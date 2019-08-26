TROY — Beau Workman didn’t expect a lot of change going into last season. He had the same coach for whom he played the previous two years on varsity, worked in the same defensive scheme that allowed him to become a play-making linebacker and was finally healthy after battling injuries as a sophomore.
His focus was on leading Troy’s defense, and he was ready.
Turns out, he also assisted the offense — a lot actually — as the Trojans’ new starting tight end.
So much for routine as usual.
“I wasn’t really asked in all honesty. I was kind of told politely that I would be playing tight end,” Workman joked. “I enjoy it. I’m willing to do anything that will help the team out. My answer was always yes.”
Troy head coach Ronnie Porter had few reservations about Workman’s ability to become just as successful a tight end as he was a linebacker. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he had the size to block for the Trojans’ running game and the speed to make plays in the open field.
All he needed was to learn the offense. And after a few frustrating weeks, Workman caught up. Then he started knocking people down.
“He got a little better every week until the point that he started blowing people off the ground,” Porter said. “As a senior, he’s got a ton of experience. He works hard and does everything for us. Wherever we put him, whatever we ask him to do, he’s on board.”
It all panned out nicely for Workman, who received first-team all-district honors at tight end and linebacker after catching 17 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns while also providing key blocking for an offense that averaged 340.8 yards per game. Defensively, he registered 84 tackles, including eight for losses, and five sacks in helping Troy advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The move also provided college opportunities for Workman, who has offers from Division I Illinois State and Division II Angelo State. In typical Workman fashion, his thoughts on playing college ball don’t begin with himself.
“To be able to tell my mom that she doesn’t have to pay for college, that’s exciting,” Workman said. “So is knowing that just because this is your last year of high school football, it doesn’t end here. You can still enjoy and play the game you love after this.”
With Workman on the field for nearly every snap, the number in the Trojans’ win column grew. And with every victory, a trip to Taco Bell for a beefy five-layer burrito became a regular occurrence.
“That’s my go-to meal after a win. We would all go there and celebrate last year,” Workman said. “With the talent we have this season, we’re expecting a lot of trips to Taco Bell.”
It’s no secret that Workman’s physique and commitment to staying strong makes him a formidable opponent, but his edge comes from his drive for knowledge about the game. He remembers watching University of Texas games from a young age and can recall players’ names and stats for many NFL and college teams.
And when he’s not watching football, he’s playing it.
“I’ve always been the kid that’s been big into football,” Workman said. “I’ve always sat down and watched football since as long as I can remember. It’s a part of me. Once I stepped onto the field, I felt like this is where I belonged and where I needed to be.”
Four years as a varsity football player has brought a number of positive and negative experiences. Whether it was learning the speed of the game as a freshman, suffering through a losing season as a sophomore, or becoming one of Troy’s most well-rounded players, Workman has remained level-headed through it all.
He just shows up ready to work.
“Some guys get that success and recognition and they let it affect them,” Porter said. “He’s really just kept on working to get better. He really shows a passion for the game. He’s a fun one to coach for a lot of reasons.”
Workman hasn’t decided where he’ll continue his football career, but one thing is certain. He won’t spend time playing catch-up this season. He’s well-versed in both playbooks and has memories from three seasons’ worth of snaps on which to rely.
Now, it’s time to go to work. After all, someone has to eat those Taco Bell burritos.
“Last year was just a stepping stone for this team,” Workman said. “We bring back a lot of talent and experience and we’re ready to build on what we accomplished. Getting to the playoffs was amazing, but our goals are a lot bigger than just getting into the playoffs.”