With his team set to play in one of the program’s most significant playoff games — a Class 4A Division I state semifinal versus Carthage on Friday night — Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers insists this is just another work week.
From a football perspective that’s absolutely true. The Badgers, making the school’s first state semifinal appearance since 1986, are practicing and preparing for the Bulldogs (14-0) like they would for any opponent on the docket.
Monday, though, wasn’t exactly typical.
“We were still at the office working and people’s phones started blowing up,” Rogers said Wednesday.
All the text messages and phone calls were to alert anyone and everyone about what was broadcast nationwide on ESPN during the network’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. In a segment entitled “You Got Mossed” in reference to former NFL standout wide receiver Randy Moss, Badgers receiver Jaylon Porter was featured making a touchdown catch over a Liberty Hill defender during the Lampasas’ Region IV final victory last Saturday.
“It was pretty neat,” Rogers added.
No doubt it’s neat for the coaches, players and fans. It’s also indicative of how far Lampasas has come. From 2012-17 the Badgers won a combined 15 games, including a 3-17 mark over Rogers’ first two seasons (2016-17) in charge of his alma mater. They are 13-1 this season and on the brink of a trip to AT&T Stadium.
The rise appears to have occurred in a blink of an eye, but it certainly required more than just a snap of the fingers.
“It’s the old adage of it takes time to get a program in place and the system in place and to get kids to believe,” said Rogers, who graduated from Lampasas in 1994 and was part of the school’s four-round run of 1993. “This is a good example of kids believing and buying in.”
Lampasas’ turnaround picked up steam a year ago, when it snapped a six-year playoff drought and finished 7-5. In the aftermath of a second-round 28-21 loss to La Vernia, Rogers felt a culture shift was truly in place.
“To me, what made me realize this was going to be a special group was when we got beat in the playoffs last year and a week later they were ready to get started on this year,” Rogers said. “Just the work ethic, the kids were ready to go in the weight room. There was never a lull after that loss, just a sense of urgency from the get-go. When you have December offseason like that, you know you have a special group.”
Lampasas’ only loss this season was a 31-30 setback against Lorena on Sept. 13. The Badgers have won 11 straight since and they’re averaging 53 points per game in the playoffs. Through it all, Rogers credits his team’s composure and willingness to adhere to the one-game-at-a-time mantra.
“It’s a mature group and a group with a belief in each other and belief in what’s going on,” said Rogers, adding that the community’s support has been immeasurable. “This group is focused like I’ve never seen before. We’ve done a great job of just staying in the moment.”
Junior quarterback Ace Whitehead triggers an offense that posts 505 yards per game. The left-handed signal-caller has completed 237 of 331 passes for 3,867 yards and 51 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Whitehead — who also owns 701 yards rushing — has his pick of targets, too, in Porter (61 receptions, 1,246 yards, 18 TDs), Cameron Everts (79, 1,209, nine) and Michael Murray Jr. (53, 955, 16), among others.
Junior Jack Jerome has a team-high 1,351 yards rushing and 12 TDs on 206 carries while Daunte Cuffie supplements the ground attack with 789 yards and 12 more scores on 93 touches.
Defensively, Case Brister leads the Badgers in sacks (11) and tackles (190). Koby Allen (175), Keagan Richardson (130) and Cuffie (121) also are over 100 tackles on the year.
They’ll all be tested at 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium by Carthage, which won the most recent of its six state championships in 2017. This year’s Bulldogs score 40 points and allow 10.5 an outing.
The winner plays either Springtown (13-1) or Waco La Vega (13-1) for the state crown at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 in Arlington.
“Our kids know who they are. Everyone does. We are going to have to come out of the gates fast and we can’t sit there in awe of what’s in front of us, and that’s been the message all week,” Rogers said. “We’re going to try to stay toe to toe with them and give it everything we’ve got.”
Now that sounds like typical Lampasas in 2019.