BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor is busy preparing for a game that, for all intents and purposes, will determine the American Southwest Conference champion.
There is one twist, though. For the first time in a long time, it’s not a matchup with rival Hardin-Simmons.
Having already dispatched the Cowboys late last month, the top-ranked Crusaders (8-0, 7-0) face league upstart Texas Lutheran (7-0, 7-0) on Saturday afternoon at Crusader Stadium in a matchup that will decide who receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“I think it’s going to be a fun game against a really good opponent,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “The conference continues to get stronger and stronger, and we’ve always had a great admiration for Texas Lutheran and the job that they do.”
After posting 6-3 conference records each of the last two years, the Bulldogs have a chance to claim the league crown in just their third season back in the ASC. They’ve rattled off seven consecutive victories after a season-opening loss to Hendrix.
“Those guys do a great job. They’re very well-coached and they returned a bunch of guys from last year,” Fredenburg said of TLU. “They execute their offense and defense really well and create issues on both sides of the ball.
“We have to spread the field (on offense) and make them deploy and see how we can move the football. We’ll utilize our personnel properly.”
UMHB — the defending national champion — carries a 23-game winning streak into Saturday and hasn’t lost a conference contest since 2015.
“Winning the Hardin-Simmons game (on Oct. 26) and then helping our offense get into the rhythm they got into last week really should boost our confidence,” Fredenburg said.
The Crusaders offense hit on all cylinders last week during an 82-0 rout of Louisiana College in which UMHB utilized an up-tempo style for the first time this season.
The quicker pace allowed the Crusaders to execute 72 plays for 502 yards, an average of 7 yards per snap. How much they plan to push the tempo against TLU remains to be seen.
“After we played Hardin-Simmons, we felt like we had to rattle the cage a little bit and get some other things going,” Fredenburg said. “We increased the tempo in practice, which allowed so many of our players to get on the field and get reps. Obviously, that carried over into the ballgame. I felt like we were moving with a lot more energy.
“There’s no question we’ll continue to use tempo in practice because it helps the energy level so much. Being able to use tempo however you want during games is what good teams do. You can speed it up or slow it down, predicated on what’s happening on the field.”
Rushing by committee
UMHB has shuffled its running backs all season in the first year without former All-American Markeith Miller.
Last week was no exception as freshman Jo’Vel McDaniel, sophomore Justin Gipson, and juniors Justin Theriot and Tevin Pipkin all got carries. Add in the rushing of all the quarterbacks who got to play, and the Crusaders totaled 274 yards on the ground.
Another backfield piece could be added this week, with Marquis Duncan expected to return from injury.
“If I had a choice, I would like to have one guy be the man. Right now, we’re kind of doing it by committee,” Fredenburg said. “I was impressed with Justin Theriot, though, and Jo’Vel McDaniel continues to impress me.”
Injury update
Along with Duncan, junior wide receiver Brenton Martin should be available Saturday after missing one game.
The only other regular starter to miss recent action is linebacker Jacob Mueller (knee), although fellow junior Mikkah Hackett has picked up the slack in Mueller’s absence.
“Mikkah played pretty well against Hardin-Simmons and then played even better this last game,” Fredenburg said. “He’s really playing well for us.”
ASC honor
UMHB senior defensive tackle Elijah Cross was named ASC co-defensive player of the week for his performance against Louisiana College.
Cross had six tackles — 3½ for losses, including a sack — and forced a fumble as part of a Crusaders defense that limited the Wildcats to 151 yards while posting its third shutout of the season.