BELTON — When Mary Hardin-Baylor takes the field for its season opener tonight, there won’t be a single wide receiver in uniform who has ever caught a pass in a game for the Crusaders.
It’s something that might have the coaching staff under a bit of stress, but receiver Brenton Martin isn’t worried.
“It’s some pressure but not too much. The coaches realize we have a lot of talent at the position,” he said. “We have to let the game come to us, be smart, line up correctly and make plays. I know the quarterback will get the ball in our hands.
“It seems like a lot of pressure, being that nobody has caught a pass, but it should be fun.”
And fun is something Martin has been looking for on the football field for some time. Now at his third school, the junior transfer believes he has found what he was looking for in a program.
The native of Marietta, Ga., started his college journey at NCAA Division II member Clark Atlanta, continued it at FCS member Merrimack in Massachusetts and finally feels comfortable at No. 1 UMHB, which begins defense of its Division III national championship at 6 tonight against Albright (0-1) at Crusader Stadium.
“I moved from quarterback to receiver at Clark Atlanta, and then I played receiver and took some snaps at quarterback at Merrimack,” he said. “It was negative-4 degrees for some practices there. I never got used to it. I’m used to the heat. Waking up every day in the cold, it takes a toll on you.”
When he decided to leave the cold and learned from the NCAA that he would have to move down in division to play, he started looking at the top DIII programs in the country and landed at UMHB.
Part of the allure of coming to Belton was the warm weather. Another part was the winning culture, the scope of which took Martin by surprise at first.
“It’s a lot different here, because this program carries that championship DNA with it everywhere it goes — on the field, in the classroom, wherever it may be. I wanted to embrace that and have that championship DNA in me also,” he said. “Seeing how hard everybody works here to keep that status was eye-opening for me. You either get onboard or you get left behind.”
Martin’s quick acclimation with the Crusaders is one reason he’ll be relied upon to produce tonight and going forward. The skill set of the 6-foot, 185-pounder also helps his cause.
“We’re looking for him to be a leader for us because he is a guy with some experience who has played college ball before,” UMHB receivers coach Steven Thrash said. “That’s the good thing about Saturday is we’re going to see who can do it. We’re going out there with some guys who are unproven but are really athletic and we feel good about. Now they just have to put it together.”
It’s a situation Martin isn’t scared to walk into because he’s never been one to shy away from a challenge. While growing up, he tried his hand at all kinds of sports — football, basketball, baseball, track and field, soccer, tennis and even karate.
“Karate lasted like a week. I was a white belt forever,” he said with a laugh.
So that activity didn’t work out, but it didn’t stop Martin from chasing his dreams, which he hopes will lead to a career in sports broadcasting.
“I have a cousin who worked for NFL Network, and my brother had an internship with ESPN,” he said. “Once I started seeing him behind the scenes, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Martin certainly has the personality. Outgoing and talkative, he has no qualms about chatting it up with teammates or strangers.
“Everywhere I go I feel like there’s a bright light on me, so I always try to carry a positive mentality,” he said. “I’m always talking to people because I want them to feel like they’re cared about.”
Those sound like the words of somebody who has finally found a school and a football program to call home.
NOTES: T-shirts will be given to the first 2,000 fans through the gates tonight. . . . A pregame celebration will be held that includes the unveiling of UMHB’s latest national championship banner. . . . After the game, fans will be treated to a fireworks display. . . . UMHB won last year’s meeting with Albright 91-7 in Reading, Pa.