In what has become a Temple tradition, a Wildcats senior quarterback is his district’s offensive player of the year.
After accounting for 2,607 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns in his only season as a starter, Temple senior quarterback Vance Willis was named Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District 12-6A Team, becoming the fourth consecutive Wildcats senior QB to earn the award.
“For Vance to get that recognition for the job he did on the field, it’s a great honor and a compliment,” Temple coach Scott Stewart said of the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Willis, who passed for 1,760 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 847 yards and 11 TDs despite missing the equivalent of two games with injuries. “The all-district team is a highly coveted thing.”
After sharing the 12-6A championship with Hewitt Midway, Temple (8-3) had two other players receive superlative honors. Sophomore running back and part-time quarterback Samari Howard was Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and freshman middle linebacker Taurean York shared the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award with Midway sophomore linebacker Za’Cobie Haverly.
Howard rushed for 254 yards in Temple’s season opener and finished with 966 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns to complement Anthony Jackson (1,031 yards, 15 TDs), who was a first-team running back for the second straight season. Howard started against Waco in place of the injured Willis and ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
“Samari absolutely showed how valuable he was to this team,” Stewart said.
York started all 11 games and had a team-leading 80 tackles (51 unassisted, seven for losses) and one interception.
“The fact that Taurean could handle it both physically and emotionally was the most impressive thing,” Stewart said. “The feedback I got from other coaches was, ‘That kid’s going to be special.’”
The all-district squad had three unanimous first-team selections, all seniors from Temple: cornerback Roman Jackson, wide receiver Quentin Johnston and left guard Dakari White.
“Roman was our most valuable player on defense,” Stewart said of Jackson, who made seven interceptions. “He was a lockdown corner and started two games at safety, which showed his versatility.”
Johnston (33 catches, 812 yards, eight TDs), a Texas commitment, was a first-team pick for the second straight season. Also on the first team from Temple were senior center Markel Carter, senior tight end Tyson Magana and junior kicker Aaron Wagaman.
Belton junior offensive tackle Thomas Bowman was a first-team selection for the second straight season, and senior punter Logan Smith also made the first team for the Tigers (3-7).
Nine Temple players earned second-team recognition: senior left tackle Dayton Lewis, senior right guard Daniel Lopez, junior right tackle Alex Rodriguez and junior receiver AJ McDuffy on offense; junior tackle Jayven Taylor, sophomore end Eric Shorter and freshman free safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot on defense; and kick returner Anthony Jackson and senior punter Adrian Guzman.
Six Belton players received second-team honors: senior guard Chris Brown, senior fullback Anthony Peters, senior utility player D’emante Smith, junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez, senior outside linebacker Coby Trovinger and junior defensive end Malik Jackson.
All-District 12-6A Team
(*unanimous selection)
Most Valuable Player — Will Nixon, sr., Hewitt Midway
Offensive Player of the Year — Vance Willis, sr., Temple
Defensive Player of the Year — Carson Byrd, sr., Midway
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Samari Howard, soph., Temple
Defensive Newcomers of the Year — Taurean York, fresh., Temple; Za’Cobie Haverly, soph., Midway
Coaching Staff of the Year — Midway
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterbacks — Ty Bell, jr., Killeen Shoemaker; Breezion Spiller, sr., Killeen Ellison; James Terry, sr., Killeen
Running backs — Anthony Jackson, sr., Temple; Micah Cox, sr., Copperas Cove; Kadarius Marshall, jr., Killeen
Fullback — Quintin Howard, jr., Harker Heights
Wide receivers — *Quentin Johnston, sr., Temple; Monaray Baldwin, jr., Shoemaker; Mikelle Mason, sr., Harker Heights; Jaylon Gibson, soph., Midway; Jerome Ratliff, sr., Waco
Tight end — Tyson Magana, sr., Temple
Center — Markel Carter, sr., Temple
Guards — *Dakari White, sr., Temple; Thomas Devoux, sr., Shoemaker; Wesley Ndago, sr., Midway
Tackles — Thomas Bowman, jr., Belton; Jaden Jones, sr., Killeen; Kaleb Luna, sr., Ellison
Utility — De’Andre Exford, jr., Shoemaker
Defense
Tackles — Ta’Shoyn Johnson, sr., Killeen; Everitt Rogers, sr., Ellison
Ends — Malachi Robinson, sr., Harker Heights; Braden Endsley, sr., Midway
Inside linebackers — Reece Vazquez, sr., Harker Heights; Daishawn Fisher, sr., Waco
Outside linebackers — Antonio Brunson, sr., Ellison; JB Brown, sr., Midway
Cornerbacks — *Roman Jackson, sr., Temple; Ronald Gurley, sr., Harker Heights; Za’Carius Murray, sr., Midway
Safeties — Savonte Sanford-Paige, sr., Harker Heights; Eli Garvin, sr., Midway
Special teams
Kicker — Aaron Wagaman, jr., Temple
Punter — Logan Smith, sr., Belton
Kick returner — Jerome Ratliff, sr., Waco
Deep snapper — Duff Hunt, sr., Midway
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterbacks — Ruben Jimenez, jr., Belton; Jared Moore, jr., Midway
Running backs — Devin Brown, jr., Shoemaker; Andre Gebhardt, sr., Harker Heights; Damashja Harris, jr., Ellison
Fullbacks — Anthony Peters, sr., Belton; Ka’Jari Herrera, jr., Shoemaker
Wide receivers — AJ McDuffy, jr., Temple; Stacy Brown, sr., Ellison; Trenton Hudson, jr., Shoemaker; Jahmeel Rice, sr., Copperas Cove; Jaylin Smith, sr., Copperas Cove; Quamon Williams, sr., Killeen; Traelen Williams, jr., Ellison; Xavier Harris, sr., Midway; Zach Stewart, jr., Midway
Tight end — Nate Kamper, sr., Killeen
Center — John Gorrell, sr., Midway
Guards — Daniel Lopez, sr., Temple; Chris Brown, sr., Belton; Eric Morris, sr., Copperas Cove; Emmanuel Benson, sr., Midway
Tackles — Dayton Lewis, sr., Temple; Alex Rodriguez, jr., Temple; Isaiah Pena, sr., Harker Heights; Chris Terry, sr., Harker Heights; Caleb Davis, sr., Midway; Declan McCabe, jr., Midway
Utility — D’emante Smith, sr., Belton
Defense
Tackles — Jayven Taylor, jr., Temple; Daylan Littlejohn, sr., Ellison; Demontavieon Carprew, jr., Waco
Ends — Eric Shorter, jr., Temple; Malik Jackson, jr., Belton; Jalen Guillory, sr., Shoemaker; Max Martinez, jr., Midway
Inside linebackers — Nate David, sr., Copperas Cove; Za-Veon Cummings, jr., Shoemaker; Keith Cunningham, jr., Shoemaker; Elijah Taylor, sr., Killeen; Reid Cromie, jr., Midway
Outside linebackers — Coby Trovinger, sr., Belton; Malik Wilson, sr., Harker Heights; Keith Guillory Jr., sr., Waco
Cornerbacks — Isaiah Grant, sr., Ellison; JJ Wilkerson, sr., Ellison; Darian Stephens, sr., Harker Heights; Gerrard London, sr., Midway
Safeties — Mikal Harrison-Pilot, fresh., Temple; Jerome Gaillard, sr., Copperas Cove
Special teams
Kicker — Jamie Vargas, sr., Harker Heights
Punters — Adrian Guzman, sr., Temple; Bryce Boland, sr., Midway
Kick returners — Anthony Jackson, sr., Temple; Trey Dixon, sr., Shoemaker
Deep snappers — Chan Rinehart, sr., Harker Heights; Bryan Rivera, sr., Shoemaker
HONORABLE MENTION
(Temple and Belton only)
Temple — Montavian Carlysle, receiver, sr.; KD Freeman, receiver, sr.
Belton — Tim Apodaca, center, sr.; Seth Morgan, receiver, soph.; Tanner Holman, safety, sr.; Jonah Jimenez, cornerback, sr.; Bryan Luna, tackle, jr.; Charles Williams, end, jr.