LEXINGTON — Lexington was no match for Troy’s balanced offense, which churned out 366 total yards to help carry the Trojans to a 28-6 victory Friday night.
The Trojans (2-0) had 179 yards rushing and 187 through the air. They carried a 21-0 lead into halftime after getting a 10-yard scoring run from Zach Hrbacek, a 49-yard run from Ben Presley and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Jarolik to Sam Jones.
Presley finished with eight completions on 18 attempts for 145 yards and an interception. His favorite target was Jones, who caught three passes for 72 yards.
The Eagles (0-2) spoiled the shutout with a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
TROY 28, LEXINGTON 6
Troy 14 7 0 7 — 28
Lexington 0 0 0 6 — 6
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 10 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Troy — Ben Presley 49 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Sam Jones 42 pass from Tyler Jarolik (McKissick kick))
Troy — Hrbacek 1 run (McKissick kick)
Lex — 4 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy
Rushes-yards 25-179
Passing yards 187
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-20-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Presley 5-80, Hrbacek 13-44, Jarolik 3-41.
PASSING — Troy: Presley 8-18-1-145, Jarolik 1-2-0-42.
RECEIVING — Troy: Jones 3-72, Jarolik 2-65.
— Reported by Steve Sebesta
Rogers 63
Bruceville-Eddy 27
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Rogers amassed 508 yards of total offense and got touchdowns from five players en route to a triumph over Bruceville-Eddy.
Joshua Minor scored four times for Rogers (2-0), including a 51-yard interception return and a 60-yard punt return. Bruceville-Eddy (1-1) was led by Nathan Quattlebaum, who had 162 yards on 31 carries.
Bruceville-Eddy tied the score at 21 in the second quarter before Rogers pulled away.
ROGERS 63, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 27
Rogers 21 15 20 7 — 63
Bruceville-Eddy 6 15 0 6 — 27
Rog — Joshua Minor 51 interception return kick failed)
Rog — Minor 60 punt return (Julian Lashbrook kick)
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 2 run (kick failed)
Rog — Minor 15 run (Heath Schiller run)
B-E — John Lopez 47 pass from Trapper Ensor (Hunter Diaz run)
B-E — TJ Jarmon 20 run (John Lopez kick)
Rog — Christian Riley 68 kickoff return (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Jordan Riley 5 run (Brady Sisneroz run)
Rog — Riley 13 run (kick failed)
Rog — Minor 3 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Sisneroz 24 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
B-E — Quattlebaum 80 run (conversion failed)
Rog — Schiller 1 run ( Lashbrook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog B-E
First downs 18 18
Rushes-yards 42-368 44-219
Passing yards 140 102
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-15-0 12-21-1
Penalties-yards 7-30 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: John Hill 11-120, Christian Riley 8-111, J.Riley 5-56, Minor 4-33, Schiller 9-23, JJ Frieden 1-9, Riley Dolgener 18, Quinones 1-4, Mason Davis 1-3; Bruceville-Eddy: Quattlebaum 31-162, Ensor 9-35, Jarmon 3-28, Lopez 1-(-2).
PASSING — Rogers: Schiller 9-15-0-140; Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 11-20-1-107, Jarmon 1-1-0-(-5).
RECEIVING — Rogers: Sisneroz 4-85, J Riley 2-30, Jacob Glasgow 2-19, Alex Vargas 1-6; Bruceville-Eddy: Jarmon 5-34, Hunter Diaz 2-12, Cody Janek 1-4, Quattlebaum 1-2, Ensor 1- (-5).
Rockdale 44
Caldwell 36
ROCKDALE — Cam’ron Valdez scored three touchdowns, helping the Rockdale Tigers swat the Caldwell Hornets.
The win was head coach Jeff Miller’s 100th at Rockdale.
The Tigers (2-0) scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard Valdez run and a safety that occurred on a botched Hornets punt. That difference stood as the teams matched score for score through the reminder of the contest.
The squads mirrored each other statistically as well, as the Tigers amassed 361 yards of total offense to the Hornets’ 360.
Valdez led Rockdale with 95 yards rushing on 19 carries. Caldwell (0-2) was led by Kyle Cunningham, who had 132 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Cunningham also completed 10 of 22 passes for 114 yards, and Tigers quarterback Jace Robinson was 18-for-29 for 257 yards.
ROCKDALE 44, CALDWELL 36
Caldwell 0 7 15 14 — 36
Rockdale 9 7 14 14 — 44
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 1 run (Ross Loth kick)
Roc — Rockdale safety
Roc — Anthony Dansby 12 pass from Jace Robinson (Loth kick)
Cal — Kris Carroll 36 pass from Kyle Cunningham (Alex Arguello kick)
Cal — Nicolas Johnson 2 run (Arguello kick)
Roc — Valdez 14 run (Loth kick)
Cal — Logan Knesek 7 run (Collin Gammage pass from Cunningham)
Roc — Valdez 6 run (Loth kick)
Roc— Kesean Raven 58 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Cal— Cunningham 25 run (Arguello kick)
Roc — Robinson 1 run (Loth kick)
Cal — Johnson 7 run (Arguello kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cal Roc
First downs 22 23
Rushes-yards 43-238 30-104
Passing yards 122 257
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-24-0 18-29-0
Punts-average 4-38.5 5-39.6
Fumbles-lost
Penalties-yards 7-40 9-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Caldwell: Cunningham 19-132, Johnson 14-69, Carroll 8-27, Knesek 2-10; Rockdale: Valdez 19-95, Robinson 7-11, Raven 4-(-2).
PASSING — Caldwell: Cunningham 10-22-0-114, Knesek 1-2-0-8; Rockdale: Robinson 18-29-0-257.
RECEIVING — Caldwell: Knesek 5-55, Carroll 1-36, Tabor Dowell 1-12, Johnson 1-11, Larry Davis 2-6, Gammage 1-2; Rockdale: Raven 6-115, Dansby 4-59, Loth 3-39, Kobe Mitchell 3-28, Valdez 1-10, Landon Towns 1-6.
Granger 56
Frost 21
GRANGER — The Granger Lions built a 49-0 lead by halftime and never looked back as they rolled over the Frost Polar Bears.
Carlos Reyna stared the onslaught in the first quarter when he picked off an Antoni Alvarado pass and returned it 46 yards for a Granger touchdown. Reyna scored three more times for the Lions (2-0) on runs of 18, 50, and 40 yards while racking up 117 yards on only six carries.
The Lions defense held the Polar Bears (0-2) to just 6 yards rushing, but Alvarado completed seven of 16 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half.
GRANGER 56, FROST 21
Frost 0 0 8 13 — 21
Granger 22 27 7 0 — 56
Gra — Carlos Reyna 46 interception return (Carlos Garza kick)
Gra — DJ McClelland 1 run (pass failed)
Gra — Reyna 15 run (Reyna run)
Gra — Reyna 47 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Johnny Ryder 51 pass from Thomas Rhoades (kick failed)
Gra — Reyna 36 run (run good)
Gra — Ryder 6 run (Garza kick)
Fro — Korben Bowling 43 pass from Antoni Alvarado (Hugo Luna pass from Alvarado)
Fro — Bowling 39 pass from Alvarado
Fro — Bowling 78 pass from Alvarado
TEAM STATISTICS
Fro Gra
First downs 4 17
Rushes-yards 11-6 29-254
Passing yards 220 89
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-16-1 5-6-0
Punts-average 5-21.6 2-33.5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Frost: David Alvarado 6-3, A.Alvarado 5-3; Granger: Reyna 6-117, Donnie Cantwell 10-87, Tripp Wilkie 3-28, Rhoades 2-12, Travunta Fisher 3-9, Ryder 1-6, McClelland 4-(-5).
PASSING — Frost: A.Alvarado 7-16-1-220; Granger: Rhoades 5-6-0-89.
RECEIVING — Frost: Bowling 4-192, Chase Clayton 1-6. Granger: Wyatt Bolding 3-24, Ryder 1-51, Nathan Flores 1-14.
Jarrell 41
Florence 14
JARRELL — D.J. Warren scored three touchdowns to lead Jarrell over Florence for its first win.
Warren led the Cougars (1-1) with 102 yards on eight carries.
Florence (0-2) opened the scoring when Aric Grimm recorded his first of two touchdowns, a 2-yard run to give the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Warren and Aden Egar then staked the Cougars to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter before, before Grimm scored again to cut Jarrell’s lead to 20-14.
The second half was all Cougars as Warren scored his final touchdown and quarterback Heron Rodriguez hit Joseph Shamburger and Joseph Crathers with scoring passes to produce the 41-14 final score.
FLORENCE 14, JARRELL 41
Florence 7 7 0 0 — 14
Jarrell 6 14 14 7 — 41
Flo — Aric Grimm 2 run (Angel Perez kick)
Jar — DJ Warren 75 run (conversion failed)
Jar — Aden Egar 9 run (conversion failed)
Jar — Warren 2 run (Heron Rodriguez run)
Flo — Grimm 8 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Warren 3 run (Egar run)
Jar — Joseph Shamburger 48 pass from Rodriguez (kick failed)
Jar — Joseph Crathers 94 pass from Rodriguez (Perez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Flo Jar
First downs 21 16
Rushes-yards 57-330 21-159
Passing yards 53 301
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-8-1 9-16-0
Punts-average 0-00.0 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-75 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Florence: Grimm 26-168, Dylan Tamplen 19-102, Brendan Woljevach 9-32, CJ Seal 3-26; Jarrell: Warren 8-102, Egar 4-31, Heron Rodriguez 5-31, Ramon Rodriguez 2-7, Martin Torres 1-1 .
PASSING — Florence: Tamplen 3-8-1-53; Jarrell:.Heron Rodriguez 9-14-0-301
RECEIVING — Florence: Derek LaBounty 1-36, CJ Seal 1-11, Clayton Brown 1-6; Jarrell: Crathers 5-187, Warren 1-50, Shamburger 1-48, Ramon Rodriguez 1-11, Michael Culbertson 1-5.
FW Lake Country 47
CTCS 26
Koby Haynes had just six carries but scored on four of them, propelling the Fort Worth Lake Country Eagles over the Central Texas Christian Lions.
The Eagles (2-0) built a 28-0 lead before Charlie Hudson broke the shutout for the Lions (1-1) with an 11-yard run to make it 28-7 in the second quarter.
Haynes led all rushers with 126 yards, while Hayden Whites added 102 yards on 11 carries for the Eagles.
The Lions were led by quarterback Braydon Davis, who went 8-for-16 for 222 yards. Hudson caught three passes for 97 yards.
FORT WORTH LAKE COUNTY 47,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 26
Lake Country 14 20 13 0 — 47
CTCS 0 7 0 19 — 26
LC — Koby Haynes 32 pass from Ryan Hollingsworth (Landry Graves kick)
LC — Haynes 75 run (Graves kick)
LC — Haynes 16 run (Graves kick)
LC — Hayden Whites 28 run (Graves kick)
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 11 run (Hudson kick)
LC — Cade Hollingsworth 15 pass from R.Hollingsworth (kick failed)
LC — Haynes 22 run (kick failed)
LC — C. Hollingsworth 36 pass from R.Hollingsworth (Graves kick)
CTCS— Matthew Deguire 50 pass from Braydon Davis (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Davis 22 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Nathan Beck 10 pass from Davis (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
LC CTCS
First downs 18 21
Rushes-yards 26-275 28-168
Passing yards 169 222
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-18-0 8-16-1
Punts-average 1-34 1-40
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 2-20 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Country: Haynes 6-126, Whites 11-102, R.Hollingsworth 1-7, Derek Earhart 1-2, Tyler Humbree 1-(-2); CTCS: Davis 10-86, Hudson 13-54, Andrew Lange 3-16, Deguire 2-12.
PASSING — Lake Country: R. Hollingsworth 10-18-0-169; CTCS: Davis 8-16-1-222.
RECEIVING — Lake Country: Whites 3-24, Haynes 2-55, C.Hollingsworth 2-51, Connor Donathan 2-39; CTCS: Hudson 3-970, Nathan Beck 2-22, Deguire 1-50, Lange 1-41, Carter Smith 1-12.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Chilton 20
Rosebud-Lott 0
TRAVIS — The Chilton Pirates (2-0) racked up 209 total yards on their way to a victory over the Rosebud-Lott Cougars.
Rosebud-Lott (0-2), playing without quarterback John Paul Reyna, ran only 38 plays and had minus 17 yards of total offense.
Reyna is expected to return to the lineup next week.
CHILTON 20, ROSEBUD-LOTT 0
Chilton 7 0 13 0 — 20
Rosebud-Lott 0 0 0 0 — 0
— Reported by Dave Moody
Thrall 41
Moody 14
MOODY — The Thrall Tigers (2-0) stayed undefeated with a win over the Moody Bearcats (0-2).
Moody totaled 285 yards, including 106 yards rushing from Ryder Hohhertz on 27 carries. Evan Norward had six catches for 67 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Bearcats.
Robinson 55
Gatesville 3
GATESVILLE — The Robinson Rockets (1-1) built a big early lead and cruised to a victory over the Gatesville Hornets (0-2).
No other information was reported.
Dawson 53
Bartlett 6
DAWSON — The Dawson Bulldogs (2-0) remained unbeaten, pulling away to beat the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-2).
No other information was reported.
Bryan St. Joseph 55
Holy Trinity Cath. 6
BRYAN — The Bryan St. Joseph Eagles (1-1) denied Holy Trinity Catholic in the Celtics’ season opener.
No other information was reported.