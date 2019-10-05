ABILENE — It is a football coach’s job to find mistakes that need correcting because it’s the only way to make a team better. Immediately after his squad’s game Saturday afternoon, though, even critical-thinking Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Pete Fredenburg had to a take a few seconds to think of something that went wrong for the Crusaders.
“Look at how many penalties we had,” he finally offered.
There were three.
“Well, that’s three too many,” he said.
Top-ranked UMHB was nearly flawless for all 60 minutes at Wilford Moore Stadium, rolling up 566 yards and limiting the War Hawks to only 54 in a 79-0 dismantling of the overmatched War Hawks.
Some of the numbers boggle the mind.
The Crusaders (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) averaged 11.1 yards on their 51 plays, went 9-for-9 in red-zone scoring chances and never punted. On the other side of the ball, the UMHB defense held McMurry (0-5, 0-4) to an average of less than a yard per play and only six first downs, forced three turnovers and registered 13 tackles for losses, including seven sacks.
“With us, it’s not about who we play but how we play. That’s our focus,” said Crusaders junior defensive end E’Monte Smith, who had 2½ sacks among his 3½ tackles for losses, including a strip sack. “We can win by a hundred points, but we’ll get in there on Sunday and be critical of ourselves because there are bigger games ahead.”
McMurry punter Nicolas Porras took off running on a fake punt and was tackled at his 15-yard line on the game’s first possession, and things continued to go downhill for the War Hawks from there.
Senior quarterback Jase Hammack and junior receiver Brenton Martin hooked up for touchdown connections on UMHB’s first two plays from scrimmage, and the competitive portion of the game was essentially over.
Martin’s second grab was especially remarkable when he reached up with one hand to snare Hammack’s 48-yard throw on a flea-flicker for a 14-0 Crusaders lead less than 5 minutes in.
“I adjusted late, and I should have adjusted sooner. I just wanted to get a hand up there and hopefully come down with it,” Martin said. “Then when I caught it I was like, ‘Oh snap. I really did catch it.’ I shocked myself.”
Anthony Avila kicked a 30-yard field goal and Tommy Bowden ran in from the 1 as the Crusaders built a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Hammack hooked up with Jonel Reed on a 52-yard TD before Crusaders linebacker Jacob Mueller recovered De’Marea Robinson’s fumble two plays later, and UMHB cashed in with Hammack’s 1-yard scoring keeper midway through the second. Luke Poorman’s 38-yard TD throw to wide-open Hayden Haas in the middle of the field capped the second-quarter scoring and gave the Crusaders a 45-0 advantage after a first half in which they threw for 198 yards.
“We feel like when any team tries to play us man-to-man, we need to throw it,” said Fredenburg, whose team stretched its winning streak to 19 games heading into next Saturday’s home game against East Texas Baptist. “They put six guys in the box, so we had to throw it.”
Avila’s 24-yard field goal and Hammack’s 11-yard scoring toss to Reed came in the first 5 minutes of the second half, and Smith’s strip sack of Hagen Garvin led to Jo’Vel McDaniel’s 5-yard TD run midway through the third.
Haas caught two more TD passes — a 53-yarder from Poorman and a 20-yarder from Ryan Redding — sandwiched around a 30-yard field goal by backup kicker Brandon Cunningham to complete the rout.
Hammack threw for 217 yards and Poorman for 119, Robert McGrue had a team-high 75 yards rushing, and Haas and Reed both had more than 100 yards receiving for the Crusaders, who have outscored the Warhawks 287-10 over the last four meetings.
Kameron Session’s 34 yards rushing provided almost all of the production for a McMurry offense that finished with only 2 yards passing against a UMHB defense that got a team-high 12 tackles from senior linebacker Tevin Jones.
“We will work like heck to find every positive (thing) we can, as few as they may be, and simply try to build off it. That’s really all you can do,” said first-year War Hawks coach Jordan Neal, a former Hardin-Simmons quarterback. “We’re playing with the hand we’ve been dealt. We need to continue to get our players better and go recruit more good ones. (UMHB is) much better than we are right now. One positive is that we were exposed to that today and our guys got to see the kind of program we aspire to be.”