— District 12-6A —
COPPERAS COVE at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 3-6, 2-5; Temple Wildcats 7-2, 6-1
Last week’s results: Copperas Cove 34, Killeen Shoemaker 28 (OT); Hewitt Midway 52, Temple 28
Last year’s meeting: Copperas Cove 22, Temple 18
Bulldawgs to watch: RB Micah Cox, RB Elijah Delacruz, WR Jaylin Smith, WR Jahmeel Rice, QB Shane Richey, LB Nate David, LB/S Kendal Barker, DB Jerome Gaillard, DL Zachary Hoyle, DL Christian Eseroma.
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, MLB Taurean York, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, NT Jayven Taylor, DE Eric Shorter, DE Cody Little, OLB O.T. Peoples, CB DaMarco Williams, CB Keon Williams, K Aaron Wagaman.
Note: Temple’s six-turnover performance last week stopped the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak and ended their run as the outright district leader. Before Temple likely travels to play defending state champion Longview next week to begin the Class 6A Division II playoffs, the Wildcats still can earn at least a share of their first district title since 2015 by winning tonight’s regular-season finale. A Temple win and a Hewitt Midway loss at Belton would give the Wildcats the outright 12-6A crown and a bi-district home game. A Temple defense that has struggled recently against talented runners will be tested by Cox (1,506 yards, 19 touchdowns) and Delacruz. Expect the Wildcats to ride their rushing attack and also try to create more receiving opportunities for Johnston. As Temple honors its 1979 state championship team tonight, the mission of these Wildcats is to put together a complete four-quarter performance, grab at least a share of a district title and build positive momentum for the playoffs.
HEWITT MIDWAY at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Midway Panthers 6-3, 6-1; Belton Tigers 3-6, 3-4
Last week’s results: Midway 52, Temple 28; Waco 24, Belton 21
Last year’s meeting: Midway 53, Belton 21
Panthers to watch: RB Will Nixon, QB Jared Moore, WR Jaylon Gibson, WR Zach Stewart, OL Wesley Ndago, DL Carson Byrd, DL Braden Endsley, DE Max Martinez, LB Jahden Brown, LB Reid Cromie, LB Zacobie Haverly, LB Gus Hamlin, CB Za’Carius Murray, K/P Bryce Boland.
Tigers to watch: QB Wriley Madden, RB Javier Luna, RB Mike Davis, WR Seth Morgan, WR Kabyl Utley, DE Malik Jackson, DT Bryan Luna, LB Edrick Holcombe, LB Coby Trovinger, LB Grant Milligan, S Tanner Holman, DB Jonah Jimenez.
Note: Belton must upset Midway and have Killeen Shoemaker beat Harker Heights for the Tigers to claim the district’s fourth playoff spot, which will be the second seed into the Class 6A Division I bracket. The Panthers can clinch a share of the league title and 12-6A’s top seed into the D-II bracket with a victory. The Tigers are on the verge of their first sub-.500 season since 2015. Should Belton lose tonight, its three wins would be the program’s least since a 2-8 campaign in 2013.
— District 5-4A-I —
GATESVILLE at WACO LA VEGA
7:30 p.m., Willie Williams Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 0-9, 0-3; La Vega Pirates 8-1, 3-0
Last week’s results: Stephenville 49, Gatesville 24; La Vega 31, Brownwood 14
Last year’s meeting: La Vega 49, Gatesville 14
Hornets to watch: QB Logan Edwards, RB Chris Nashif, RB Hayden Mooney, WR Tyler Godfrey, DL Luke Gregory.
Pirates to watch: QB Ara Rauls, RB Jar’Quae Walton, WR DeMicco Chambliss, LB DeMarrquese Hayes, DL De’Treveon Thompson.
Note: The Hornets seek their first win in their season finale. The Pirates, who can clinch the outright district title with a victory tonight, have won seven straight since a Week 2 loss to Argyle.
— District 8-4A-II —
FAIRFIELD at SALADO
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Fairfield Eagles 6-3, 3-2; Salado Eagles 6-3, 3-2
Last week’s results: Fairfield 26, Robinson 20; Mexia 21, Salado 6
Last year’s meeting: Fairfield 28, Salado 15
Fairfield players to watch: QB Justin Abram, RB JarMychael Hudson, WR DeQuann McWilliams, LB Tyler Haynes.
Salado players to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Note: Both teams are playoff-bound but the winner here is the district’s third seed and the loser is fourth. Waco Connally and Mexia are No. 1 and No. 2. Abram will run much more than pass. The senior has a team-high 1,678 yards rushing on 229 carries. He’s 27-of-77 passing for 433 yards. Hudson has 811 yards rushing for a team that averages a shade under 325 on the ground per game. Salado averages 343 yards rushing a night led by Brown, Turk and Vincent, who all rank in the top 15 in the area.
— District 10-3A-I —
ACADEMY at ROCKDALE
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 2-7, 1-4; Rockdale Tigers 7-2, 3-2
Last week’s results: Academy, idle; Rockdale 61, Jarrell 9
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 44, Academy 22
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, QB Rian White, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau, RB Darion Franklin.
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’Ron Valdez, WR KeSean Raven, WR Anthony Dansby, WR Ross Loth, DB Levi Baggerly, LB Chase Mayfield.
Note: Rockdale secured a playoff berth with last week’s victory that ended a two-game losing streak and eliminated Academy from postseason contention. Robinson (area-leading 2,142 yards passing, 28 TDs), Valdez (1,331 yards rushing, 23 TDs) and Raven (area-leading 816 yards receiving, 10 TDs) have helped Rockdale average 49.2 points and 457 yards per game. Lilly leads the area with 47 catches and has 728 yards receiving and five touchdowns for Academy, which has lost four straight.
CAMERON YOE at LAGO VISTA
7:30 p.m., Lago Vista Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 8-1, 4-1; Lago Vista Vikings 6-3, 3-2
Last week’s results: Yoe 77, Manor New Tech 6; Troy 40, Lago Vista 33
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 55, Lago Vista 14
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas, OL/DL Eduardo Gil, WR Thomas Melton, LB Patrick England.
Vikings to watch: QB Buck Pounds, RB Logan Parsons, WR Sam Hurley, RB Layne Powers.
Note: The district’s four playoff spots are occupied, though there is some seeding to take care of. The easiest way for Yoe to lock up the second spot is with a win. If the Yoemen lose, they need to lose by less than 14 and have Rockdale beat Academy. Yoe’s offense ranks fifth in the area at 451.7 yards per game while its surging defense — which allowed just 16 points over the last four games — is third at 275.3 yards allowed. DeBose is 80 yards from 1,000 rushing. Young has team-highs of three interceptions, 43 receptions, 726 yards receiving and 11 TDs.
JARRELL at MANOR NEW TECH
7:30 p.m., Titan Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 4-5, 1-4; New Tech Titans 1-8, 0-5
Last week’s results: Rockdale 61, Jarrell 9; Cameron Yoe 77, Manor New Tech 6
Last year’s meeting: Jarrell 69, New Tech 0
Cougars to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, RB Derrick Warren, RB Martin Torres, RB Jasper Compton, WR Joseph Crathers, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance.
Titans to watch: QB Alexavier Gonzales, QB/RB Dominique Tasby, WR Jackson Williams, DL Canaan Monroe.
Note: Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention, but the Cougars can get back to .500 with a victory tonight. The Titans have been outscored 502-91.
— District 8-3A-II —
CLIFTON at ROGERS
7:30 p.m., Merk Field
Records: Clifton Cubs 6-3, 2-1; Rogers Eagles 9-0, 3-0
Last week’s results: Clifton, idle; Rogers 65, Florence 14
Last year’s meeting: Clifton 41, Rogers 8
Cubs to watch: QB Mason Brandenberger, RB Riley Perry, WR T.J. Ferch, DT Hayden Newton.
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill, OL/DL Evan Doskocil, OL/DL Ty Sebek.
Note: Playoff-bound Rogers can clinch the outright title with a victory. It would be the Eagles’ first district crown since 2014. Rogers last went unbeaten through the regular season in 2013. Schiller is one game away from going the entire regular season without throwing an interception. He’s 55-of-93 for 1,104 yards and 17 TDs. Brandenberger anchors Clifton’s relatively balanced offense, which averages 181.8 yards through the air and 212.9 on the ground. The senior signal-caller has 25 total TDs and a little more than 2,000 total yards. Perry is the team’s leading rusher and tackler, and Ferch has 1,065 yards receiving.
— District 8-2A-I —
ITASCA at MOODY
7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium
Records: Itasca Wampus Cats 3-6, 1-4; Moody Bearcats 2-7, 1-4
Last week’s results: Riesel 28, Itasca 20; Moody 35, Axtell 21
Last year’s meeting: Itasca 22, Moody 20
Wampus Cats to watch: QB Andrew Arellano, FB/LB Chase Rutherford, RB/DB Javonn Reed, WR Brendon Massey, WR/DB David Hernandez.
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, WR Jayden Fletcher.
Note: Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention. Moody picked up its first district win and ended a four-game skid last week. Itasca dropped four of its last five contests.
— District 13-2A-I —
MILANO at HOLLAND
7:30 p.m., Hornet Field
Records: Milano Eagles 1-8, 1-4; Holland Hornets 9-0, 5-0
Last week’s results: Milano 6, Rosebud-Lott 0; Holland 41, Thrall 13
Last year’s meeting: Holland 52, Milano 6
Eagles to watch: RB Kameron Funburg, QB Noah Benavides, RB Marquise Jones, WR Drew Demeritt.
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Note: Holland can wrap up its third consecutive district championship with a win tonight. The Hornets were co-champs in 2017 before an outright crown a year ago. They also were district champions in 2015. Holland has reached this point by outscoring opponents 408-81 or a 45.3-9 per game margin. Eight Hornets have at least one rushing TD led by Cooper, who has 19. Five Holland players have at least one receiving score. Cearley and Shelton are tied with four apiece.
HEARNE at ROSEBUD-LOTT
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Hearne Eagles 5-4, 3-2; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-9, 0-5
Last week’s results: Hearne 35, Marlin 28; Milano 6, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Hearne 46, Rosebud-Lott 0
Eagles to watch: QB Micah Smith, WR/DB Damian Dunn, WR Jalen Gonzales, LB Alijah Miles.
Cougars to watch: WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl, RB Wyatt Walker.
Note: To avoid a winless season, the Cougars will have to find a way to score points, something they haven’t done since Week 3 against Rio Vista. Hearne will join Holland, Thorndale and Thrall as the district’s playoff representatives.
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at IOLA
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-9, 0-3; Iola Bulldogs 3-6, 0-3
Last week’s results: Chilton 46, Bartlett 12; Bremond 47, Iola 6
Last year’s meeting: Iola 49, Bartlett 0
Bartlett players to watch: RB/DB Levonta Davis, QB/DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Iola players to watch: QB Blake Driver, WR Adam Crenshaw, WR Colton Boullion, DB Case Creamer.
Note: Tonight’s winner earns the district’s fourth and final playoff berth. A Bulldogs win would snap Bartlett’s 24-game losing streak. Iola has lost five straight and has been outscored 113-24 in district play.
GRANGER at CHILTON
7:30 p.m., Featherston Field
Records: Granger Lions 6-3, 2-1; Chilton Pirates 6-3, 2-1
Last week’s results: Granger, idle; Chilton 46, Bartlett 12
Last year’s meeting: Granger 35, Chilton 0
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza, RB Donnie Cantwell.
Pirates to watch: QB Chris Oliver, RB Luis Fernandez, RB Anson Crenshaw, WR Dontrell Bailey, S Ja’Bryan Davis, DL Jose Salas Gonzales.
Note: This game decides which team gets the district’s second playoff seed and which gets the third. Granger last played Oct. 25 when it routed rival Bartlett 63-8. Ryder leads the way with 266 yards and four TDs receiving. Reyna’s 20 TDs rushing are fourth most in the area. Cantwell is a reliable complement in the rushing attack with 417 yards and five scores on 51 carries.
— District 14-1A-II —
BUKCHOLTS at OGLESBY
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 3-6, 1-1; Oglesby Tigers 1-7, 0-2
Last week’s results: Calvert 48, Buckholts 0; McDade 46, Oglesby 0
Last year’s meeting: Buckholts 55, Oglesby 51
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Tigers to watch: QB Ian Markum, RB Isael Uribe, WR/LB Travis Bass, RB Andrew Carillo.
Note: The Badgers had their three-game winning streak snapped last week but can earn a playoff spot with a win tonight and a McDade loss. Oglesby has lost three straight by a combined score of 199-62, getting shut out in its last two contests.
— TAPPS Division IV-3 —
HALLETTSVILLE SACRED HEART at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
7:30 p.m., Frazee Field
Records: Sacred Heart Indians 3-6, 1-1; CTCS Lions 5-4, 1-1
Last week’s results: Shiner St. Paul 21, Sacred Heart 14; CTCS 41, San Antonio St. Gerard 0
Last year’s meeting: Sacred Heart 42, CTCS 7
Indians to watch: OL/LB Derrick Janak, WR/DB Dalton Shimek, OL/DL Josh Steffek, RB/LB Lane Leopold, OL/DL Blake Rother.
Lions to watch: RB/LB Charlie Hudson, QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, FB/DL Connor Ling, RB/LB Andrew Lange.
Note: Lange and Hudson led the playoff-bound Lions to last week’s win in which CTCS jumped out to a 20-0 lead and held St. Gerard scoreless. The victory snapped the Lions’ two-game losing streak. Sacred Heart lost three of its last four games but outscored opponents 63-51 in its two district games.
— TAPPS Six-man Division II-2 —
NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
7:30 p.m., Matous Field
Records: NBC Wildcats 8-1, 4-0; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-8, 0-4
Last week’s results: NBC 63, Bulverde Bracken 30; Waco Live Oak 53, Holy Trinity 8
Last year’s meeting: NBC 41, Holy Trinity 24
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Note: The Celtics are out of playoff contention as they try to snap a seven-game skid tonight. New Braunfels Christian can claim the outright district title with a victory.