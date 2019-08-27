GATESVILLE — Timing is everything.
As the senior starting quarterback for the Gatesville Hornets in 2006, Luke Howard never got the chance to play for coach Kyle Cooper, who took over the season after Howard graduated.
But given the chance to join Cooper’s staff earlier this year as an assistant coach, Howard jumped at the opportunity.
“I came here in early June and was excited to work for Kyle,” Howard said. “I have a lot of respect for him and what he stands for as a person and as a man.”
Shortly after Howard joined the staff, Cooper left for an assistant job on Art Briles’ Mount Vernon staff. Soon afterward, Howard was promoted to head coach.
“The way things went down, I really wasn’t expecting it,” Howard said. “I had started looking for head coaching opportunities. I knew it was something I wanted to do, and I hadn’t had any luck even getting interviews. Things just fell into place here. Funny how everything plays out sometimes.”
For it to play out at his alma mater is dream come true.
“It’s very exciting and a big honor,” he said. “I put a lot of stock in this place and for me to come back here and take over this program, a place that’s had such a great influence on my life, means a lot to me. I want to do good for this community.”
Howard inherits a team that missed the playoffs last season, finishing in a three-way tie for third in five-team District 5-4A and losing out on the tiebreaker. Most of the skill players from that team graduated, leaving a lot of questions for the Hornets.
Sophomores Wesley Brown and Logan Edwards are vying for the quarterback role, with Howard saying they each have their own style and may play.
The starting running back also hasn’t been identified. Howard said three players — sophomores Jason Delong and Hayden Mooney and junior Isaiah Navejas — will see action. Delong and Navejas both saw limited time last season, combining for 204 yards on 47 carries.
They’ll run behind a line that has just two returning starters in Stephen Fitzer and Waylon Jones, who both feel the need to uphold leadership roles.
“There’s a lot of pressure on us,” Fitzer said. “We have to learn new plays and keep the younger guys in place.”
Howard plans to implement a run-based spread offense, similar to what Cooper used, so the transition isn’t that big of a leap.
The abilities to run the ball and stop the run are at the root of Howard’s coaching style.
“You look at teams that play into December and they are going to have great defenses,” Howard said. “That great defense and the ability to run the ball more times than not is what’s going to win you championships. Certainly for us, up front stopping the run is very important.”
Fitzer and returning starter Luke Gregory, a 6-foot-5 end, will anchor the defensive line.
“The great thing about Luke is he’s a hard-working kid, very coachable,” Howard said. “You can push Luke to do great things and he’s always going to respond the right way. He’s got a great future ahead of him.”
Like all teams, the big picture is getting to the playoffs and ultimately playing in December. The Hornets have an uphill battle in both aspects, with few returning starters and a new coach, yet optimism remains.
“We had a lot better team than we showed last year,” Fitzer said. “Knowing every team we played made the playoffs and we were just nine points away shows we can compete. We just have to be relentless and fierce.”
Howard knows it’s a process.
“It’s my job to get our kids focused on where we’re at and where we need to be,” he said.