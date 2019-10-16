The Temple Wildcats are riding a five-game winning streak. They’re tied for the District 12-6A lead with Hewitt Midway at 4-0. Temple’s last two games, against Belton and Killeen, have been decided by an average of 30.5 points, with the Wildcats’ offense producing 572.5 yards per game in those two.
And Temple’s opponent at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium is Killeen Ellison (2-5), whose Eagles lost 42-18 at Wildcat Stadium last year and currently reside in sixth place in 12-6A at 2-3.
All those factors seem to point toward another victory for Temple (5-1). However, Wildcats fourth-year head coach Scott Stewart has seen enough — of dual-threat quarterback Breezion Spiller and other talented players — on his office’s large projection screen to know better.
“Turn on the film, because the film don’t lie. These (Ellison) kids are special. They’re three plays away from being 5-0 in district,” Stewart said Tuesday while watching video of the Eagles’ games. “They’re dangerous, because they’re desperate and they’re more athletic than we are. We’ve got to focus on us and go execute. We’ve got to tackle better and understand the people we’re playing and how we have to play them.”
The Wildcats followed their 66-34 rivalry victory at Belton with last Friday’s 56-27 home win over injury-plagued Killeen. Although Temple is getting closer to clinching its seventh consecutive playoff berth, Stewart said his team must direct its complete attention toward beating an increasingly desperate Ellison squad that trails fourth-place Harker Heights by one game.
“We’ve just got to focus on 1-0 (this week). I can’t be more sincere when I say that,” Stewart said, adding that he’s learned from how he and Temple handled the bizarre scenario of last year’s district finale at Copperas Cove, where an 18-7 lead dissolved into a 22-18 loss that gave the Wildcats a first-round home playoff game, which they lost. “To me, the best lessons learned are the hardest lessons learned.
“I don’t think it was what everybody thought it was, but I got caught up and we got caught up in standings and placement and stuff like that, and we didn’t focus on 1-0. I tell these kids daily that this game will humble you in a way that’s hard to describe. I know first-hand, and I usually don’t make the same mistake twice.”
Ellison’s close district defeats
The Eagles of second-year coach Todd Wright began 12-6A with a 16-0 victory at last-place Waco, but since then all four of their games have been decided by five points or fewer — and the only one Ellison won was 21-16 at seventh-place Copperas Cove three weeks ago.
In Ellison’s district home opener against defending champion Midway on Sept. 19, the Eagles and the Panthers were tied 21-21 at the end of regulation and after the first overtime period. Midway then made a field goal to take a 24-21 lead and a low snap led to Ellison missing a 19-yard field goal that would have extended the game to a third OT session.
“They played their guts out against Midway,” Stewart said of Ellison, which missed an opportunity to break the Panthers’ district winning streak that’s now 38 games.
After earning a close win at Cove, Ellison was forced into overtime by resurgent Harker Heights, which kicked a 33-yard field goal on its opening OT possession to take a 24-21 lead. The Eagles had a shot to win the win the game or at least extend it, but they fumbled the shotgun snap on their first play and the Knights recovered the ball to secure their victory.
A week ago at Buckley, Ellison led third-place Killeen Shoemaker 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, but the Grey Wolves rallied for two touchdowns to seize a 29-28 advantage with 1:47 remaining. The Eagles quickly marched into position to win the game, but they missed a 22-yard field goal wide right as time expired, Ellison’s third excruciating district defeat.
Despite having 12-6A’s third-ranked offense at 433.6 yards per game and the nine-team league’s No. 1 defense statistically at 275.1 yards per game, Ellison finds itself with a losing district record and the prospect of missing the Class 6A state playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Dealing with Spiller
The Eagles have dangerously athletic quarterback Spiller and several other skilled playmakers in senior receiver Stacy Brown, junior receiver Traelen Williams and junior running backs Ezekiel Sheridan and Damashja Harris. However, they’ve scored only 113 points (16.1 per game) and have been hindered by penalties and lost fumbles.
“I think that says something about the defenses in this district,” Stewart said. “It looks like they’ve gotten the penalty bug a little bit. I just saw a play where they threw the ball 46 yards downfield and Stacy Brown made an unbelievable catch, but it got called back for holding. That absolutely killed them. They have a ton of yards. They move the ball at will between the 20s.”
As a junior last season the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Spiller shared 12-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year award with two senior quarterbacks: Temple’s Jared Wiley and Belton’s Connor Carothers. The left-handed, fleet-footed Spiller has produced another strong campaign this year.
He ranks second in 12-6A in yards passing — behind Temple senior Vance Willis (1,265) — with 1,155 and also is the district’s No. 2 rusher, with 822 yards (10.5 per carry) plus five touchdowns. While first-year starter Willis has accounted for 21 touchdowns (15 passing, six rushing), Spiller has accounted for only eight total TDs in seven games, including three scoring passes against three interceptions.
A year ago against Temple, Spiller rushed for 83 yards and two short touchdowns on 19 carries, but the Wildcats limited him to 142 yards passing and zero TDs on 13-of-32 accuracy with one interception.
“That one slinging the ball, he may be the best athlete in Central Texas. He’s just so dismissive,” Stewart said of Spiller. “It’s keepaway. His body control is unreal. He’s electric with the ball in his hands.”
Spiller’s favorite target is Brown, who’s compiled 498 yards on a district-leading 37 receptions and also paces 12-6A punters with a 37.9-yard average. Brown was the 6A triple jump state champion in May. Williams has 23 catches for 329 yards.
Ellison complements Spiller’s rushing ability with strong production from the 5-11, 225-pound Sheridan (577 yards, two TDs) and the 6-1, 180-pound Harris (442 yards, four TDs).
“No. 21 (Sheridan) is a bruiser,” Stewart said. “He tries to hurt people.”
Wildcats lose junior DE Fach to season-ending knee injury
Temple lost a starting offensive lineman right before the season when senior right tackle Blake Perez suffered a season-ending knee injury in the scrimmage at College Station. The Wildcats now will have to play without a starting defensive lineman after junior end Isaiah Fach went down with at least one torn knee ligament while trying to make a tackle against Killeen last Friday.
A varsity backup last season, Fach made 17 tackles — 10 solo and four for losses — as a productive first-year starter. He’s also a standout player for Temple’s baseball team.
“A play bounced and we were running to the sideline, and he just got caught up in the mix,” Stewart said. “I told him, ‘What’s going to drive your recovery and rehab and when you get back is going to be your attitude.’”