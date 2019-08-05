Getting excited about the first day of high school football practice — that’s the easy part. The true test is maintaining that drive past the first game of the season and through the nine others that follow.
That’s how Charlie Roten sees it, and it’s a message the third-year Rogers head coach wasted little time in relaying to his players on their first day of practice Monday — when several area teams in Class 4A and below reported for the first official day of the 2019 season.
Temple, Belton and the area’s other 6A programs begin next Monday.
“It’s easy to get up for the first day. I told my guys that it’s kind of like a New Year’s resolution,” Roten said. “January 1, you’re on it and you’re ready to go. But by January 15 or 20, you fall off the wagon. My challenge is to keep them hungry to learn and get better.”
Last year, Rogers reached the playoffs for the first time during Roten’s tenure, igniting a fire for the Eagles who hope to use 2018 as the start of something special.
“We return a number of kids who have experience, but each year is different,” Roten said. “I think it definitely helps that we are coming off a playoff berth year, but last year doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if you won a state championship or lost in the first round, it’s a new deal and you can’t rely on last year.”
Troy knows a thing or two about putting previous seasons in the rear view mirror. After going 3-7 in 2017, the Trojans improved to 10-3 last season while reaching the area round of the playoffs. With a number of returning starters, it is unlikely Troy will surprise anyone this year.
“The kids are excited, obviously. They’re ready to get things started because they know that we’re not an unknown team anymore,” sixth-year Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said. “Whenever people talk about our district now, people talk about Troy. We’re in that conversation. We’ve earned that right.”
And with the mention of Troy and District 10-3A-I usually comes talks of longtime foes Cameron Yoe and Rockdale. Both sides of the Battle of the Bell rivalry are expected to contest Troy for supremacy in one of Class 3A’s tougher districts.
The Yoemen have experienced both sides of the spectrum over the last two years. Yoe went 4-7 and was sent home in the first round of the playoffs two years ago but turned things around last season to go 11-2, with an overtime loss in a regional semifinal.
Rockdale followed up its 2017 state title run with a 7-4 slate and a loss in the first round of the postseason last year.
Academy’s Paul Williams is eager to see what his team can do in his second year as head coach. After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, Williams got the Bumblebees back into the postseason last year and hopes to make it a continuous expectation.
For now though, he’s enjoying the absence of stress that comes with being a first-year head coach.
“We didn’t have a spring practice before my first year as head coach, so that made things even more difficult when you’re trying to implement your own style,” Williams said. “So far, the difference in last year and this year has been night and day. The kids can feel things are more solid and we’re ready to take on an expectation that Academy will be in the playoffs every year. That’s what we want.”
In Class 2A, Holland has gained a reputation as one of the tougher programs in this part of the state, and the Hornets have the wins to prove it. Holland followed up its memorable 2017 season (10-3 overall, regional semifinalist) by going 10-2 overall and 6-0 in District 13-2A-I with an appearance in the area round of the playoffs last year.
Holland head coach Brad Talbert believes practicing in the heat of the day builds toughness within his program. Also, it just makes sense schedule-wise.
“When school starts, we start (practice) at 3:30 p.m. anyway, so we might as well get them used to this schedule,” said Talbert, who’s in his eighth year leading the Hornets. “We’re about practicing in the heat and getting these kids ready. We’ve done this for the past few years so the kids don’t know any different.”
Walt Brock isn’t wasting any time during Granger’s first week of practice and is already focused on finding answers for the Lions. The third-year Granger head coach led the Lions to an 11-2 record and two playoff victories last year. Now he’s determined to find players who are eager to produce at the same high level.
“We’ve got some returners who are ready to show that last year wasn’t a fluke and that it can happen again, even after losing our strong senior class,” Brock said. “We’ve also got a lot of young talent that will help us fill holes on the field. Overall, everyone is happy to get to work and get ready for another season.”