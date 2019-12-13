PORTER — Lampasas’ historic season is over. After posting a school record for wins and reaching the state semifinals for just the second time in school history, the Badgers’ hopes of reaching the championship game were dashed in the final seconds Friday night.
After Lampasas rallied to tie the score at 42 with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, Carthage drove 68 yards on the ensuing possession for a touchdown with 13 seconds left, and the Bulldogs escaped with a 49-42 victory in a Class 4A Division I semifinal at Randall Reed Stadium.
The Badgers (13-2) moved to the Bulldogs 22-yard line with 2.6 seconds left, but Ace Whitehead’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone to clinch Carthage’s third trip to the state title game in four years.
Whitehead completed 22 of 41 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Lampasas senior receiver Cameron Everts caught 11 passes for 229 yards and a pair of scores, and Jaylon Porter had five catches for 104 yards.
Lampasas fell behind early when Whitehead’s pass was intercepted on the game’s opening possession by Ja’Von King, who returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead less than 2 minutes in. Carthage (15-0) stretched it 14-0 in the second quarter on Kavonte Brown-Hoskins’ 43-yard touchdown run, before the Badgers began to rally.
Lampasas found its rhythm, needing just two plays to complete a 69-yard drive when Whitehead connected with Porter for a 20-yard TD. On Carthage’s ensuing possession, Lampasas sophomore linebacker Case Brister returned an interception 35 yards for a score to make it 14-all with 9:04 remaining in the first half.
The Badgers took their first lead approximately 4 minutes later on Jack Jerome’s 2-yard run into the end zone, but the extra point was no good. Then with time expiring before halftime, Whitehead’s second interception was returned 65 yards for a score by Mason Bobo that gave the Bulldogs a 21-10 advantage heading into intermission.