BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — With a strong wind blowing from the south and a kicking game that had been an issue for both teams all Friday night, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles weren’t even going to bother going for a seemingly easy chip-shot extra point for an overtime win, knowing at worst they would go to a second overtime.
Instead, they put the ball in the hands of TJ Jarmon and he didn’t disappoint, running right up the middle for the 2-point conversion, which gave the Eagles a 37-35 win over the Granger Lions in overtime at Eagle Stadium.
The loss was the first for the Lions (3-1), who started the season with three home games.
The Lions started the overtime on offense and went right to their strength — the running game. Donnie Cantwell had a couple of short gains, then a quarterback sneak by Thomas Rhoades gave the Lions a first down at the 14. Cantwell got them to the 11, and a toss to Carlos Reyna got the Lions to the 3. After a short gain, Reyna scored the go-ahead touchdown from 2 yards out. The extra-point kick was wide right and the Lions clung to a 35-29 lead.
It looked good for the Lions after the Eagles (3-1) were called for holding on their first play, pushing them back to the 35. After an incomplete pass, the Eagles got the play of the night when quarterback Trapper Ensor avoided pressure and found Jarmon between defenders for the game-tying score.
The Eagles used their lone timeout to discuss their point-after options and, when they came out, lined up for 2. After the Lions countered with their lone timeout, Jarmon — who finished with 91 yards rushing, 71 yards receiving and three total touchdowns — capped the contest with the winning 2-point conversion.
The game seemed destined for overtime from the start as the teams exchanged scores all night.
The Lions struck first on a 19-yard run by DJ McLelland with 6:55 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles answered quickly as Nathan Quattlebaum returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. Jarmon gave the Eagles an 8-7 lead, running in the conversion with 6:33 left in the first quarter after Granger was penalized on the initial extra point try, giving the Eagles a chance inside the 2-yard line.
Granger retook the lead on the ensuing drive with a 45-yard touchdown run by Reyna. The Lions made it 15-7 with the 2-point conversion with 4:10 left in the opening quarter.
It stayed that way until late in the half when Jarmon ran it in from 4 yards out, on a drive set up by a short punt into the wind by the Lions, which gave the Eagles the ball in Granger territory.
A 41-yard draw play by Rhoades opened the scoring in the second half, giving Granger a 21-15 lead after a missed extra point with 3:36 left in the third quarter. The Eagles again answered when Ensor hit Levi LaFavers for a 33-yard score to tie it at 21 with the missed extra point.
Jarmon gave the Eagles the lead in the fourth quarter with a 52-yard run and then the Lions answered with an 18-yard run by Reyna — who finished the night with 164 yards on 22 carries — to tie the game at 29 with 5:48 left in regulation and force the overtime as neither offense found the end zone again.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 37, GRANGER 35 (OT)
Granger 15 0 6 8 6— 35
B-E 8 7 6 8 8— 37
Gra — Johnny Ryder 19 run (Carlos Garza kick)
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 85 kickoff return (TJ Jarmon run)
Gra — Carlos Reyna 45 run (Wyatt Bolding pass from Thomas Rhoades)
B-E — Jarmon 4 run (Colby Tolbert kick)
Gra — Rhoades 41 run (kick failed)
BE — Levi LaFavers 33 pass from Trapper Ensor (kick failed)
BE — Jarmon 52 run (Jarmon run)
Gra — Reyna 18 run (Rhoades run)
Gra — Reyna 2 run (kick failed)
BE — Jarmon 35 pass from Trapper Ensor (Jarmon run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra B-E
First downs 16 19
Rushes-yards 46-318 53-257
Passing yards 58 118
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-12-1 7-18-2
Punts-average 3-25 1-5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 12-104 12-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: Reyna 22-164, Rhoades 10-79, Donnie Cantwell 10-79, DJ Mclelland 4-44, Ryder 1-(-1); Bruceville-Eddy Quattlebaum 24-139, Jarmon 11-91, Ensor 6-23,, Dalton Harris 1-4, John Lopez 1-0.
PASSING — Granger: Rhoades 4-11-1-58, Ryder 0-1-0-0; Bruceville-Eddy Ensor 7-18-2-118.
RECEIVING — Granger: Ryder 2-37, Reyna 2-20; Bruceville-Eddy Jarmon 4-71, LaFavers 1-33, Cody Janek 1-7, Quattlebaum 1-4.