Javon Chambers might have hoped for but had no way of knowing when he signed with Tarleton State coming out of Belton in 2017 that he would be an integral part during the most transformational period in the football program’s history.
Not only was he a valued member of the Texans’ first Lone Star Conference title last season — they are well on their way to another this season — but now he is about to be an NCAA Division I player without entering the transfer portal.
Just as he was with the Tigers, Chambers — a junior left guard — is a quiet, devoted stalwart for the country’s No. 4-ranked Division II team. The transition from high school to the collegiate level was a natural one for him, though he spent some time at tight end as a freshman.
“Not very many adjustments were needed,” the 5-11, 295-pounder said. “I just go out and play. I do what I am coached to do and compete day after day and that’s not much different from when I was at Belton. I am still, and will always be, a student of the game.”
Going into this weekend’s game at Texas A&M-Kingsville, the Texans were 7-0, outscoring their opponents —which included two ranked teams and Division I Stephen F. Austin — 314-108. The Texans are ranked fourth nationally in total offense with 537 yards per game and ninth in rushing at 272 yards. Chambers is a key component in those numbers and he hasn’t allowed a sack.
Tarleton is striking while the iron is hot in upping its national profile after more than 100 years of football. The school, a decades-long member of the LSC, announced last month that this will be its final season in Division II and will make the leap to become the 21st Division I athletic program in Texas.
“When I heard the news that Tarleton was going Division I, I was elated,” Chambers said. “That is great news not only for the team and I, but for the university and the city of Stephenville.”
Tarleton, coached by Todd Whitten, will compete in football as an FCS independent in 2020 while being a member of the Western Athletic Conference in all other sports.
“Moving to Division I is going to be very challenging, but it is something as a coach you look forward to taking on,” Tarleton offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Scott Carey said. “I think the school will benefit tremendously with the exposure that D-I athletics brings to the university.”
It will certainly up the Texans’ recruiting exposure. Beside Chambers, the Texans’ roster includes locals in redshirt freshman defensive lineman Clayton Blank and punter Jake Walrath of Belton and Salado, respectively.
In the meantime, Chambers and the Texans offense are making a dedicated effort to repeat as LSC champions.
“We work every day as an offense and an offensive line playing with great pace and with tremendous effort,” he said.
The effort part is second nature to Chambers.
“Javon is one of the hardest working guys on the offensive line and has become very critical to our success up front,” Carey said. “He brings a lot of experience and grit to the line.”
Belton head football coach Sam Skidmore saw it every day for a few years when Chambers was at Belton.
“The thing that stands out most about Javon is his work ethic and dedication to the weight room,” Skidmore said of Chambers, who in high school squatted 750 pounds and was a state qualifier in powerlifting. “There was never a day that went by that he wasn’t in the weight room before school and after school. That dedication drove him to become one of the most powerful offensive linemen I have ever coached.”
Carey concurs with Skidmore.
“Javon is a very coachable young man, which has allowed him to develop into a great player,” Carey said. “He is always willing to do what you ask of him and understands his role on the line and to the team. Javon is the type of hard-nosed worker I am proud to have. Over the last two years, Javon has become a leader for us because of it.”
Chambers relishes being in the trenches during, perhaps, the most successful period in Tarleton’s football history and its move to the next level of competition. Thus far, the transitions have gone smoothly for Chambers, who is majoring in kinesiology.
“It is always a blessing to be part of something special like we had last season,” he said. “Moving to Stephenviille wasn’t much different from (Belton) because both are small towns. After college I plan to give back and be a coach and help kids be great and successful people beyond the sport.”