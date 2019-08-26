CAMERON — Numbers are important at Cameron Yoe, mostly because they illustrate a rich history.
All-time wins: 724.
State titles: 4.
Seasons with 10 or more wins: 25.
And so on.
One particular numeral — a No. 1 ranking to begin the 2017 season — is, perhaps, the most significant digit for this year’s senior class that includes players such as wide receiver Kobe Young and running back/linebacker Nico Vargas who endured a valuable lesson as sophomores.
“We were ranked No. 1 and,” Young said before pausing and closing his thought with “4-7.”
“Rank doesn’t mean nothing. We have to go out and prove we deserve a ranking.”
The 4-7 was 2017’s final record, which left a lasting impression on returning Yoemen in 2018 who dealt with the disappointment of the program’s first losing season since 2007 and turned it into the school’s seventh year of at least 11 victories dating to 2010.
Remarkably — or naturally considering the lofty goals that circulate yearly inside Yoe’s fieldhouse — the bitterness of posting a record three games below .500 still lingers.
“Every time we do something bad, the coaches bring up that 4-7 season and it’ll hit us,” Vargas said. “We don’t want that happening again.”
Added to that hovering, humbling experience now is the sting left over from a one-point overtime loss to Winnie East Chambers in the Class 3A Region III semifinals last season that concluded a march much sooner than hoped.
So, for Young, Vargas and their teammates, the No. 4 preseason ranking bestowed upon the 2019 Yoemen by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is just another number at this point for a highly motivated team determined to be defined by the effort it gives.
“I think our kids learned from (2017). We came in with a high ranking and I think they thought they were going to roll over everybody. You still have to put in the work and the time and focus,” fourth-year Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear said. “Those kids last year, that senior group, understood that, and it was a big deal to them to kind of right the ship there.
“And, with that said, the seniors this year, that’s all they’re talking about. They have that same mentality.”
Young (team-high 42 catches, 680 yards, eight touchdowns in 2018) and Vargas (161 carries, 1,114 yards rushing, 29 TDs) are among six returning offensive starters for the reigning District 10-3A-I champs, a group that also has senior quarterback Braden Brashear and three linemen (Will Scott, Dominic Lewis and Richie Acosta) back in the fold.
In his first season as the top signal-caller, Brashear threw for 2,325 yards and 24 scores, with seven interceptions, for an offense that averaged 391.9 yards per game.
A utility player last season, James Debose, who’ll double as a starting linebacker, should also get carries out of the backfield, while Za’Korian Spikes, Thomas Melton (who started in the secondary and had four interceptions last season) and Iverson Braziel will complement Young out wide.
Yoe welcomes back five defensive starters for a unit that surrendered 261.3 yards a night last year. Tommy Brashear said there could be some philosophy changes on defense given the depth the Yoemen look to have on a line that should include Eduardo Gil, Dominique Borgas, Kendell Fincher, Trenton Nix and Brayden Hollomon.
Joining Debose at linebacker are Patrick England, Heath Hollas, Brent Wright and Vargas. Calvin Stewart, Zane Zeinert, Billy Collier and Braziel are expected to fill out the secondary.
“High expectations as always, but I like that. It makes it more fun,” Tommy Brashear said.