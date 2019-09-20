JARRELL — The Jarrell Cougars scored on four of their first five possessions, forced Rosebud-Lott to punt six times and built a 33-point lead, all in the first half.
Not a bad lead up to the halftime homecoming festivities.
Looking for its best start to a season in four years, Jarrell started fast and shut out Rosebud-Lott 70-0 on Friday night at Cougar Field.
With three wins through its first four contests, Jarrell is off to its best start since its undefeated regular-season mark in 2015, with district play beginning next week.
“It’s like I told the guys right before we broke the huddle. Enjoy this one. We always want to enjoy big wins, but next week is when things really begin for us,” said Jarrell head coach Amos Davidson, whose team opens District 10-3A-I competition by hosting Lago Vista. “We’ve got to come to Monday morning practice ready to work and be serious about it because now the games really start counting.”
In a battle of the Cougars, it was Jarrell who got off to a hot start and never relinquished control, thanks in part to strong play from a pair of running backs. Sophomore Derrick Warren ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — and senior Jasper Compton took over in the second half with 112 yards rushing, two touchdown runs and a 45-yard interception return for a score.
“It’s a team thing really. We’re trying to prove with district coming up that we’re a good team,” said Warren, who had touchdown runs of 55, 29 and 43 yards that helped build Jarrell’s 33-0 halftime lead. “This is a big win and gives us a lot of confidence.”
After Jarrell (3-1) was stopped just once in the first half by Rosebud-Lott (0-4), the Jarrell offense got right back to work and cashed in for points on all five possessions in the second half. Jesus Perez made a 25-yard field goal, Aden Edgar replaced starting quarterback Heron Rodriguez and ran for a 2-yard TD, and Ian Neitsch took his only handoff of the game 38 yards to the end zone for a 49-0 lead with 3:42 to go in the third quarter.
Compton provided the finishing touches with a 45-yard TD run, a 1-yard rushing score and even got it done of the defensive end with his interception return to cap the scoring with just over 8 minutes remaining.
“When the score got to the way it was, we figured that we had to give it to one of them,” Davidson said. “They’re both running the ball really well for us. Derrick has been a nice surprise, and Jasper has done what Jasper’s done for the past two years for us.”
Rosebud-Lott will look to next week for its first win under new head coach Rafael Williams. The Cougars were held to 144 yards of offense, 126 of which came on the ground. Rosebud-Lott punted nine times and didn’t cross into Jarrell territory until 8:15 left in the fourth quarter when it reached the Jarrell 47-yard line but was backed up by penalties and eventually picked off by Compton.
“The hardest lesson is to not give up, to keep on fighting,” Williams said. “I mean, 70-0 is not very good, but hopefully we can learn from our mistakes and give a better effort next week.”
JARRELL 70, ROSEBUD-LOTT 0
Rosebud-Lott 0 0 0 0 — 0
Jarrell 20 13 23 14 — 70
Jar — Derrick Warren 55 run (Jesus Perez kick)
Jar — Warren 29 run (pass failed)
Jar — Joseph Crathers 50 pass from Heron Rodriguez (Perez kick)
Jar — Charles Guerra 26 fumble return (run failed)
Jar — Warren 43 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Perez 25 field goal
Jar — Aden Edgar 2 run (kick failed)
Jar — Ian Neitsch 38 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Jasper Compton 45 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Compton 1 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Compton 45 interception return (Perez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Jar
First downs 8 17
Rushes-yards 46-126 27-452
Passing yards 18 73
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-9-2 7-9-0
Punts-average 9-33.1 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Damonte Hargrow 19-47, Wyatt Walker 13-37, John Paul Reyna 11-26, Julian Reyna 2-15, Jordyn Watson 1-1; Jarrell: Warren 5-141, Compton 9-112, Martin Torres 2-66, Neitsch 1-38, Guerra 1-26, Edgar 3-25, Crathers 1-23, Rodriguez 5-21.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Watson 3-8-1-18; J.P.Reyna 0-1-1-0; Jarrell: Rodriguez 7-9-0-73.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: J.P.Reyna 1-14, J.Reyna 2-4; Jarrell: Crathers 1-50, Christopher Pursley 4-13, Joseph Shamburger 2-10.