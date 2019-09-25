BELTON — Malik Jackson reacted quickly, burst off the edge of the line of scrimmage and smacked into Harker Heights quarterback Shaun West. The hit sent West scrambling to the right where he was tackled by a pair of Jackson’s Belton teammates for a crucial 5-yard loss on fourth down in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 21-14 win last Friday.
Jackson, the Tigers’ defensive end, explained Tuesday how he, in a matter of a few seconds, busted up the read-option play. He described it in the same manner in which he seems to go about everything when football is involved — in a hurry.
“It’s kind of instinct, something you rep non-stop and it happens like that in a game,” Jackson said, snapping his fingers to make his point of just how instantly some of the collisions happen. “You don’t even realize it.”
After two years of sub-varsity, Jackson said he realized that if he worked hard, he could make a smooth transition from JV to the top team. And in his first season with the varsity, the fast-talking, personable junior, who grew up watching brother and former offensive lineman Jerrod Jackson (class of 2017) push around defenders, leads Belton with five tackles for losses and his 30 tackles are most among the Tigers’ linemen.
Jackson and the rest of the defense will be called upon to deal with a Killeen Shoemaker offense that averages more than 430 yards per game when the District 12-6A teams clash at 7 tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“He’s a high-motor, high-intensity guy. He runs hot,” Tigers head coach Sam Skidmore said.
Such ferociousness between the lines contradicts Jackson’s demeanor away from the field. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder said he thinks people would sum him up as chill and mellow, and a nice guy unless “they give me a reason.”
When the helmet is buckled and the lights go on, things change.
There’s reason.
“It’s two different dudes,” Jackson said. “It’s just a mean sport, man. You have to have that type of aggression. You have to have that dog in you, that fight, or you’re just going to get run over every play. You can’t be a pushover.”
Perhaps the only times Jackson could be labeled in that way weren’t by choice. Growing up, there were plenty of “backyard 101s” as Jackson called them, which usually consisted of Jackson trying to rush past Jerrod.
The older brother, who was 6-0 and 250 pounds as a senior when Jackson was an eighth-grader, most often prevailed.
“I’d try to rush and he just put me on my back every time. He’s just that dude. He would just demolish me, just straight destroy me any chance he got,” Jackson said. “It made me tougher.”
In their own way, the tangles out back brought them closer as siblings. Football tends to have a way with that. Jackson recalled attending all of Jerrod’s games, admiring the way he attacked the position regardless of who was lined up across from him. In a sense, Jackson modeled his playing personality after Jerrod’s — relentless and ruthless.
“He was always going against dudes that were bigger than him and he would hit them in the mouth every play,” said Jackson, who added that he’d give himself the edge nowadays if the brothers battled it out because Jerrod has shed most of his playing weight while attending college at Texas State.
While it would be natural to believe Jackson’s favorite player might be the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt or the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Calais Campbell, three of the NFL’s premier defensive ends, the distinction belongs to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s an ode to Jackson’s former position that he last played in middle school.
“People didn’t want those problems back in the day,” he said as a humorous way to hint that he was pretty good as a ball carrier, which he’d like to demonstrate some day, maybe on a fumble return. “Show them my inner running back, man.”
Of course, Jackson and his teammates would get a kick out of that, but his focus is on getting better in his current role, which he’d like to sharpen by improving his pass rushing among other technical facets.
“I just kind of play, focus on my assignment and do my job,” he said.
That really is all the Tigers want from their always-on-the-go player in the No. 3 jersey.
“He has a great time competing. He has fun and he’s fun to watch,” Skidmore said. “But I think the one thing that serves him well, and the reason why you see him make these plays, is because he flies around and he’s going to be violent when he gets there.”