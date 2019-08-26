TROY — Last year produced several memorable moments for the Troy Trojans, but Oct. 19 might stand above the rest. The Week 8 road matchup with reigning Class 3A Division I state champion Rockdale presented a history-making opportunity, and the Trojans capitalized.
Troy secured a 21-17 win that night for the program’s first victory against one of its longtime Central Texas rivals. It also marked the Trojans’ third win through the first four district games and boosted their confidence and expectations.
“When we beat Rockdale, that was probably the point when we knew last year was different,” senior lineman Jordan Cotanny said. “That was probably the best game of my life.”
Troy ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak that catapulted the Trojans into the playoffs, where the streak continued with a win over Teague. Troy advanced to the second round for the first time since 2013 before falling and, with 22 seniors returning this year, the Trojans are ready to make more history.
“This is the first time that we’ve had this many seniors in one season,” sixth-year Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said. “A lot of these seniors have been with us since the very beginning. They know our terminology, technique and all the basics. Now, all we’re trying to do is get better.”
The abundance of veteran leaders has presented Porter with a unique challenge in which he must navigate between keeping his seniors’ interest piqued and not reinventing the wheel.
“Having all this experience, as a coach, it almost makes it too easy,” Porter joked. “Part of it is that we want to keep it simple and continue to get better at the basic stuff. But on the flip side, it’s almost boring for these seniors.”
The Trojans aren’t bored. They’re motivated after going 9-3 last season — a drastic turnaround from their 3-7 mark two years ago — and losing just one district game. Now they’re ready to make a run at the District 10-3A-I title.
“I think we’re very close to winning this district,” senior lineman Ian McDonald said. “I think after last year and the fact that we’re just getting better, it’ll be a tough battle for the top.”
Junior running back Zach Hrbacek (1,872 yards rushing, 25 touchdowns last season) burst onto the scene last year by earning the district’s offensive MVP award as a sophomore. He’ll continue to lead the Trojans’ running game, which Porter said will be their primary source of attack.
“He’s shifty. If we miss a block, he’ll make it right and go score a touchdown,” McDonald said. “He definitely makes our jobs a lot more enjoyable when you’re blocking for a guy like that.”
First-team all-district selections McDonald and Cotanny anchor the offensive line as three-year varsity starters. Junior Zach Westbrook and sophomore Brady Mays also will spend time blocking for Hrbacek and senior fullback Sam Jones.
The defense will rely on a group of experienced linebackers led by senior Beau Workman. Jones and senior Mason Cooke round out the group, while seniors Kody Kaminski, Ben Presley and Tyler Jarolik are the nucleus of the secondary.
“We’re changing things up a little bit on defense this year,” Porter said. “It’s the same defense we had a few years ago, so it’s not that hard of a transition. We have a lot of experience on defense, and I expect us to be fast and mean.”
The window of opportunity is open and expectations are high in Troy. The Trojans are aware that seasons like this could change the reputation of a program, and they don’t think that’s too much to handle.
“When people talk about football in this area, it’s a lot of Cameron and Rockdale. We want to be part of that conversation,” Porter said. “That’s one of the things this senior class is trying to do is set the legacy for years to come.”