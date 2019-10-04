BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Nathan Quattlebaum rushed for 174 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Bruceville-Eddy to a 49-6 thumping of Itasca on Friday night and keep the Eagles unbeaten in District 8-2A-I action.
Quattlebaum, the area’s leading rusher, brought his season totals to 1,200 yards on 141 carries with 16 touchdowns.
The Eagles (5-1, 2-0) built a 42-6 halftime lead, getting three of Quattlebaum’s touchdowns, a 21-yard scoring pass from Trapper Ensor to John Lopez — who also had a 70-yard punt return for a score — and a 45-yard run from T.J. Jarmon.
The Wampus Cats (2-4, 0-2) managed just a second-quarter touchdown against the sturdy Eagles defense.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 49, ITASCA 6
Itasca 0 6 0 0 — 6
Bruceville-Eddy 20 22 7 0 — 49
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 22 run (kick failed)
B-E — John Lopez 21 pass from Trapper Ensor (conversion good)
B-E — Quattlebaum 19 run (kick failed)
B-E — Quattlebaum 15 run (conversion good)
B-E — Lopez 70 punt return (kick good)
B-E — TJ Jarmon 45 run (kick good)
B-E — Quattlebaum 53 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
B-E
First downs 11
Rushes-yards 26-224
Passing yards 146
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bruceville-Eddy: Quattlebaum 19-174, Evan Vasquez 3-25, Jarmon 4-25.
PASSING — Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 8-12-0-146.
RECEIVING — Bruceville-Eddy: Cody Janek 2-88, Lopez 3-26, Jarmon 2-11.
— Reported by Matt McNew
Cameron Yoe 44
Katy St. John 7
CAMERON — Braden Brashear threw three touchdown passes as Cameron Yoe (4-1) handed Katy St. John its first defeat in a non-district clash.
Brashear completed 14 of 18 for 266 yards. He connected with Zakorian Spikes for a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter and followed with scoring passes of 15 and 21 yards to Kobe Young. He found Spikes from the 14 for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Spikes also picked off a Matt Jasek pass and returned it 75 yards for the game’s final touchdown. Jasek finished with 119 yards passing, completing 14 of 27 attempts for the Lions (5-1).
CAMERON YOE 44, KATY ST. JOHN 7
St. John 0 0 7 0 — 7
Yoe 7 16 7 14 — 44
Yoe — Zakorian Spikes 66 pass from Braden Brashear (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Martinez 20 field goal
Yoe — Nico Vargas 4 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Kobe Young 15 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Young 21 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
SJ — Tate Hinton 14 pass from Matt Jasek (Jackson McGaha kick)
Yoe — Spikes 14 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Spikes 75 interception return (Juan Hernandez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SJ Yoe
First downs 11 18
Rushes-yards 20-55 25-145
Passing yards 119 266
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-27-1 14-19-0
Punts-average 5-21.5 1-11.0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-10 4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — St. John: McGaha 11-29, Mayfield 1-12; Yoe: James DeBose 13-94, Vargas 10-52, Daman Smith 1-10.
PASSING — St. John: Jasek 14-27-1-119; Yoe: Brashear 14-18-0-266, Zane Zeinert 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — St. John: Hinton 5-33, JJ Amos 3-32, McGaha 3-49; Yoe: Spikes 4-126, Young 6-72, Thomas Melton 2-29, DeBose 1-31, Edgar Martinez 1-8.
— Reported by Bertie Shuemate
Rogers 45
Burton 7
ROGERS — Quarterback Heath Schiller threw four touchdown passes to lead the unbeaten Rogers Eagles past the Burton Panthers in non-district action.
Schiller threw scoring passes to Alex Vargas, Julian Lashbrook, Jordan Riley and Brady Sisneroz.
The Eagles (6-0) controlled the game from the start and built a 28-7 lead by halftime. Schiller completed seven of 10 passes for 180 yards. Jordan Riley also had a 21-yard touchdown run, and Christian Riley scored from the 5.
The lone bright spot for the Panthers (3-3) was a 58-yard scoring pass from Jackson Kalkhake to Cash Callahan.
ROGERS 45, BURTON 7
Burton 7 0 0 0 — 7
Rogers 15 13 14 3 — 45
Rog — Alex Vargas 44 pass from Heath Schiller (Schiller run)
Rog — Julian Lashbrook 44 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Bur — Cash Callahan 58 pass from Jackson Kalkhake (kick good)
Rog — Jordan Riley 21 run (conversion failed)
Rog — Christian Riley 5 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — J.Riley 53 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Brady Sisneroz 26 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Lashbrook 18 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Bur Rog
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 31-95 33-219
Passing yards 111 180
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-15-1 7-12-0
Punts-average 4-40 3-21
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-13 6-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Burton: Kalkhake 14-73, Demarcus Wilson 9-17; Rogers: J.Riley 3-54, C.Riley 7-52, Jeremiah Quinones 4-38, Schiller 7-30.
PASSING — Burton: Kalkhake 8-15-1-111; Rogers: Schiller 7-10-0-180.
RECEIVING — Burton: Callahan 6-99, Mason Simank 2-12; Rogers: J.Riley 2-59, Vargas 1-44, Lashbrook 1-44, Sisneroz 2-32.
— Reported by Cory Cross
Granger 42
Buda Johnson 27
GRANGER — Carlos Reyna rushed for 258 yards and scored all six Granger touchdowns, helping the Lions top Buda Johnson in a non-district tilt.
The Lions (4-2) racked up 454 yards of total offense.
The Jaguars (3-3) broke a 14-all tie in the second quarter when Noah Vasquez scored on touchdowns runs of 6 and 1 yards to give Johnson a 27-14 lead.
The Lions closed it to 27-21 when Reyna scored on a 4-yard run later in the period. Reyna then scored all the second-half points as the Lions pulled away.
GRANGER 42, BUDA JOHNSON 27
Johnson 14 13 0 0 — 27
Granger 14 7 0 21 — 42
Joh — Caden Wizner 46 pass from Jesse Medina (Patrick Hellen kick)
Gra — Carlos Reyna 3 run (Carlos Garza kick)
Joh — Medina 56 run (Hellen kick)
Gra — Reyna 3 run (Garza kick)
Joh — Noah Vasquez 1 run (Hellen kick)
Joh — Vasquez 6 run (run failed)
Gra — Reyna 4 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Reyna 5 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Reyna 32 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Reyna 16 run (Garza kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Joh Gra
First downs 10 29
Rushes-yards 23-157 55-354
Passing yards 78 100
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-11-0 8-17-1
Punts-average 4-41-5 1-26.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 7-45 12-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Johnson: Vasquez 11-25, Denny Jesse Medina 3-68, O’Neal 6-33, Ethan McAlister 2-(-5); Granger: Reyna 33-258, Thomas Rhoades 9-46, Donnie Cantwell 8-44, D.J. McClelland 2-12, Nathan Flores 2-11, Bruce Lay 1-(-17).
PASSING — Johnson: Medina 4-5-0-85, O’Neal 2-6-0-12; Granger: Rhoades 7-15-1-102, Travis Miller 1-2-0-(-2).
RECEIVING — Johnson: Richard Kelly 2-41, Caden Wizner 1-46, Conner Crabtrey 1-7, Jaden Gonzales 1-(-3); Granger: Wyatt Bolding 4-72, Flores 1-18, Garza 1-7, Reyna 1-5.
Riesel 64
Moody 48
MOODY — The Riesel Indians (2-3, 1-0) used a second-half scoring surge to get past the Moody Bearcats (1-5, 0-2) in a District 8-2A-I game.
Evan Norward ran for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Ryder Hohhertz rushed for 82 yards and three scores to go with 102 yards passing for Moody. Gavin Green also had a touchdown run for the Bearcats.
MF Faith 104
Holy Trinity Cath. 58
MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls Faith Flames (4-1) defeated the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (1-4) in a non-district six-man contest that was halted with 18 seconds remaining because of the mercy rule.
The Celtics dazzled the crowd with a reverse on a kickoff return when Guido Zecca handed off to Zaylin Blackwood, who scampered 56 yards for a touchdown.
MARBLE FALLS FAITH 104,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 58
Holy Trinity 0 14 30 14 — 58
Faith 24 28 28 24 — 104
Lago Vista 41
Academy 20
LAGO VISTA — The Lago Vista Vikings (5-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in District 10-3A-I with a victory over the Academy Bumblebees (2-4, 1-1).
No other information was reported before press time.
Rockdale 80
Manor New Tech 6
MANOR — The Rockdale Tigers (5-0, 1-0) remained undefeated and opened their District 10-3A-I schedule with a romp of the Manor New Tech Titans (1-5, 0-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Glen Rose 45
Gatesville 6
GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers (1-5) broke into the win column with a victory over the Gatesville Hornets (0-6) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Marlin 26
Rosebud-Lott 0
TRAVIS — The Marlin Bulldogs (1-4, 1-0) shut out the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (0-6, 0-2) in a District 13-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Snook 40
Bartlett 12
BARTLETT — The Snook Blue Jays (2-4) toppled the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-6) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
RR Christian 42
Buckholts 40
ROUND ROCK — The Round Rock Christian Crusaders (1-4) edged the Buckholts Badgers (0-5) in a non-district six-man game.
No other information was reported before press time.