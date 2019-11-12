WACO — Whether it was the relative youth of Troy compared to the more-seasoned West team, the Trojanettes simply didn’t have the firepower to complete what had begun so well.
After the Trojanettes stormed out to a blazing 25-12 victory in the opening set, it was the Lady Trojans who turned the tables.
West fought off Troy challenges to take the final three sets Tuesday night and won the squads’ Class 3A Region III volleyball quarterfinal 12-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-13 at Waco University to advance to the regional tournament.
Troy’s bid to return to the UIL state tournament ended, and the Trojanettes finished the year with a 35-8 record.
“In the first game, we stayed with our game plan and executed,” Troy coach Rachel Melancon said. “In the second, third and fourth, we seemed to play more their game.”
The Trojanettes dominated the first set by getting out to a 6-1 lead on the strength of three kills from Savannah Sebek.
The Lady Trojans (42-4) pushed their way back in it before nine straight points on Kaylynn Smith’s service put Troy back in control. Graycee Mosley posted a pair of kills during that Trojanettes stretch, with additional scoring attacks from Caron Letbetter and Kamryn DeLeon.
“After that first set, we just had to shake it off like the song says,” West coach Sandy Dickerson. “Our defense began to pick up on them and we got a boost from our blocks.”
After Troy got out to an 8-4 lead in the second, West went on a 13-3 run paced by Hallie King and Emily Jares for a 17-11 advantage. The Trojanettes answered with a push that fell shy.
The third set stayed tight with 13 ties before West scored seven of the last nine points to take 2-1 sets lead.
West built a big early advantage in the decisive fourth set, and Troy didn’t get back into contention.
“We just couldn’t get any rhythm,” Melancon said. “They controlled the set.”
Troy was without injured senior hitter Alexis Tippit, but the Trojanettes still produced an admirable performance in defense of their regional title.
“Without a major player and graduating so many, I thought we did really well,” Melancon said. “We had some girls step in and fill those holes. We were still young in some areas and we adjusted all we could.”