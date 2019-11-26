Temple College’s surging basketball teams did nothing to slow their momentum in Tuesday night’s doubleheader at TC Gym.
First, the Temple women seized control by outscoring Coastal Bend 30-10 in the first quarter and the athletic Lady Leopards employed a balanced scoring attack to cruise to a 103-56 victory. Tiana Gardner scored 18 points and fellow freshman Jordyn Carter had 17 to help TC (7-3) win for the sixth time in its last seven games.
Later, Kortrijk Miles produced 26 points and 11 rebounds and R.J. Mason scored 25 points as the Temple men remained perfect on the season by blasting past Dallas-based Tribulation Prep 121-73 in head coach Kirby Johnson’s 1,000th career game at TC. It came three days after the Leopards overtook previously unbeaten Western Texas late to prevail 78-71 for Johnson’s 700th victory at TC.
Men
Coaching his 1,000th game with TC wasn’t nearly as dramatic as earning his 700th win, but Johnson was proud of the milestone nonetheless.
“Coaching 1,000 games at one place, I think it’s kind of a cool fact,” Johnson, in his 33rd and final season before he retires, said after improving to 701-299 on Temple’s bench.
The Leopards (10-0) got 17 points from freshman forward Josiyah Thorn and 13 apiece from West Virginia-signed sophomore guard Kedrian Johnson and 6-foot-11 freshman forward Carlton Linguard.
“I don’t think we were very sharp tonight, but I knew that was coming,” Kirby Johnson said. “We have a good team and we expect a certain level of play. It’s a good group and our expectations are high.”
Fred Patterson and Michael Yenga scored 16 points each and Sharay Creeks had 10 for Tribulation Prep, which lost 142-72 at TC on Nov. 9.
Mason, a sophomore point guard, was 5-for-6 from 3-point range. He played three games last week — including key wins at Navarro and against Western Texas — while grieving the death of his grandfather, whose funeral was last Friday.
Meanwhile, the 6-5 Miles couldn’t be contained by Tribulation Prep. The New Mexico State transfer made two 3-pointers en route to 22 first-half points, leading the Leopards to a 54-35 halftime lead.
“Kortrijk’s such a hustle guy,” Kirby Johnson said.
Temple will host Mondello College at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Women
Coach Kim Sebek’s Lady Leopards haven’t advanced to the NJCAA Region V Tournament since 2016. But with a new-look roster packed with talented freshmen, it appears likely that Temple can end its drought this season.
Sophomore shooting guard Brooke Lopez made four 3-pointers — two in each half — for all 12 of her points. Starr Jacobs, Temple’s dynamic 6-foot freshman, contributed nine of her 11 points before halftime. Carter delivered eight assists, and Jacobs and 5-foot freshman point guard Kassadie Sanders dished out six assists apiece as Temple compiled a season-high 30 assists.
“We’ve got some really talented young ladies on this team, and we’re athletic and longer, which helps tremendously on defense,” Sebek said. “It was a great win tonight, just for the fact that everyone got to step in and contribute. We stressed to them today that we needed to get the ball inside. We try to do a lot of ball movement.”
After beating Coastal Bend 88-58 on Nov. 16 in Beeville, Temple needed less than 2½ minutes to assert its dominance in the rematch. Carter scored a layup only 3 seconds after the opening tip, then Lopez nailed a 3-pointer. Gardner scored off a Lopez pass, then drove in for a bucket and a three-point play before Jacobs’ baseline shot and Carter’s fast-break layup created a 14-2 lead at the first quarter’s 7:39 mark.
“Jordyn’s a very versatile player and she really defends,” Sebek said of Carter.
Marley Martinez led Coastal Bend with 16 points and Aneth Jimenez had 12, but the Cougars were hindered by 27 turnovers.