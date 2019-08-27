Temple fourth-year head coach Scott Stewart says his current team brings to mind the first Wildcats squad he worked with in 2014 as defensive coordinator.
That group returned major offensive firepower, built a relentless scoring machine and steadily improved defensively while winning 13 games and reaching the verge of capturing the Class 5A Division I state championship.
Those 2014 Wildcats also came back from a heartbreaking first-round playoff defeat the previous season.
Five years later, Temple brings back several elite offensive performers, paced by Texas-committed receiver Quentin Johnston, running back Anthony Jackson and three-year linemen Markel Carter and Dakari White. But its defense is young and inexperienced, with senior cornerback Roman Jackson the only returning starter.
Seeking their seventh straight playoff trip, the Wildcats are hungry to respond from a devastating home defeat in last year’s 6A Division II bi-district playoffs during which they allowed 613 yards to Mesquite Horn in a 45-38 setback to finish on a three-game losing streak after an 8-0 start.
Whether Temple responds with something resembling its unforgettable 2014 run will be determined during the coming months, starting Friday at Round Rock Cedar Ridge before it unveils Wildcat Stadium’s new lights in the Sept. 6 home opener.
“This team potentially reminds me a lot of 2014. We should have those (game-changing) pieces on offense,” said Stewart, who is 30-11 as Temple’s coach. “One hundred percent is going to be the learning curve of those young guys, how fast that turns. You hope to count on your (offense’s) experience. We might have to outscore some people early.”
Temple’s quest for its first district championship since 2015 must go through nemesis Hewitt Midway, which edged the Wildcats last year. District 12-6A’s playoff fight also includes Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen and perhaps Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker.
The Wildcats haven’t completely erased the memories of their painful playoff defeat.
“I was the last one to walk off the field. I went to the middle of the T (logo) and broke down crying,” said Anthony Jackson, who scored 15 touchdowns last season. “From previous years going to state and then Round 4, I felt we could’ve done it again. To go out so early, it opened everybody’s eyes.”
Johnston, who had two TD catches against Horn to give him 16 for the season, agreed.
“The immediate feeling was regret — plays we messed up on and things we could have done better on offense and defense,” he said.
Stewart and Temple drew criticism for losing the 12-6A finale at Cove, giving them a home playoff game against Horn instead of a road test at eventual state champion Longview.
The Wildcats played their starters well into the third quarter and led 18-7 against Cove, but Stewart inserted backups after Roman Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury and Johnston got hurt. Cove, in must-win mode, rallied to prevail 22-18.
Stewart doesn’t regret how he handled that complicated situation.
“Not one bit. You can’t win that,” Stewart said, adding that Temple likely will play Longview at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium to open the 2020 season. “I’m very conscientious of how I run this program. It bothered me for two weeks, and I haven’t thought about it since.”
Graduation decimated Temple’s battle-tested defense, but Roman Jackson is healthy and ready to spearhead the unit along with Tulsa-committed senior safety DaMarco Williams, who started the playoff game in Jackson’s place.
“I’ve got to step up and be more of a leader,” said the 6-foot, 170-pound Jackson, who aims to double his 2018 total of three interceptions. “The seniors helped me through last season.”
Competing for the other cornerback job are juniors Keon Williams and Carlton Mack and sophomore Devan Williams. With the athletic, rangy DaMarco Williams at one safety, the duels for the other two positions include seniors Coryell Fillmore and Robert Flores and sophomores LeMichael Thompson and OT Peoples.
Senior Quincy Marshall mans one linebacker position, with sophomores Eric Shorter, Kani Bowers, Faylin Lee and Tavaris Sullivan competing for snaps.
“They’ve got to come up to speed in a hurry,” Stewart said.
After graduating four productive linemen, Temple’s replacements are junior ends Isaiah Fach and Cody Little, and senior Noah Castillo and junior Jayven Taylor at the tackles. Sophomore lineman Tommy Torres is an emerging prospect.
“That’s probably our biggest question mark,” Stewart said. “It’s a good challenge.”
Stewart is bullish on the futures of two freshmen who’ve gone through varsity practices: 175-pound safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot — also a skilled quarterback — and 190-pound linebacker Taurean York. Stewart planned to decide after last Friday’s College Station scrimmage whether they’ll be on the varsity.
Temple’s dynamic, experienced offense will have a one-season starting quarterback for the third straight year, and senior Vance Willis will do well to approach the production of predecessors T.J. Rumfield and Jared Wiley. The shifty Willis (5-9, 175) rushed for 111 yards and two TDs last year.
“Vance is throwing really well,” Stewart said. “Our quarterback run game hopefully will open up a different element. And if we can throw the ball around, that’s going to open up our offense.”
Senior Montavian Carlysle (35 catches, 499 yards, five TDs) is vital to the receiving corps, which includes senior KD Freeman and juniors AJ McDuffy, Dylan Hinkle and Luke Allen.
The explosive Anthony Jackson already has two 930-yard rushing seasons and should be primed for a productive senior year. Expect elusive sophomore Samari Howard to make an immediate impact.
“We’re rolling with that two-headed monster as much as we can,” said Stewart, whose offensive coordinator, Josh Sadler, takes over the play calling.
With Carter at center and White at left guard, Temple has confidence in its all-senior line that includes returning left tackle Dayton Lewis and two new starters in right guard Daniel Lopez and right tackle Blake Perez. The tight ends are senior Tyson Magana and junior Alex Rodriguez.
Accurate junior kicker Aaron Wagaman and senior punter Adrian Guzman lead the special teams.