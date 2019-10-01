Temple opened the second half of the District 12-6A schedule in the same way as the first, with a three-set loss to Hewitt Midway.
But after Tuesday night’s 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 setback to the Pantherettes at Wildcat Gym in which the Tem-Cats led or were tied deep into two of the three games, Temple’s outlook remained steadied on working through its shortcomings as it aims to stay in the playoff hunt down the stretch.
“The thing is at this point, we want to get those wins, but at the same time it’s about finding a way to push through, finding a way to beat our own little things that beat us,” Temple coach JoAnna Vaden said. “We’ve got to bring intensity into our practice so that we can bring that into our games, and that’s what I told them. Intensity is something that they’ve got to step up and do. Intensity and effort are individual things that they have to pull out all the time.
“They make some good plays. They just have to believe that they can make those plays all the way through.”
After Midway (16-15, 9-0) rolled through the opening set, the Tem-Cats (11-20, 3-6) flipped the switch for large chunks of the next two. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Game 2 and were within 14-13 when the Pantherettes, who had nine players with at least one kill, used a 7-0 run to create enough space to last the duration of the set.
Buoyed by three consecutive service aces from Hayli Hesse, Temple built a 5-1 lead early in the third. The Tem-Cats’ advantage was as much as six (9-3) and they led as late as 12-11. However, after the last of Jessica Vaden’s Temple-leading six kills knotted it at 16, Midway reeled off nine of the final 10 points to secure the sweep.
“I think sometimes we’re not all there at the same time, spiritually. Sometimes we’re all in and sometimes we’re not,” Temple senior Paysee Crow said. “And I think we get down really easily instead of moving on to the next one. That’s something we can work on as a team.”
Crow finished with three kills, six assists and five digs. She and Vaden joined Hesse, who also added three kills, with three aces apiece on a strong service night for both clubs. Temple had 11 aces and Midway eight. Bella Brea had a team-high 11 digs and Kenna Fort posted 11 assists for Temple.
Reese Rhodes went for eight kills and 13 assists for the Pantherettes, whose depth did wonders for the visitors as the match wore on. Gabby Jones chipped in seven kills and three aces, Isabel Glasson had five kills, and Avery Acosta, Andi Wisdom and Kennedy Carter delivered three each.
“I think we got 17 different kids in tonight, so we’re deep and they are quality players. Every single one of them, I honestly think, could start on any team in our district. So, super proud of them. They bring it every day to practice,” Midway coach Ryan Porter said. “We have to play with more energy, without a doubt. We played flat. There was no sense of urgency. Our offense is better than that. But kudos to Temple. They are so much improved from when we saw them at our place. Coach has done a great job and made some great adjustments.”
Temple will look to bust out of its five-match losing streak Friday at Belton, which won the first meeting in four sets. The Tem-Cats then play Waco, Killeen and Harker Heights — teams they didn’t drop a set to during a three-match win streak that turned an 0-2 league record into 3-2.
It’s a run that will be necessary once again.
“We have to focus in practice to do what we want to do in the game,” Crow said.