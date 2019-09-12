— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at HARKER HEIGHTS
7:30 p.m., Leo Buckley Stadium, Killeen
Records: Temple Wildcats 1-1; Harker Heights Knights 0-2
Last week’s results: Temple 51, UANL-Monterrey 29; Round Rock Stony Point 52, Harker Heights 28
Last year’s meeting: Temple 45, Harker Heights 0
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, RB/KR Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, QB Vance Willis, WR Montavian Carlysle, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, S DaMarco Williams, S Coryell Fillmore, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, LB Taurean York, CB Keon Williams, LB/DE Eric Shorter, DE Isaiah Fach, DE Cody Little.
Knights to watch: RB Andre Gebhardt, QB Terrance Carter, WR Mikelle Mason, OL Chris Terry, DE Malachi Robinson, DE Idris Haith, LB Reece Vazquez, CB Ronald Gurley, S Savonte Sanford-Page.
Note: Temple trampled Harker Heights a year ago, racking up 555 total yards (370 rushing) to the Knights’ 130. The Wildcats are still plenty potent on offense, but the combination of their defense’s up-and-down play and the Knights’ improved offensive capability makes this 12-6A opener an intriguing matchup. Temple won its last seven district openers and was 2-0 at Buckley last year. Willis took a big step last week with 306 yards passing and four touchdowns — including three long strikes to Johnston — and has been a key part of the Wildcats’ running game along with Anthony Jackson and Howard. The Heights defense but must improve after allowing 47 points and 484.5 yards per game in losses to Round Rock and Stony Point. The Knights have made strides on offense, led by Gebhardt (323 yards rushing, five TDs), Carter (511 total yards) and Mason (13 catches, 268 yards).
BELTON at COPPERAS COVE
7:30 p.m., Bulldawg Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 0-2; Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 1-1
Last week’s results: Round Rock 42, Belton 30; Copperas Cove 37, Manor 33
Last year’s meeting: Belton 35, Copperas Cove 28
Tigers to watch: LB Jeremiah Wade, LB Coby Trovinger, QB Ruben Jimenez, WR D’emante Smith, RB Mike Davis, WR Luke Bramlett, DE Malik Jackson, S Tanner Holman, OL Elijah Washington.
Bulldawgs to watch: RB Micha Cox, RB Elijah Delacruz, WR Jaylin Smith, LB Nate David, LB Kendal Parker, OL Aaron Shanahan.
Note: Belton showed signs last week that it was rounding into form, but ill-timed mistakes and a big second quarter by Round Rock set the Tigers back. They’ll look to keep heading in the right direction against Cove in the teams’ district opener. Smith will continue to play out wide after starting Week 1 at running back. His move to receiver helped spark the Tigers last week when they put up 455 total yards. The keys for Belton remain the same: turnover-free on offense and avoid allowing multiple big plays on defense. Cox scored four TDs in the Bulldawgs’ win last week.
— Non-district —
GATESVILLE at CAMERON YOE
7:30 p.m., Yoe Field
Records: Gatesville Hornets 0-2; Yoe Yoemen 1-0
Last week’s results: Robinson 55, Gatesville 3; Yoe, idle
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 41, Gatesville 21
Hornets to watch: RB Jason Delong, QB Wesley Brown, RB Hayden Mooney, OL Waylon Jones, DE Luke Gregory.
Yoemen to watch: RB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, QB Braden Brashear, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel.
Note: The Yoemen return to action after their early idle week and welcome the Hornets, who’ve been slow out of the gates this season but are just two years removed from a five-point win over Yoe. DeBose averaged 28 yards per carry two weeks ago when he churned out a team-high 173 yards rushing. Vargas also topped 100 yards on the ground. Braziel had two interceptions and recovered a fumble in Yoe’s opener. Delong is coming off a 98-yard rushing output last week.
AUSTIN TRAVIS at SALADO
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Travis Rebels 0-2; Salado Eagles 1-1
Last week’s results: Waco University 54, Travis 7; Salado 52, Academy 21
Last year’s meeting: Salado 42, Travis 0
Rebels to watch: RB Darian McFerrin, QB Steven Lopez, WR Jaylen Crayton, DB Paul Ekanga, Ol/DL Jerrell Hamilton-Jones.
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Note: Salado found its groove against Academy and should be able to continue fine-tuning itself tonight against Travis, which has scored just seven points so far while giving up 96. The Eagles’ defense has been stout, allowing 282.5 yards per game. Brown is sixth in the area with 251 yards rushing. Turk (155 yards) and Vincent (159) are each over 150 yards rushing while averaging more than 7 yards a carry.
HEMPSTEAD at ACADEMY
7:30 p.m., John Glover Stadium
Records: Hempstead Bobcats 2-0; Academy Bumblebees 0-2
Last week’s results: Hempstead 41, Brookshire Royal 8; Salado 52, Academy 21
Last year’s meeting: Hempstead 25, Academy 17
Bobcats to watch: OL Fredarien Lewis, RB Marvin Lewis, WR Ken’Daylon Wilson, QB Tom McDade, DL Omarian Gillum, WR/DB Vin’Traylen Thomas, TE Anthony Hamilton.
Bumblebees to watch: WR Jaylin McWilliams, QB Jerry Cephus, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, TE Braeden Lilly, QB Kollin Mraz, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau.
Note: Academy is looking to avoid a second straight 0-3 start. The Bees have amassed 655 yards passing so far this year, but only 162 yards on the ground. Cephus (31-for-37 passing, 311 yards, three TDs) and Mraz (30-for-42, 343 yards, four TDs) split time at quarterback in the first two games. Lilly leads the Bees in receptions (15), yards receiving (217) and touchdown catches (two). Academy allowed more than 50 points in both losses this year. Hempstead jumped out to a 13-2 halftime lead in last season’s meeting and held on despite being outscored 15-12 after the break. The Bobcats rolled over Tomball Christian Homeschool 40-0 in their season opener before trouncing Brookshire Royal.
JARRELL at RIESEL
7:30 p.m., Fair Park Field
Records: Jarrell Cougars 1-1; Riesel Indians 1-1
Last week’s results: Jarrell 41, Florence 14; Riesel 40, Meridian 0
Last year’s meeting: Riesel 44, Jarrell 35
Cougars to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, RB DJ Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Joseph Shamburger, OL/Dl Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance.
Indians to watch: RB/DL Justin Bahajak, RB/LB Riley Kinsey, WR/DB Nolan Slagle, WR/DB Jamaryian Howlett, OL/DL Tyler Jeske.
Note: Jarrell rebounded from a season-opening loss with a thorough performance in a win over Florence last week, when the Cougars’ passing attack found its rhythm. Rodriguez has thrown for 337 yards and two TDs, with Crathers hauling in six catches for 196 of those yards. To add a second consecutive victory, the Cougars need their defense that allows 518.5 yards per game to keep the Indians under wraps. Riesel also bounced back last week by following up an 18-14 loss to Thrall with a shut out of Meridian.
ROCKDALE at LEXINGTON
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 2-0; Lexington Eagles 0-2
Last week’s results: Rockdale 44, Caldwell 36; Troy 28, Lexington 6
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 29, Lexington 27
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR Kesean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield.
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Aaron Allert, RB/LB Jeremiah Dillon, OL Kaden Schimank, DL Rowdy Pearson, DB Corbin Reat.
Note: Rockdale owns the area’s most productive offense at 516 yards per game. It all starts with Robinson, who has passed for an area-best 698 yards and six TDs, but he isn’t the Tigers’ only weapon. Valdez has 158 yards rushing, and the trio of Raven, Loth and Mitchell has totaled 22 catches for 546 yards. Lexington opened the season with a 16-10 loss to Burton before last week’s setback against Troy and averages only eight points per game.
ROBINSON at TROY
7:30 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Records: Robinson Rockets 2-0; Troy Trojans 2-0
Last week’s results: Robinson 55, Gatesville 3; Troy 28, Lexington 6
Last year’s meeting: Troy 35, Robinson 28 (OT)
Rockets to watch: DB/RB Malik Ford, OL Cade Allison, QB Jordan Rogers, WR Jace Walker, LB Easton Slovacek.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, QB/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Note: The Rockets and the Trojans enter tonight’s game unblemished after recording back-to-back wins to start the year. This matchup went into overtime the last two years, with Robinson winning 34-28 in 2017, and Troy getting revenge last year. Hrbacek ran for 213 yards in the season opener but was limited to just 44 last week. He’s tied for the area lead with four rushing TDs. Robinson outscored its first two opponents 102-10.
MCGREGOR at ROGERS
7:30 p.m., Merk Field
Records: McGregor Bulldogs 2-0; Rogers Eagles 2-0
Last week’s results: McGregor 56, Bosqueville 14; Rogers 63, Bruceville-Eddy 27
Last year’s meeting: McGregor 60, Rogers 23
Bulldogs to watch: RB Dayton Thredgill, QB Veandre McDaniel, WR Caleb Carmichael, LB Chad Lorenz, OL/DL Reese Huffman.
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, WR/DB Julian Lashbrook, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill.
Note: Rogers didn’t have trouble putting up points (59 per game) in its two wins to start the season. The Eagles, though, allowed an average of 36 points and 516 yards in those contests and will be tested tonight by McGregor, which hasn’t had an offensive shortage so far. Led by Thredgill and McDaniel, the Bulldogs are tallying 438 yards per night, 303 of those on the ground. Defensively, they’ve recorded 10 sacks. Minor has scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams each of the past two weeks. Hill leads Rogers with 182 yards on 20 carries.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at CHILTON
7:30 p.m., Featherston Field
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-1; Chilton Pirates 2-0
Last week’s results: Rogers 63, Bruceville-Eddy 27; Chilton 20, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 32, Chilton 14
Eagles to watch: OL Jed Davis, RB Nathan Quattlebaum, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, S Brandon Stratton.
Pirates to watch: QB Chris Oliver, RB Luis Fernandez, RB Anson Crenshaw, WR Dontrell Bailey, S Ja’Bryan Davis.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy had difficulty on defense last week and quickly fell behind 21-6 after the first quarter and was outscored 20-0 in the third. Quattlebaum leads the ground attack for the Eagles with 407 yards rushing and four scores, and Ensor (305 yards passing, three TDs) facilitates the passing game. Chilton advanced to the playoffs last season despite a 1-9 regular-season record. The Pirates have a young team but are led by Oliver and the running back tandem of Fernandez and Crenshaw.
HOLLAND at FLORENCE
7:30 p.m., Stampede Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 2-0; Florence Buffaloes 0-2
Last week’s results: Holland 20, Mart 3; Jarrell 41, Florence 14
Last year’s meeting: Holland 45, Florence 8
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB/LB Clay Cooper, WR Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley.
Buffaloes to watch: RB Jakobi Lewis, RB Brenden Woljevach, OL Oakley Jones, DB Ariz Grimm.
Note: Holland toppled reigning Class 2A Division II champion Mart with a sturdy four-quarter performance and got plenty of attention for it. The Hornets now must turn their attention to the Buffaloes — who’ve struggled this season — and avoid a letdown after such an emotional victory. The Hornets rank No. 1 among areas teams defensively (giving up 152.5 yards per game) while their offense averages 429 an outing through two weeks. Cooper is third in the area with 260 yards rushing. Florence has scored just 20 points and surrendered 105.
HAMILTON at MOODY
7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium
Records: Hamilton Bulldogs 1-1; Moody Bearcats 0-2
Last week’s results: Hamilton 46, Hico 13; Thrall 41, Moody 14
Last year’s meeting: Hamilton 48, Moody 6
Bulldogs to watch: TE/DL Ty Bates, OL/DL Jacob King, OL/DL John Ceresini, LB Stuart Cortez, QB Colby Bailey.
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch, OL/LB Rene Contreras, RB/LB Gavin Green.
Note: Moody tries to break into the win column tonight, but it could be tough against Class 3A Division II member Hamilton. The Bearcats were outscored 105-20 over their first two games and have lost eight straight dating to last season. Hohhertz ran for 106 yards last week, and Norward scored both TDs for the Bearcats. Moody averages 174.5 yards per game. Hamilton’s defense returns seven starters from last year’s bi-district playoff team. The Bulldogs bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Millsap with a convincing win last week. Tonight’s contest is Hamilton’s third straight road game to begin the season.
RIO VISTA at ROSEBUD-LOTT
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Rio Vista Eagles 0-2; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-2
Last week’s results: Rice 52, Rio Vista 12; Chilton 20, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Rio Vista 12, Rosebud-Lott 0
Eagles to watch: RB John Perkins, QB Clayton Camp, WR Billy Bob Bridges, DE Hunter Carpenter.
Cougars to watch: QB John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, RB/LB Adrian Valdez, WR/DB Damonte Hargrow.
Note: It’s been a tough go thus far for the Cougars on offense, though they should get back Reyna this week and that could help get things going on that side of the ball. Conversely, despite back-to-back losses to start the season, Rosebud-Lott’s defense has yielded just 248.5 yards per game. The Cougars will contend with Perkins, who’s averaged 135 yards rushing early on this season.
BARTLETT at WORTHAM
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-2; Wortham Bulldogs 2-0
Last week’s results: Dawson 53, Bartlett 6; Wortham 70, Dallas First Baptist 66
Last year’s meeting: Wortham 6, Bartlett 0
Bartlett players to watch: QB Daniel Juarez, OL/DL J.J. Shaw, OL/DL Myles Buchhorn, RB/DB Levonta Davis, DB Devonta Davis, DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Wortham players to watch: QB/LB Brandon Coker, OL/DL DeMarcus Bullard, RB/LB Riley Baker, FB/DL Clayton Munster, WR/DB Lane McDaniel.
Note: It’s the battle of the Bulldogs this week, with Bartlett traveling to Wortham. Bartlett has tallied just 12 points through two games, while Wortham is coming off last week’s 70-point outburst. Belcher leads Bartlett with 124 yards rushing and two TDs. Wortham has already matched its win total from a year ago and has 17 returning starters. Coker has 348 yards yards and seven TDs. He tallied 283 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s barn-burner.
MERIDIAN at GRANGER
7:30 p.m., Lion Stadium
Records: Meridian Yellowjackets 0-2; Granger Lions 2-0
Last week’s results: Riesel 40, Meridian 0; Granger 56, Frost 21
Last year’s meeting: Granger 41, Meridian 6
Yellowjackets to watch: LB Anthony Gonzalez, DE Teagan Smith, QB/CB Dylan Poole, OL Zade Kendell.
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza.
Note: Meridian was shut out in back-to-back weeks heading into this one, which might have the Lions chomping at the bit after they held their first two opponents to an average of 19.5 points and 249.5 yards. Reyna’s four rushing touchdowns tie him with Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum, Troy’s Zach Hrbacek and Salado’s Wrook Brown for most in the area so far.
SAN MARCOS ACADEMY at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
7:30 p.m., Frazee Field
Records: SMA Bears 2-0; CTCS Lions 1-1
Last week’s results: SMA 33, San Antonio Texas Military Institute 14; Fort Worth Lake Country 47, CTCS 26
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 48, SMA 6
Bears to watch: WR/DB Gino Dipollino, LB Caleb Guenther, OL/DL Gordon Murphy, RB/DB Daven Meredith, WR Brendan Lloyd, RB/DB Robby Newman.
Lions to watch: QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Note: CTCS gave up 47 points last week after allowing just seven in its season opener. The Lions are averaging 360 yards per game while allowing 323.5. Hudson has a team-high 205 yards rushing and three TDs. CTCS led 28-0 at halftime and 42-0 entering the fourth quarter of last year’s meeting. The Bears return nine starters on offense and defense after going just 1-9 last season. Newman leads them with 210 yards rushing and four scores.
ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
7:30 p.m., Matous Field
Records: Round Rock Christian Crusaders 0-2; Holy Trinity Celtics 0-1
Last week’s results: Dime Box 60, Round Rock Christian 14; Bryan St. Joseph 55, Holy Trinity 6
Last year’s meeting: Holy Trinity 61, Round Rock Christian 24
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Note: Holy Trinity looks to avoid an 0-2 start. The Celtics struggled in their season opener and are riding a five-game losing streak dating to last year. Round Rock Christian has only two players back from last year’s squad as it tries to rebuild.