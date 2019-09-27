CAMERON — Troy head coach Ronnie Porter and Cameron Yoe counterpart Tommy Brashear understood that the winner of their District 10-3A-I opener would likely be the team that took care of the ball and capitalized on their opponent’s mistakes.
Troy did both.
The Trojans set the tone early on defense and didn’t let up on offense as Troy handed the Yoemen their first loss of the year 59-41 on Friday at Yoe Field.
Troy (4-1) forced turnovers on Yoe’s first three drives of the contest and jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, forcing the Yoemen — who committed four turnovers to the Trojans’ zero — to play from behind all night.
“That was huge. I was extremely proud of how the defense came out, but I was also proud of the offense for turning those into points,” Porter said. “I don’t think they had an answer for us offensively. We did a great job of mixing in the pass with the run and it worked for us tonight.”
Troy’s Sam Jones intercepted Braden Brashear’s second pass of the game to give the Trojans the ball at the Yoemen 20. Troy converted a fourth down to set up first-and-goal at the 5, and Zach Hrbacek ran it in for his first of four touchdowns.
Yoe’s following drive was cut short when James DeBose fumbled inside the Troy 20, and the Trojans turned it into points with a 36-yard field goal by Josh McKissick for a 10-0 lead.
The turnovers continued for Yoe (3-1) when Kobe Young fumbled on the first play of its third drive. Jones made it 17-0 on a 10-yard TD run with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
“They’re a good football team and we’re a good team, but we made tons of mistakes,” Tommy Brashear said. “We hadn’t been turning the ball over much this year. I guess we were just saving them up for tonight. We kept fighting, but it makes things very hard when you get in a hole early against a good team.”
Troy matched Yoe’s scores the rest of the game and then some. The Yoemen never got closer than 10 in the first half and trailed by as much as 52-21 in the third quarter after Troy’s Ben Presley scored on a quarterback sneak from the 1 with 9 seconds remaining in the third.
Hrbacek ran for 238 yards and touchdowns of 5, 5, 46 and 24 yards. His final score made it 59-28 with 7:25 left in the game. Presley threw for 157 yards, including a 69-yard TD to Beau Workman in the second quarter. Workman had two catches for 109 yards.
Braden Brashear tallied 279 yards passing and three touchdowns. He connected on TD passes with Young on back-to-back drives in the second quarter to keep Yoe within striking distance. An 18-yard TD pass to Young made it 24-14 and an 8-yarder kept it a 10-point game at 31-21 with 4:49 left in the first half.
Young finished with four catches for 59 yards. DeBose ran for 89 yards, including an 18-yard TD, and Nico Vargas totaled 92 yards from scrimmage and scored on runs of 11 and 9 yards and a 30-yard pass from Braden Brashear.
Troy scored on its first six possessions of the game. When the Yoemen threatened to tighten the gap, Troy answered. Yoe was shut out in the third quarter and, despite scoring 20 in the fourth, Troy came away with just enough first downs and clock-eating plays to secure the win.
TROY 59, CAMERON YOE 41
Troy 17 21 14 7 — 59
Yoe 7 14 0 20 — 41
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 5 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Troy — McKissick 36 field goal
Troy — Sam Jones 10 run (McKissick kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 18 run (Axel Martinez kick)
Troy — Beau Workman 69 pass from Ben Presley (McKissick kick)
Yoe — Kobe Young 18 pass from Braden Brashear (Martinez kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 5 run (McKissick kick)
Yoe — Young 8 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Troy — Jones 55 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 46 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Presley 1 run (McKissick kick)
Yoe — Nico Vargas 30 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 24 run (McKissick kick)
Yoe — Vargas 11 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Vargas 9 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Yoe
First downs 16 21
Rushes-yards 45-338 26-140
Passing yards 157 279
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-0 19-25-1
Punts-average 1-27 4-36.75
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 6-60 9-76
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 32-238, Jones 9-99, Xavier Hernandez 1-2, Presley 3-(-1); Yoe: DeBose 17-89, Vargas 7-37, Brashear 2-14.
PASSING — Troy: Presley 8-12-0-157; Yoe: Brashear 19-25-1-279.
RECEIVING — Troy: Workman 2-109, Jones 2-14, Tyler Jarolik 3-28, Hrbacek 1-4; Yoe: Young 4-59, Jaidyn Sanchez 1-13, Zakorien Spikes 4-103, DeBose 2-1, Thomas Melton 5-38, Billy Collier 1-10, Vargas 2-55.