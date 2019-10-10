Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
KILLEEN at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Killeen Kangaroos 1-5, 1-3; Temple Wildcats 4-1, 3-0
Last week’s results: Killeen Shoemaker 52, Killeen 28; Temple 66, Belton 34
Last year’s meeting: Temple 35, Killeen 13
Kangaroos to watch: RB Kadarius Marshall, QB James Terry, WR Treyvione Bohana, DT Ta’Shoyn Johnson, LB Elijah Taylor, S Jayden Hill.
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Montavian Carlysle, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, LB Taurean York, LB/DE Eric Shorter, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, DT Jayven Taylor, DE Isaiah Fach, DE Cody Little, CB DaMarco Williams, CB Keon Williams, K Aaron Wagaman.
Note: Locked in a back-and-forth shootout at rival Belton a week ago, Temple closed the first half by scoring three touchdowns in a 2-minute span to build a 52-28 lead en route to its seventh consecutive victory over the Tigers. Willis accounted for five touchdowns in a turnover-free performance as the Wildcats compiled 581 yards. A Temple defense full of first-year starters continues to seek improvement after allowing 435 yards against Belton, including 14 plays of 11-plus yards, though the Wildcats permitted only six second-half points. Back at home tonight, Temple must avoid a letdown against a Killeen team that’s struggled to find its groove and is tied for seventh place in nine-team 12-6A. The main culprit for the Kangaroos has been a defense that allows 38.7 points and 438.7 yards per game and was shredded by Shoemaker last week. Killeen had a much stronger defense entering last year’s matchup with Temple, but the Wildcats recorded 446 yards — Carlysle caught three TD passes — and limited the Roos to 201 yards in a three-touchdown win. Marshall (734 yards rushing, nine TDs, three TD receptions), last year’s 12-6A offensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore, is Killeen’s primary weapon. Temple limited him to 33 yards rushing a year ago, but he caught two touchdown passes from Terry. Winners of four straight games, the Wildcats seek to keep pace with defending champion Hewitt Midway atop the 12-6A standings.
— District 5-4A-I —
GATESVILLE at BROWNWOOD
7 p.m., Gordon Wood Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 0-6, 0-0; Brownwood Lions 6-0, 0-0
Last week’s results: Glen Rose 45, Gatesville 6; Brownwood 35, Conroe Grand Oaks 0
Last year’s meeting: Brownwood 34, Gatesville 14
Hornets to watch: RB Jason Delong, RB Hayden Mooney, QB Wesley Brown, WR Aveyn Sarinana, OL Waylon Jones, DL Luke Gregory.
Lions to watch: QB Drew Huff, RB Reece Rogers, WR A.J. McCarty, LB Rowdee Gregory, DL Kris Hobbs.
Note: A Gatesville team looking for its first win of the season gets a tough draw in its district opener. Undefeated Brownwood sports a defense — anchored by Gregory and Hobbs — that has posted three shutouts and surrendered just 32 points overall. The Lions are just as stout on offense. Huff has thrown for 921 yards and seven TDs to go with 392 yards rushing and seven scores, and Rogers (735 yards rushing, 11 TDs) and McCarty (25 catches, 520 yards, five TDs) give Brownwood balanced production. The Hornets average only 247 yards per game while giving up 404.
— District 10-3A-I —
TROY at ACADEMY
7:30 p.m., John Glover Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 5-1, 2-0; Academy Bumblebees 2-4, 1-1
Last week’s results: Troy 49, Jarrell 13; Lago Vista 41, Academy 20
Last year’s meeting: Troy 46, Academy 20
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, WR/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, QB Jerry Cephus, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, WR Kollin Mraz, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau, RB Darion Franklin.
Note: Troy travels to John Glover Stadium for its second district road test of the season as the Trojans try to stay perfect in 10-3A-I competition. However, Academy returns home after a rough Week 6 showing at Lago Vista and is hungry for a win. Hrbacek (1,019 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns) is the second-leading rusher in the area and leads Troy’s offense that averages 397.5 yards and 40.5 points per game. The Trojans’ passing game has opened up recently for the typically run-heavy attack. Presley has 608 yards passing and six touchdowns this year, with 281 yards and a pair of TD throws over the last two games. Cephus (1,020 yards passing, 463 yards rushing, 19 total TDs) paces the Bees’ offense that averages 423 yards and 39.2 points per game. Academy’s defense has struggled at times, giving up 34.6 points per game and yielding 45 points or more three times this year.
CAMERON YOE at JARRELL
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field
Records: Yoe Yoemen 4-1, 0-1; Jarrell Cougars 3-3, 0-2
Last week’s results: Yoe 44, Katy St. John 7; Troy 49, Jarrell 13
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 54, Jarrell 7
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel , S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas.
Cougars to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance, WR Joseph Shamburger.
Note: Two strong offenses tangle tonight as both teams look to secure their first district wins. The Cougars — anchored by Rodriguez (936 yards passing, nine TDs), Warren (562 yards rushing, seven TDs) and Crathers (470 yards receiving, four TDs) — score 32 points per game. The Yoemen, back in district play after a non-district tilt last week, post 47 points an outing. Young is second in the area with 29 receptions and eight TDs, while Spikes is tied with his teammate at 469 yards receiving. Brashear’s 1,289 yards and 16 TDs passing are second behind Rockdale’s Jace Robinson. DeBose is halfway to 1,000 yards rushing at 553.
LAGO VISTA at ROCKDALE
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Lago Vista Vikings 5-1, 2-0; Rockdale Tigers 5-0, 1-0
Last week’s results: Lago Vista 41, Academy 20; Rockdale 80, Manor New Tech 6
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 49, Lago Vista 28
Vikings to watch: QB Buck Pounds, WR/CB Sam Hurley, OL Griffin Beard, LB Josh Hernandez, LB Jack Hood, QB/LB Nathan Weichman, RB Laythe Powers.
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR Keasean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, WR Anthony Dansby, DB Levi Baggerly, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield.
Note: This one could be a shootout between two teams who can score points in bunches. Rockdale averages an area-best 520 yards per game with Robinson (64-of-98 passing for 1,508 yards and 21 TDs), Valdez (12.2 yards per carry, 12 TDs) and the receivers quartet of Raven, Loth, Mitchell and Danbsy, which has combined for 1,346 yards and 19 scores. Lago Vista totaled 97 points over its first two district contests and averages 38 points per game.
— District 8-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at ITALY
7:30 p.m., Gladiator Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 5-1, 2-0; Italy Gladiators 4-2, 2-0
Last week’s results: Bruceville-Eddy 49, Itasca 6; Italy 44, Bosqueville 43
Last year’s meeting: Italy 31, Bruceville-Eddy 27
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, OL Jed Davis, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, S Brandon Stratton.
Gladiators to watch: WR/S Cahl Horn, WR/S Michael Gonzalez, WR/CB Kort Holley, OL/LB Bryce DeBorde, RBL/LB Julius Williams.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy continued to roll when it secured its fourth straight win last week with a strong district showing against Itasca. Quattlebaum ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns to bring his area-leading season totals to 1,200 yards and 16 scores. The Eagles face 8-2A-I’s only other 2-0 squad tonight, and Bruceville-Eddy and Italy have a combined scoring margin of 203-62 in district play. The Eagles average 415.7 yards and 39.8 points per game while allowing 26.2 points per contest. The Gladiators squeezed by Bosqueville last week after beating Moody 55-6 in their district opener. Italy averages 30.2 points per game and allows 23.2.
— District 13-2A-I —
HOLLAND at MARLIN
7:30 p.m., Legion Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 6-0, 2-0; Marlin Bulldogs 1-4, 1-0
Last week’s results: Holland 40, Thorndale 13; Marlin 33, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Holland 56, Marlin 0
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Bulldogs to watch: LB LaTravius Johnson, WR/DB Donavan Blakes, RB/DB Charleston Lee, WR/DB Jydae Mayes.
Note: Holland is one of three area teams still unbeaten this season, and the Hornets have remained unscathed in impressive fashion. Holland averages 461.3 yards and 40 points per game while yielding just 144 yards and 9.1 points. Cooper, despite missing a game, is third in the area with 825 yards rushing. Spinn has 1,815 combined yards passing and rushing. Cearley averages 36 yards per reception. The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season last week by scoring a season-high 33 points. The victory followed two losses by a combined four points.
— District 13-2A-II —
BREMOND at BARTLETT
7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Bremond Tigers 5-1, 0-0; Bartlett Bulldogs 0-6, 0-0
Last week’s results: Hamilton 47, Bremond 21; Snook 40, Bartlett 12
Last year’s meeting: Bremond 37, Bartlett 0
Tigers to watch: QB/S Seth Kasowski, RB/DB JT Anthony, WR/LB Hunter Wilganowski, WR/DB Casey Garrett, WR/DE Chase Brewer, DL Nolan Hopcus.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Daniel Juarez, OL/DL J.J. Shaw, OL/DL Myles Buchhorn, RB/DB Levonta Davis, DB Devonta Davis, RB Levonta Davis, DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Note: It’s the district opener for two teams that posted vastly different results in non-district action. Bartlett averages just six points per game and allows an average of 38.2 points. Bremond rolled through its non-district schedule mostly unscathed, averaging 40.2 points and giving up 26.7. Its lone loss came last week at Hamilton. Levonta Davis ran for 102 yards and a TD last week for Bartlett. Kasowski (886 yards passing, 495 yards rushing, 19 total TDs) paces the Bremond offense, and Anthony (628 yards rushing, nine TDs) and Wilganowski (17 catches, 239 yards receiving, two touchdowns) have helped the Tigers score 40 or more points four times.
IOLA at GRANGER
7 p.m., Lion Stadium
Records: Iola Bulldogs 3-3, 0-0; Granger Lions 4-2, 0-0
Last week’s results: Tomball Rosehill Christian 35, Iola 12; Granger 42, Buda Johnson 27
Last year’s meeting: Granger 28, Iola 7
Bulldogs to watch: QB Blake Driver, WR Adam Crenshaw, WR Colton Boullion, DB Case Creamer.
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza.
Note: Granger snapped a two-game losing streak last week while Iola enters this league opener having lost its previous two. The Lions and Bulldogs had a common non-district opponent this season in Anderson-Shiro, and the Owls won on both occasions — 26-0 over Iola and 42-10 over Granger. The Lions’ defense, which yields 250 yards per game, will contend with the duel-threat Driver. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 217 yards and two TDs last week, including an 86-yard score to Crenshaw. Reyna is the area’s fourth-leading rusher with 789 yards. His 14 TDs rank third.
— TAPPS Six-man Division II-2 —
BULVERDE BRACKEN CHRISTIAN
at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
7:30 p.m., Matous Field
Records: Bracken Warriors 4-1, 0-0; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-4, 0-0
Last week’s results: Bracken 52, San Antonio Brooks 6; Marble Falls Faith 104, Holy Trinity 58
Last year’s meeting: Bracken 54, Holy Trinity 8
Warriors to watch: QB/CB Travis Wolf, RB/LB Evan Mahan, RB/DL Joshua Schroeder, WR/S Trey Vandewalle, OL/DL Collin Humphries, CB Ty Wolf, OL/DL Keenan Wood.
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Note: District play begins for these teams tonight. The Celtics have dropped three straight while the Warriors won their last four after losing their season opener. Blackwood returned a kickoff 56 yards for a touchdown last week. Travis Wolf has 529 yards passing, 218 yards rushing and 12 total TDs for Bracken. Mahan (474 yards rushing, nine TDs) leads the ground game, and Vandewalle is the Warriors’ top receiver with 258 yards and six scores. Wood leads the Bracken defense with three sacks.
— Non-district —
BUCKHOLTS at PRAIRIE LEA
7:30 p.m., Indian Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 0-5; Prairie Lea Indians 2-3
Last week’s results: Round Rock Christian 42, Buckholts 14; Oglesby 80, Prairie Lea 39
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Indians to watch: QB/S Damian Chapa, FB/CB Dustin Caddel, OL/LB Cole Allen, CB DeJon Lee.
Note: The Badgers face a road test tonight at Indian Field as they seek their first victory. This is is the last of Buckholts’ non-distinct road games before returning home for its final tune-up with La Grange Fayette County Home School next week. The Indians have alternated wins and losses in every week this year, and their 80 points allowed last week were a season-high.
DALLAS COVENANT
at CENTRAL TEXAS CHISTIAN
7:30 p.m., Frazee Field
Records: Covenant Knights 3-3; CTCS Lions 3-2
Last week’s results: Muenster Sacred Heart 44, Covenant 19; CTCS, idle
Knights to watch: TE/DE Hayden Anderson, QB Ben Spangler, RB/LB Garrett Graham, OL/DL Brighton Smith, WR/DB Jeb Habashy, WR/DB Zach Hickerson.
Lions to watch: RB/LB Charlie Hudson, QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Note: The Lions’ loss two weeks ago snapped a two-game winning streak, but they hope to get back on track tonight in their final non-district contest. CTCS averages 392.6 yards and 34.4 points per game while allowing 315.2 yards and 26.4 points. Hudson (723 yards rushing, 10 TDs) is fifth in the area in rushing and his double-digit scoring output is tops for CTCS. Covenant has been up-and-down this year, alternating wins and losses each week. The Knights average 31.2 points and allow 25.3 points per game.