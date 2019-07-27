With the kickoff of the 20th high school football season of the 21st century on the horizon, nothing illustrates the ever-changing nature of coaching leadership than a look at the moves within our sizeable pocket of Texas.
It’s probably no surprise, but since the turn of the century — when Harker Heights and Killeen Shoemaker came into existence — there has never been a season in which all 22 of the area UIL 11-man teams had the same head coach as the ones who started the previous season.
Reasons for that are as varied as the number of changes: new opportunities elsewhere, retirement, poor results, change of scenery, forced change of scenery, and so on.
This season teased a bit more than in the past as there were no head coaching moves until after spring break, very late for the first set of changes that typically occur soon after the season ends or at least around February when many schools begin renewing contracts. But the potential for the aforementioned rarity ended when J.B. Chaney elected to leave Bruceville-Eddy after five years — during which he led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance in 33 years — to become defensive coordinator at Holland. Then, Rosebud-Lott’s Brad Ballard moved off the sideline and into an athletic director role. Chaney was replaced by former McGregor offensive coordinator Kyle Shoppach while Ballard’s defensive coordinator Rafael Williams was promoted to succeed Ballard.
Two more left after Father’s Day — exceedingly late in the hiring cycle — when Gatesville’s Kyle Cooper left to join Art Briles’ staff in Mount Vernon and Bartlett’s Drew Bridges split to fill the opening in Florence. They have since been succeeded by Luke Howard and Brian Kozma, respectively.
Since 2000, though, this season has been one of the more stable in movement for area schools. Two seasons saw just two changes. The first was in 2005 when Temple hired Bryce Monsen to fill the void left by Tam Hollingshead and Rosebud-Lott brought in Damon Phillips to replace retiring veteran Bill Baine. The other was 2015 when Killeen’s Neil Searcy took over for Sam Jones and Granger hired Jason Meng to replace Ramon Fuentes.
Having four head coaching changes is closer to the norm. Four times — 2007, 2011, 2014 and 2016 — there were seven moves, a third of all the 11-man teams. (We’ll exclude Shoemaker and Harker Heights from the 2000 season of change since those were inaugural campaigns rather than coaching switches, and leave that season with five).
Every school’s football program would like to have that one veteran who is in place for decades such as when Donald Godwin was in Rogers or Bob McQueen in Temple or Jack Welch in Copperas Cove. Welch’s sudden resignation in the spring of 2018 after 24 seasons followed by the hiring of Jack Alvarez earns the Bulldawgs program the title of having the area’s fewest coaching changes this century with one.
Rockdale follows closely behind Copperas Cove with just two switches this century. Jeff Miller, the winningest coach in Rockdale’s history, is the dean of area head coaches, now entering his 14th season, and is two victories shy of his 100th for the Tigers. Cooper left Gatesville before his 13th season and was three wins shy of matching the 65 of Lloyd Mitchell — who led the Hornets from 1944-54 — as the Hornets’ winningest coach.
That kind of longevity, though, is uncommon. No athletic program wants to install a revolving door in any of its coaching offices, but personnel changes are inevitable.
The average stay of a local head football coach since 2000 is roughly 4½ years. There have been 94 head coaching moves in those 20 years. The minimal changes at Copperas Cove, Rockdale and Gatesville have been offset by the higher turnover rate at smaller schools such as Bartlett where Kozma is the ninth coach in that time period and nearby Granger, which has swapped head men eight times. Moody is next with seven. Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud-Lott and Lampasas all have welcomed a new face six times.
Of course, coaching changes have been routinely high throughout every era. In fact, there is arguably as much stability now as there has ever been. Godwin (31), McQueen (28), Welch (24) and Killeen’s Leo Buckley (24) are the only coaches at any area school to have remained on the sideline for more than 20 years. No one else is especially close to the 24 years of both Buckley and Welch. Academy legend John Glover guided the Bumblebees for 18 seasons and John Beseda started the Killeen Ellison program in 1976 and remained with the Eagles for 17 years.
Numerous other football coaches have anchored programs for more than a decade as Miller is currently doing. Bob Safley still stands as Belton’s longest tenured coach with 13 seasons from 1931-43 followed by the 10-year term of Jay Warrick. Killeen’s Gene Rogers and Sam Jones both lasted beyond a decade.
Other 10-plus season leaders at the same school include Temple’s Jay Fikes and Jim Head, Baine at Rosebud-Lott, Salado’s Jeff Cheatham and James Adair, Troy’s Mike McMurtry, Moody’s David Warehime, Rockdale’s Casey Creghan, Jarrell’s Randy Franklin, Cameron Yoe’s Leo Jackson (across two stints), Shoemaker’s Ken Gray, Granger’s Russell Poling, Holland’s Jerry Decker and Lampasas’ Sam Fowler.
In the grand scheme of a century’s worth of football, that’s not very many.