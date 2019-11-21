BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor football players received four of the top six honors, and UMHB claimed 17 spots on the All-American Southwest Team.
Senior linebacker Tevin Jones was named Defensive Player of the Year, junior center Stephen Sellers was voted Offensive Lineman of the Year, senior tackle Joey Longoria was tabbed Defensive Lineman of the Year, and sophomore kicker Anthony Avila was named Special Teams Player of the Year to the highlight the Crusaders’ honors.
Jones, a Belton product, led the ASC with 112 tackles in the regular season, and Longoria had 49 stops, including 10 losses. They were joined on the first-team defense by UMHB senior tackle Elijah Cross, junior end E’Monte Smith, junior linebacker Akeem Jackson, junior cornerback Keith Gipson and junior safety Jefferson Fritz, who also made the first team as a punter.
Avila, a Troy product, led the conference in scoring with 105 points after going 17-of-22 on field goals and 54-of-59 on extra points in the regular season, and Sellers paves the way for a Crusaders offense that averages 432 yards and 52 points per game. They were joined on the first-team offense by UMHB senior wide receiver Jonel Reed and a trio of juniors in guard DoRion Dreighton, tackle Azaviar Carter and tight end Gary Ruckman.
Junior defensive end Khevon Shepard was a second-team selection, and senior quarterback Jase Hammack and junior linebacker Jacob Mueller received honorable mention for No. 1 UMHB (10-0), which hosts No. 22 Redlands (9-1) at noon Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.