JARRELL — Amos Davidson walked into the locker room and saw his Jarrell Cougars devastated after losing to Academy 38-13 last season.
In stout District 10-3A-I, the game was essentially for the final playoff spot, and Jarrell knew it gave away its postseason chance with six turnovers that night. The Bees were playoff-bound. The Cougars stayed home for a third year in a row.
“That game after Academy, our whole locker room was just devastated,” lineman Jake Copeland said. “We just moped around.”
For Davidson, entering his third year, along with the pain came one of his proudest moments as the Cougars’ coach.
“I was disappointed we lost,” he said. “But at the same time, it was encouraging because, ‘All right. It means something.’ It’s kind of something they’ve held onto: ‘Hey, let’s not have that feeling again. Let’s work now so after that game next year, we have the opposite feeling.’”
Jarrell was winless the first season under Davidson and went 4-6 last season. With almost all of their starting offense back, the Cougars believe this could be their breakout year.
“With all of our starters coming back, I feel pretty confident, especially on the offensive line,” Copeland said. “We went to the state lineman challenge this year for the first time and were able to stay up with them. We competed well as a group, and I feel like we communicate well with each other and the backs.”
The senior-laden offense includes Anthony Gadison, Thomas Clawson and Billy LaFrance along with Copeland on the line, Heron Rodriguez at quarterback and Jasper Compton in the backfield.
“We kind of did that on purpose,” Davidson said of having a lot of returners on offense. “We looked a little bit to the future last year and tried to plan this. We had a good group of seniors last year and they really fit us on defense, so we put younger guys on offense and just said, ‘We are going to take two years to build the offense and try to give us a pretty good chance in 2019.’”
The offense was balanced in 2018, producing 1,503 yards on the ground and 1,463 through the air. Rodriguez was 69-of-151 passing for 1,154 yards, but Davidson said junior Aden Edgar is making a strong case to be the quarterback.
“They’re both good quarterbacks,” Davidson said. “Both bring different threats on offense and defense. Heron can play receiver, and Aden can play tight end, so both options would be good.”
Compton rushed for 651 yards on 161 carries last season, and top receivers Joseph Crathers (31 catches, 506 yards) and Joseph Shamburger (17, 367) will be main targets again this season.
The offensive unit’s experience has the Cougars confident that they can rack up yards. It’s all the new faces on their defense that could be problematic.
Davidson said he isn’t too concerned, though, and anticipates several players starting on both sides of the ball.
“Obviously, it’s up to the kids,” he said. “I tell them all the time they can play with anybody that’s out here. They just have to believe it. Anything can happen.”