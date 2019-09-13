KILLEEN — Temple already had a comfortable 27-3 lead early in the fourth quarter when Harker Heights, with the football near midfield, decided to punt. The Wildcats had to scramble because they were expecting the Knights to go for it, but Roman Jackson exploded off the edge and smothered the punter’s too-slow kick for a 10-yard loss.
One play later, AJ McDuffy wrestled the ball away from his defender in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown reception from Vance Willis to extend the advantage.
It was that kind of Friday night for Temple in its District 12-6A opener at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Wildcats rushed for 209 yards and passed for 207, and their defense kept Harker Heights without a touchdown for the eighth consecutive quarter as Temple charged to a thorough 37-3 victory.
“We’ve still got a lot of stuff to improve upon, but our kids took the challenge of two things: starting fast and taking pride in being physical,” Wildcats coach Scott Stewart said after Temple (2-1) won its eighth straight district opener. “This town is known as a tough town. We’re trying to get these kids to embrace that. Tough people still win.”
Senior left guard Dakari White and his line — playing inexperienced starters at both tackle spots because of injuries — led the way as Willis rushed for 73 yards, fellow senior Anthony Jackson had 63 yards with a 1-yard touchdown right before halftime and sophomore Samari Howard added 50 yards with a 34-yard score.
“We needed that momentum,” White said of controlling Heights (0-3) at the line of scrimmage. “It feels great.”
Heights’ first four possessions ended in turnovers: on downs, Roman Jackson’s interception in the end zone, on downs again and a DaMarco Williams fumble recovery near midfield.
“We didn’t execute. We had opportunities,” said Heights coach Jerry Edwards, whose team lost 45-0 at Temple last year in a much more lopsided matchup. “In the first half we got the ball inside their 30 three times and came away with no points. We did a pretty good job defensively in the first half, but against Temple, you’ve got to execute at a high level.
“This team is better (than last year) and they’re a good group of kids, but when you play a tradition-rich team like Temple, you’ve got to execute.”
Knights senior Andre Gebhardt entered with 323 yards rushing and five touchdowns but did not play against Temple. Edwards declined to give an official reason. Rugged sophomore quarterback Terrance Carter passed for 157 yards and rushed for 74 but committed two costly turnovers.
The Wildcats started the scoring on their first possession midway through the first quarter, reaching the 19-yard line before Texas commitment Quentin Johnston caught a Willis slant pass on the left side, spun away from a defender and broke tackles for their fifth TD connection this season.
Midway through the second Willis tried to run in for a touchdown at the right pylon but fumbled through the end zone. However, Williams recovered Carter’s fumble near midfield 3:38 before halftime and Temple drove to the 1 before Anthony Jackson followed White’s block for a TD and a 14-0 halftime lead.
After Howard’s 34-yard scoring scamper and Aaron Wagaman’s 26-yard field goal in the third, Temple sealed its win when senior cornerback Roman Jackson invaded Heights’ protection scheme to notch his first career blocked punt, setting up McDuffy’s long, strong-handed TD catch.
TEMPLE 37, HARKER HEIGHTS 3
Temple 7 7 10 13 — 37
Heights 0 0 3 0 — 3
Tem — Quentin Johnston 19 pass from Vance Willis (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Tem — Anthony Jackson 1 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Samari Howard 34 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Wagaman 26 field goal
HH — Jamie Vargas 25 field goal
Tem — Wagaman 36 field goal
Tem — AJ McDuffy 35 pass from Willis (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Adrian Guzman 27 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem HH
First downs 21 13
Rushes-yards 41-209 27-106
Passing yards 207 157
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-23-0 11-28-1
Punts-average 1-49 3-10.3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-45 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Willis 10-73, Jackson 14-63, Howard 9-50, Ky’Juan Pugh 6-23, Thomas McVade 2-0; Harker Heights: Terrance Carter 11-74, Malik Francis 10-20, Tyree Trammel 4-14, Quintin Howard 1-1, Mikelle Mason 1-(-3).
PASSING — Temple: Willis 16-23-0-207; Harker Heights: Carter 11-28-1-157.
RECEIVING — Temple: McDuffy 3-76, Johnston 4-51, Jackson 2-38, KD Freeman 2-18, Montavian Carlysle 4-16, Tyson Magana 1-8; Harker Heights: Mason 3-75, Marcus Maple 4-37, Davon Byrd 2-20, Ethan Hanks 1-15, Howard 1-10.