TROY — The Troy Trojans are partying like its 1998.
For the first time in more than 20 years, Troy not only won its district crown but also ran the table to finish undefeated in league play after squeezing past Lago Vista 40-33 on Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
With the District 10-3A-I title locked up and an open date next week, the Trojans (9-1, 6-0) have two weeks to prepare for their yet-to-be-determined bi-district playoff matchup.
For now, let the good times roll.
“If I tried to explain it right now, I wouldn’t be able to find the words,” said sixth-year Troy head coach Ronnie Porter, whose team is headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in his tenure. “I’ve got to put it all in the hands of these kids. They were bound and determined to do some things that hadn’t been done here in a long time. These kids are resilient and they continue to achieve their goals.”
Troy handled district powers Cameron Yoe and Rockdale with ease earlier this season, but Lago Vista gave the Trojans a fight from start to finish.
The Vikings (6-3, 3-2) used a heavy ground attack and stifled the Trojans’ rushing scheme for most of the game. The teams battled to a 19-all halftime tie, but it was Troy that controlled the clock in the second half with several time-draining, touchdown-producing drives and held Lago Vista on a fourth-down try that ultimately proved to be the difference.
“This team has been working,” senior tight end and linebacker Beau Workman said. “I did an interview back during two-a-days and I said that this is what we expected to do this season. We expected to win district this year.
“No matter what the score is, we stay up. We always keep fighting and we stay after it. We’re going to do whatever it takes to get the win.”
The victory extended Troy’s winning streak to seven games, and the Trojans’ nine wins are tied for second-most in a season since they went 10-2 in 1998, the last time Troy won its district outright and went unblemished through league play.
Zach Hrbacek led Troy with 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The junior running back tied the game at 19 with a 5-yard run with 49 seconds left before halftime and opened the second half with a 9-yard scamper that capped an eight-play, 53-yard drive and gave Troy a 26-19 lead with 8:41 left in the third. The squads exchanged touchdowns for a 33-26 score, before the Trojans defense came through by stopping the Vikings on fourth down from the Troy 15-yard line early into the fourth.
“We knew (the Vikings) were going to have a lot of fight tonight and I tried to explain that to the kids, but it’s hard to explain that when you beat them 62-0 last year,” Porter said. “We started slow, and they had two weeks to work on us. It’s a big eye-opener to show us what we need to fix before playoffs.”
Sam Jones finished off an 11-play, 77-yard drive that chewed up more than 5 minutes of the fourth quarter with a 6-yard TD run to make it 40-26. Lago Vista answered with a 5-yard run by Layne Powers to get within seven with 4:22 to go, but the Vikings failed to recover their ensuing onside kick. Troy produced four first downs, including converting on third-and-11, to ice the game.
TROY 40, LAGO VISTA 33
Lago Vista 7 12 7 7 — 33
Troy 12 7 14 7 — 40
Troy — Hunter Martin 6 run (kick failed)
LV — Logan Parsons 6 run (Bryce Erickson kick)
Troy — Ben Presley 14 run (kick failed)
LV — Buck Pounds 3 run (kick failed)
LV — Pounds 1 run (kick failed)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 5 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 9 run (McKissick kick)
LV — Parsons 15 run (Erickson kick)
Troy — Tyler Jarolik 26 pass from Presley (McKissick kick)
Troy — Sam Jones 6 run (McKissick kick)
LV — Layne Powers 5 run (Erickson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LV Troy
First downs 20 21
Rushes-yards 46-330 39-278
Passing yards 103 164
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-11-0 7-11-0
Punts-average 1-44 1-39
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-60 6-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lago Vista: Pounds 22-94, Parsons 14-85, Powers 6-62, Noah Yetley 3-52, Sam Hurley 1-37; Troy: Hrbacek 28-148, Jones 7-93, Presley 3-31, Martin 1-6.
PASSING — Lago Vista: Pounds 6-11-0-103; Troy: Presley 7-11-0-164.
RECEIVING — Lago Vista: Hurley 5-78, Marquise Pierce 1-25; Troy: Beau Workman 3-78, Jarolik 2-47, Kody Kaminski 2-39.