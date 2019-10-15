What’s better than a bunch of bags stuffed full of senior night gifts and goodies? How about walking out of Wildcat Gym with all of that swag plus a thrilling victory on top?
With its seemingly comfortable 2-0 match lead suddenly trimmed in half by steadily surging Harker Heights, Temple withstood the Lady Knights’ final push to extend the match and put an exclamation point on a festive Tuesday evening with a 25-9, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23 triumph in District 12-6A action.
“I’m very happy — happy for the kids. They fought hard. They didn’t give up. We had a lot of good plays. There were some momentum swings both ways but we didn’t give up,” Temple coach Joanna Vaden said.
Paysee Crow, whose seeing-eye kill was the match-clinching point at the end of a scintillating fourth set, finished with 11 kills, 17 assists and four aces for Temple (14-21, 6-7). Jessica Vaden also had 11 kills, Kenna Fort delivered eight kills and 13 assists, Ali Mack had seven kills, Hayli Hesse five and Lyric Biggiers three.
Kayla Williams paced the Lady Knights (3-9 in district) with nine kills. Catherine Bakken and Sydney Seldon had seven apiece for Heights, which hinted toward the end of Game 2 that the match was headed down an exciting path after two relatively bump-free set wins for Temple.
The Lady Knights jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the third set, in which Temple led only once (9-8) but pieced together four straight points late to tie it at 24. It was tied again at 25 before a kill from Williams and a violation by the Tem-Cats sent the match to a fourth set.
“It’s remarkable because we’ve got some things going on this season, some injuries late,” Heights coach Alina Wilder said of her team’s persistence in staying alive in the match. “So, for them to adjust and pull themselves out, that speaks volumes to where we started and where we are now.”
Temple twice was up by as much as seven in the fourth, including 22-15 following an ace from Vaden. However, Heights reeled off eight of the next nine to catch the Tem-Cats at 23-all. A Lady Knights attack error preceded Crow’s kill that sealed match.
“When the momentum went their way, we worked together to get it back to our side,” JoAnna Vaden said. “I’m very pleased with that.”
There wasn’t much to be displeased about early in the match. The Tem-Cats had a run of 10-1 to stake themselves to a 15-7 advantage in the opening set, which featured six Temple aces. The Tem-Cats then closed the set with a 10-0 burst.
Heights began to find its form in the second, though Temple never trailed in the set while building the 2-0 match cushion.
Next up for the Tem-Cats is a road match at Killeen Ellison on Friday. Temple is back on the road next Tuesday to face Killeen Shoemaker before returning home Oct. 25 for the regular-season finale versus Copperas Cove.
NOTE: Seniors Bella Brea, Fort, Hesse, Crow and Vaden, plus team managers Renee Graham, Haley Martin and Yoseline Hernandez were honored during a pre-match ceremony.