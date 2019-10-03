BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Nathan Quattlebaum looks like a nice guy. He jokes with teammates, flashes the occasional smile and emits a positive attitude often without having to say much.
But when he steps onto a football field, the nice-guy persona is left on the sideline. A switch exists deep in Quattlebaum’s psyche, allowing the senior running back to access a mean streak when necessary and leading the self-described “angry player” to the top of the area’s rushing list midway through the season.
“I kind of flip that switch between being angry and calming down enough to figure out what I need to do,” said Quattlebaum, who ran for 304 yards and five touchdowns in Bruceville-Eddy’s district-opening win last week to bring his season totals to 1,026 yards and a dozen scores going into tonight’s contest between the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 District 8-2A-I) and Itasca. “If I’m about to run up the middle and get a lot of contact, I get angry. If I’m going outside, I calm down and focus on where I need to go.”
It’s fair to say that the Eagles’ workhorse gets his competitive fire honestly. His dad, James, always knew what buttons to push while his youngest son was growing up. James used the same loud, yelling-fueled motivational technique that was used on him during his time in the Marines.
It may seem extreme, but the barrage hasn’t negatively impacted their relationship. Nathan, who plans to join the Marines after graduation, understands his father’s methods and uses them to grow as a player.
“My dad knows how to get under my skin,” Quattlebaum said. “He can be mean when he tries to motivate. He’s very strict when it comes to football, but everything else, he’s cool and nice.”
Between his dad and his older brother, Tyler, Quattlebaum was never short on motivational factors growing up. Tyler also played football at Bruceville-Eddy, but the two never shared the varsity spotlight. Nathan joined the varsity as a sophomore, a year after Tyler’s graduation. Tyler challenged Nathan and often drew comparisons between the two.
“Everyone always wanted me to be like my brother,” the younger Quattlebaum said. “I always wanted to do my own thing. But at the same time, I wanted to be better than Tyler.
“I always wanted to get that recognition from him. I wanted him to say, ‘Good job, bro.’ He’ll probably never say it but by now, I know he is proud of me. It’s a mutual respect, unspoken thing between us.”
Quattlebaum — a 5-foot-11, 160-pound weight room enthusiast — had a breakout season last year as a junior, averaging 7.6 yards per carry while running for 1,266 yards.
First-year Bruceville-Eddy head coach Kyle Shoppach originally planned to place more emphasis on the passing game this season but changed his tune after Quattlebaum ran for 245 yards in the opener, 220 the following week and 213 yards in Week 3. Shoppach now wants to fully utilize the rushing attack.
“He makes play-calling for me really easy,” Shoppach said. “Last week, we had a third-and-18 and I wasn’t sure what to do. I gave the ball to Nate and he got 19 yards. He has a lot of talent and a lot of it is earned though his time in the weight room and his drive to get better.”
Above the individual stats, Quattlebaum’s goal of getting back to the playoffs remains paramount. He was on the team that snapped Bruceville-Eddy’s 32-year playoff drought two years ago and, after missing the playoffs last season, he wants one more shot at postseason glory.
“We’ve got to for sure win at least one game in the playoffs,” Quattlebaum said. “That is the goal and once we win that first one, we’re just going to be hungrier for the next win. To finally get a gold ball, that would be huge.”