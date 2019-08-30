CAMERON — Cameron Yoe entered Friday night’s season opener with high expectations and the No. 4 spot in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.
All of that was tested early on as the Mexia Blackcats led by 14 points after the opening quarter while the Yoemen offense struggled to find its timing.
Then the Yoemen did what they were expecting to do all along. They dominated, shutting out the Blackcats for the rest of the first half en route to a 34-21 victory at Yoe Field.
“We got off to a slow start. We have to overcome that,” Yoe coach Tommy Brashear said. “It’s early in the year, but we have to finish off drives. (Quarterback Braden Brashear’s) wasn't quite on. We weren't connecting quarterback to receiver. And hats off to Mexia. They took us out of what we liked to do.”
The swing in momentum began with the Yoemen trailing 14-0 and the Blackcats in the Yoe red zone while threatening to make it a three-score game. Mexia’s fourth-down run came up inches short, though, and Yoe took over on its 15-yard line with 6:13 left in the opening half.
Nico Vargas picked up a first down on a 17-yard run and, a couple plays later, James DeBose broke free on a handoff for a 64-yard touchdown run to cut the gap to 14-7 with 3:38 left.
“We feel we are pretty dangerous with Nico and DeBose both back there,” Tommy Brashear said. “They both like getting the ball and both like blocking for each other. We like that combination.”
The Yoemen forced and recovered a fumble on the Blackcats’ next drive and took over on the Yoe 36 with 2:09 to go before halftime. After a few moderate gains to get to midfield, Brashear threw back-to-back 20-yard completions, the first to Kobe Young and the second to DeBose, to get the Yoemen into scoring range. Vargas punched it in from the 1 to knot it at 14-all with 7 seconds left in the half.
It was almost all Yoe in the second half.
On their third play of the half, the Yoemen took their first lead of the night with an 86-yard run by Debose, who finished with 159 yards on six carries.
Iverson Braziel then made his first of two interceptions on the night, giving the Yoemen the ball on their 29. On second down, Yoe made it a two-score game when Brashear hit Zakorien Spikes down the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown with just over 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think that really gave us the boost we needed to finish off the game,” Braziel said of the interception. “We just knew we needed to start executing and it feels good to get the win.”
The Yoemen extended the lead to 34-14 with 1:12 left when reserve running back JaCorien Melton ran in from 11 yards out.
Mexia got one final score with 17 seconds left. Jarrell Wiley led the Blackcats with 236 yards on 16 carries.
The Yoemen began the game strong, moving from their 25 to the Mexia 7 on their opening drive before the march stalled 7:07 left in the opening quarter.
It took little time for Mexia to make the Yoemen pay when Wiley ran it in from 93 yards out for the early 7-0 lead following the extra point. Yoe went three-and-out on its next four possessions and trailed 14-0 when Mexia scored on Wiley’s second TD run of the game.
CAMERON YOE 34, MEXIA 21
Mexia 14 0 0 7 — 21
Yoe 0 14 13 7 — 34
Mex — Jarrell Wiley 93 run (Gustavo Martinez kick)
Mex — Wiley 12 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — James Debose 64 run (Alex Martinez kick)
Yoe — Nico Vargas 1 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Debose 86 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 68 pass from Braden Brashear (kick failed)
Yoe — JaCorien Melton 5 run (Martinez kick)
Mex — Trey Holdman 16 pass from Jaden Proctor (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mex Yoe
First downs 17 16
Rushes-yards 37-366 36-274
Passing yards 56 211
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-15-2 16-25-0
Punts-average 3-33.7 3-30.2
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-55 8-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mexia: Wiley 16-236, Proctor 16-106, Trey Holdman 2-12, Tray Jones 1-10, Dre’Vaun Cooper 2-(-1); Yoe: DeBose 6-159, Vargas 22-113, Zane Zeinert 1-10, Melton 1-5, team 1-(-5), Brashear 5-(-8).
PASSING — Mexia: Prcotor 5-15-2-56; Yoe: Brashear 16-25-0-211.
RECEIVING — Mexia: Holdman 2-26, Evan Harrison 2-21, Prince Banks 1-9; Yoe: Spikes 3-91, Kobe Young 5-69, Billy Collier 3-23, Heath Hollas 1-20, Vargas 1-7, Edgar Carillo Martinez 1-1, Jaidyn Sanchez 2-0.