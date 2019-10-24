— District 12-6A —
WACO at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Waco Lions 0-7, 0-5; Temple Wildcats 6-1, 5-0
Last week’s results: Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 31; Temple 64, Killeen Ellison 38
Last year’s meeting: Temple 52, Waco 0
Lions to watch: RB Jaydon Ridge, QB Davion Long, WR Jerome Ratliff, LB Dai’shawn Fisher, S Naquavian Mathis, DT Ja’marcus Carprew.
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Montavian Carlysle, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, LB Taurean York, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, NT Jayven Taylor, DE Cody Little, LB/DE Eric Shorter, CB DaMarco Williams, CB Keon Williams, K Aaron Wagaman.
Note: With last Friday’s high-scoring win at Ellison, Temple checked one item on its list by clinching a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive season. Tonight, a homecoming victory over Waco would move the Wildcats closer to earning their first district championship since 2015. Temple is alone in the 12-6A lead thanks to Harker Heights’ 17-14 win last week against defending champion Hewitt Midway, where the Wildcats will clash with the Panthers next Friday. The Wildcats averaged 62 points and 563 yards over their last three games, with Willis spearheading the attack and distributing the ball to numerous playmakers with help from stellar offensive line play. Temple seeks improved tackling from its defense after it allowed 366 yards rushing and 30 second-half points against Ellison. Waco is 1-16 in two seasons with head coach Kwame Cavil, who coached Temple’s wide receivers from 2016-17. However, the Lions are competitive this season. Last year, Waco was outscored by an average of 51.6 to 11 in eight district games. Through five league games this year, it’s a more respectable average of 37 to 18.2. The Lions defense must find a way to contain Temple’s rushing attack after allowing 409 yards on the ground and 618 total in the Wildcats’ romp a year ago.
KILLEEN ELLISON at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Ellison Eagles 2-6, 2-4; Belton Tigers 2-5, 2-3
Last week’s results: Temple 64, Ellison 38; Killeen 44, Belton 17
Last year’s meeting: Belton 86, Ellison 55
Eagles to watch: QB Breezion Spiller, WR Stacy Brown, WR Traelen Williams, RB Ezekiel Sheridan, RB Damashja Harris, DT Everitt Rogers, OLB Nathan Morrow.
Tigers to watch: QB Wriley Madden, RB Javier Luna, WR D’emante Smith, OL Elijah Washington, OL Thomas Bowman, DL Malik Jackson, LB Coby Trovinger, S Tanner Holman.
Note: There likely won’t be near the amount of points scored tonight as there was between these teams during last season’s matchup. However, with neither able to afford another loss, expect plenty of urgency from both on Belton’s homecoming. Madden, a sophomore, makes his first start at QB for the Tigers, who’ve lost three straight after starting district 2-0. Luna, a sophomore, has performed well since his call up from JV this season, averaging 4.45 yards per carry. All of Madden’s snaps this season have come at receiver (11 catches, 139 yards, one TD.) Spiller is second in 12-6A with 1,011 yards rushing and second with 1,276 yards passing for an Eagles offense that posts 457 yards but just 19 points per game. They’ve totaled more than 21 points in a game just twice, including last week’s 64-38 loss to Temple.
— District 8-4A-II —
MADISONVILLE at SALADO
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Madisonville Mustangs 2-6, 0-4; Salado Eagles 5-2, 2-1
Last week’s results: Robinson 55, Madisonville 35; Salado 35, Lorena 21
Last year’s meeting: Madisonville 42, Salado 41
Mustangs to watch: QB Armando Lee Juarez, RB Tyrese Brown, RB Roderick Holiday, WR Corey Johnson.
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Note: Salado’s response to a district-opening loss to Waco Connally couldn’t have been better for the Eagles, who are riding a two-game winning streak with last-place Madisonville in town tonight. The Eagles might have revenge on their minds. Last year’s loss to the Mustangs was the third in a three-game losing skid that basically kept Salado out of the playoffs. Brown (730 yards rushing), Turk (689) and Vincent (705) illustrate the Eagles’ balanced production out of their Slot-T attack.
— District 10-3A-I —
JARRELL at ACADEMY
7:30 p.m., John Glover Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 3-4, 0-3; Academy Bumblebees 2-6, 1-3
Last week’s results: Jarrell, idle; Cameron Yoe 50, Academy 7
Last year’s meeting: Academy 38, Jarrell 13
Cougars to watch: RB/DB Derrick Warren, QB/DB Heron Rodriguez, RB/LB Jasper Compton, WR/DB Joseph Shamburger, QB/LB Aden Edgar, WR/DB Joseph Crathers, WR/DB Martin Torres, RB/DB Ian Neitsch.
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, QB Rian White, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau, RB Darion Franklin.
Note: Academy and Jarrell have had a rough start to league play and find themselves in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in District 10-3A-I. Academy continues to iron out its passing game with White, its third starting QB of the season. Lilly had an 85-yard TD reception last week and has an area-best 43 receptions for 660 yards, which rank second in the area. Academy has lost three straight and allowed more than 40 points in each of those defeats. Jarrell looks to get back on track after losses to Troy (49-13) and Cameron Yoe (55-0). Warren leads the Cougars in yards rushing (689) and is second with seven touchdowns.
CAMERON YOE at ROCKDALE
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 6-1, 2-1; Rockdale Tigers 6-1, 2-1
Last week’s results: Yoe 50, Academy 7; Troy 62, Rockdale 44
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 33, Rockdale 14
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas, OL/DL Eduardo Gil, WR Thomas Melton, LB Patrick England.
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR KeSean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, WR Anthony Dansby, DB Levi Baggerly, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield, DB Brandon Hernandez, S Ethen Hughes.
Note: The always-entertaining Battle of the Bell has arrived, and this one shapes up to be just as thrilling as the rest. Yoe has the bell in its possession but treks into hostile territory to face a Rockdale team coming off its first loss. The squads split the previous 10 meetings (5-5), with no side winning more than twice in a row. Defenses will be tested tonight with both offenses among the area’s top five in yards per game — Rockdale averages 470.1 and Yoe 456.9. Robinson is first among area signal-callers with 1,767 yards passing and 26 touchdowns. Brashear is second at 1,736 and 22.
TROY at MANOR NEW TECH
7:30 p.m., Titan Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 7-1, 4-0; New Tech Titans 1-6, 0-3
Last week’s results: Troy 62, Rockdale 44; Lago Vista 70, New Tech 0
Last year’s meeting: Troy 56, New Tech 14
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, WR/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski, RB Xavier Hernandez.
Titans to watch: QB Alexavior Gonzales, WR Dominque Tasby, WR Jackson Williams, RB Ja’quille Rosario, LB Canaan Monroe, WR/DB Jaydin Martinez-Gonzales, DB Keshawn Wilson.
Note: The Trojans locked up a playoff spot last week and have road tests at Manor New Tech tonight and Lago Vista next week to conclude their regular season. Hrbacek (227 yards, three TDs), Hernandez (132 yards, touchdown) and Jones (118 yards, four total TDs) led their offensive attack last week, when Troy tallied 522 total yards. Hrbacek is second in the area with 1,424 yards rushing and is tied for third with 21 TDs. Jones has 471 yards rushing, 271 receiving and 12 total scores. The Titans have lost five straight and have been outscored 351-79 overall.
— District 8-3A-II —
LEXINGTON at ROGERS
7:30 p.m., Merk Field
Records: Lexington Eagles 2-6, 2-0; Rogers Eagles 7-0, 1-0
Last week’s results: Lexington 29, Clifton 13; Rogers 46, Hamilton 14
Last year’s meeting: Lexington 41, Rogers 20
Lexington players to watch: RB/LB Aaron Allert, DE Rowdy Pearson, OL Kaden Schimank, LB Jeremiah Dillon.
Rogers players to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill.
Note: The remedy for Lexington in a season that started 0-6 was get into district, in which it has won two straight games. Rogers continued to soar last week and its seven wins so far are not only the most under third-year coach Charlie Rotan but also the most since an 11-3 campaign in 2014. To this point, Rogers outscored opponents 349-161 or a per-game average of 49.8 to 23. The Riley brothers have a combined 998 yards and 12 TDs rushing. Schiller has yet to throw an interception on 81 attempts and averages a TD toss every three passes (47 completions, 15 touchdowns).
— District 8-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at MOODY
7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 7-1, 4-0; Moody Bearcats 1-6, 0-3
Last week’s results: Bruceville-Eddy 34, Riesel 16; Bosqueville 62, Moody 38
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 28, Moody 0
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, DB Tate Grams, DL Ian Moore.
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch.
Note: The Eagles ride a six-game winning streak into tonight and have already secured a postseason berth for the second time in three years. The Bearcats have lost three straight and have been outscored 181-92 in district play. Quattlebaum leads the area with 1,712 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. The senior averages 214 yards rushing and 24 carries per game. Ensor (1,298 yards passing, 15 TDs) directs Bruceville-Eddy’s offense that averages 459 yards and 42 points per game. The Bearcats average 25 points per game and allow almost 50.
— District 13-2A-I —
THRALL at ROSEBUD-LOTT
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Thrall Tigers 5-3, 2-2; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-7, 0-3
Last week’s results: Thrall 44, Marlin 33; Holland 59, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Thrall 19, Rosebud-Lott 14
Tigers to watch: QB Colter Hill, RB/LB Braeden West, RB Tyreke Irvin, OL/DL Kevan Blair.
Cougars to watch: WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl, RB Wyatt Walker.
Note: Rosebud-Lott, which hasn’t scored since Week 3, will look to snap out of its offensive funk against a Tigers bunch that gives up 24 points per game. Hill passed for 133 yards and rushed for 86 plus two TDs against Marlin. Irvin also rushed for two TDs while West tallied team highs of 122 yards rushing and 111 yards receiving.
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at GRANGER
7 p.m., Lion Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-7, 0-1; Granger Lions 5-3, 1-1
Last week’s results: Bartlett, idle; Bremond 49, Granger 14
Last year’s meeting: Granger 48, Bartlett 0
Bulldogs to watch: RB/DB Levonta Davis, QB/DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza, RB Donnie Cantwell.
Note: This is the 91st meeting in the rivalry series, which Granger leads 51-37-2 after four straight victories by a combined score of 171-34. Bartlett’s last win was a 48-18 nod in 2014 at the end of a three-game winning streak over the Lions. Granger’s defense had its hands full against Bremond but still ranks second in the area in yards allowed at 256.9 per game. Bartlett has scored just 58 points this season, but 36 of those came in the two games prior to its open date last week, and the Bulldogs could look to Davis and Belcher for rushing output. Reyna eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week.
— District 14-1A-II —
MCDADE at BUCKHOLTS
7:30 p.m., Jim Hauk Field
Records: McDade Bulldogs 2-4, 0-0; Buckholts Badgers 2-5, 0-0
Last week’s results: McDade, idle; Buckholts 39, La Grange Homeschool 13
Last year’s meeting: McDade 66, Buckholts 65
Bulldogs to watch: RB Anthony Cotrill, RB/LB Raul Ramirez, QB/S Tristan Van Leer, RB Jose Vasquez.
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Note: It’s the 14-1A-II opener for two squads with similar non-district records. The Badgers have won two straight for the first time in two years. The 13 points allowed by Buckholts last week was a season best, and the Badgers offense continues to show improvement by averaging 44.3 points per game over their last three contests. McDade lost four of its last five contests coming into tonight, but finished 2-1 in district last season.
— TAPPS Six-man Division II-2 —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at KERRVILLE OUR LADY OF THE HILLS
7:30 p.m., OLH Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-6, 0-2; Our Lady of the Hills Hawks 1-4, 0-2
Last week’s results: Victoria Faith 28, Holy Trinity 14; Bulverde Bracken 43, Our Lady of the Hills 22
Last year’s meeting: Our Lady of the Hills 82, Holy Trinity 60
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Hawks to watch: WR James Ibarra, RB/LB Cody Davis, RB/LB Brian Casilas, WR/LB Luke Martinez, OL/LB Jake Chapman.
Note: One of these teams will pick up their first district win. Holy Trinity seeks to end its five-game losing streak. Zecca had a 2-yard TD run, and Blackwood totaled 187 yards rushing and a touchdown last week. Our Lady of the Hills has district losses against New Braunfels Christian (58-34) and Bracken. The Hawks average 20.4 points per game and allow 28.4.
— Non-district —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST
7 p.m., FBA Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 4-3; First Baptist Saints 1-7
Last week’s results: Shiner St. Paul 31, CTCS 14; Fort Worth Calvary 66, First Baptist 44
Lions to watch: RB/LB Charlie Hudson, QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Saints to watch: WR/DB Deshawn Cooley, OL/DL Graham Wolfe, WR Isaac Young, RB/LB Levi Caraway, WR Ashton Levells-Mitchell.
Note: The Lions get a break from TAPPS District 3-IV action tonight. Hudson continues to shine for CTCS with 1,033 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He’s one of six area players with more than 1,000 yards rushing and at least 15 TDs. CTCS has outscored opponents 215-163 and averages 369.6 yards while allowing 295.4. The Saints have lost seven straight after winning their season opener and allowed more than 55 points in each of its last three games.