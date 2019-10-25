BELTON — There are two sides to DoRion Dreighton.
There is the deep-voiced yet soft-spoken fan of the arts who has always enjoyed everything involved with photography, film and music production.
Then there’s the 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive lineman whose love of the arts is rivaled only by his feelings for his Mary Hardin-Baylor teammates and the school’s football program.
They are one person who derives joy from two pursuits that have one major difference. With football, there’s the ever-present possibility of physical injury — something Dreighton became all too familiar with over the last two seasons.
“I didn’t miss a game in high school,” the junior out of San Antonio Brennan said. “I don’t know why it happened here.”
In fact, it happened twice.
Dreighton had worked his way into a starting role by the midpoint of his freshman campaign in 2017 before a knee injury in the regular-season finale required surgery and sidelined him for all five postseason games.
“(Getting injured) is a frustrating process, but my teammates always helped me keep my head up,” he said. “They kept me going through recovery and wanted me to get back.”
So that’s what he did, putting in the work necessary to be ready as a starter by the beginning of last season. He was once again an anchor on the offensive line before an injury to the same knee forced him to miss six games and kept him out of the starting lineup until last year’s national championship game.
Even for a strong-willed player, a second injury and the thoughts of more grueling rehab allow room for doubt to enter the mind.
“I thought about (quitting). But this program is something special, and it always drew me back to it,” he said. “I just kept fighting to get back. I never looked at the downside of it. I just kept looking at where I needed to get back to for my team.
“It was tougher mentally, knowing that I couldn’t be out there on the field with my teammates. I had to battle myself instead of an opponent. I knew these dudes needed me, though. That always kept me going, pushing myself. It made me make sure I never came in here with the wrong attitude. I didn’t ever want people to look at me and see me down.”
Back at full strength again, Dreighton has started every game this season for No. 1 UMHB (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference), which hosts No. 14 Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 4-1) at 1 p.m. today in the league’s biggest annual rivalry game.
This afternoon’s matchup might even mean a little more to Dreighton, who missed last year’s second clash with the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.
Then again, extra motivation is never needed for players on either side when the Crusaders and Cowboys collide.
“This (game) is never the same as the others,” Dreighton admitted. “Practice is always intense. They’re high-energy practices and we’re always pushing each other because we know this is one of the biggest games of the regular season.
“This game is always a challenge for us mentally and physically, so we go out and put ourselves to the test every day in practice. It’s always a different environment this week.”
And Dreighton is perfectly comfortable in different environments. The film studies major experiences it all the time, going back and forth between the arts and the gridiron, from photography to football.
They are two worlds that give him perfect balance.
“I chose that major because I want to do multimedia production and things like that. I want to do everything from photography to film to radio to music, all of that type of stuff,” he said. “In high school, I did a little bit of photography and YouTube stuff. I was always into the artsy types of things.”
For about three hours this afternoon, the arts will take a backseat to football as Dreighton tries to help the Crusaders carve out a win and stay atop the ASC standings.
There was a time when buckling his shoulder pads, tightening his chin strap and running onto the field was something he took somewhat for granted.
Not anymore.
“I feel the injuries put me in a different place mentally. It gave me more of an appreciation for everything and the people who are out here,” he said. “Not playing and looking in at the program made me appreciate it a whole lot more than I did before.”