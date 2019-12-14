Editor’s Note: This is the second in two-part series detailing the area’s top football teams of the decade
For even the best football programs in Texas from any given decade, there likely will be seasons when victories are much harder to come by than others.
Players change, coaches change and talent levels vary.
To average double-digit victories in a 10-year span that coincides with a traditional calendar decade such as the almost-completed 2010s is a rare and special achievement.
In Central Texas, only Cameron Yoe can make that claim in this decade and is only the third program to ever do so. Five state title appearances and three state championships helped secure that claim.
The Yoemen went 113-27 from 2010-19. That’s the most victories in a decade for any area team in history, surpassing 1990’s Bartlett, which went 105-24-3 with three state titles, and Copperas Cove’s 103 wins from the 2000s. Yoe reached the postseason in every season and posted double-digit wins in eight of them, with just one sub-.500 ledger in 2017.
Rick Rhoades took over the Yoe program in 2009 and in just his second season guided Cameron to its second state title game by winning the first 14 games of the new decade. After a 6-5 2011, the Yoemen came back to win three straight state titles and appeared in another. They were 56-7 in that four-year period.
Rhoades won 82 games in seven years to become the winningest coach in Yoe’s history before departing for Gregory-Portland. Longtime assistant and Cameron native Tommy Brashear took over and three of his four teams have posted 11-win seasons. The 2010’s Yoemen overtook the 1980’s version, which won 97 times with a 1981 state championship. The success of the decade is the primary catalyst for vaulting Yoe into Texas’ top 10 all-time winningest programs with 735 victories.
While Yoe was the dominant 11-man UIL football program from the area during the last decade, it wasn’t the only one to enjoy its best win output in that time.
Yoe’s Milam County rival Rockdale also posted its best decade by going 83-40 and won its second state championship in 2017. Jeff Miller has been the Tigers’ coach since 2006 and has kept the ship consistently competitive. The Tigers have won 69 games since 2013. Previously, Rockdale’s best decade was the 1970s at 77-36, with a state title in 1976.
Holland and Troy are two more programs relishing their best decade.
The Hornets posted 70 wins over the last 10 years — the last eight seasons under Brad Talbert — and finished the decade with three straight 10-plus victory seasons to close way ahead of the 53 games won in both the 1950s and 80s.
Troy hit the 65-win mark for the decade under the tutelage of Grady Rowe, Jay Siebert and Ronnie Porter to overtake the 60 achieved in the 2000s.
Rogers started and ended the decade strong to post a 77-41 record. It wasn’t enough to overtake the hugely successful 96-wins in the 2000s or the 90 wins from the 1980s.
Belton finished the 2010s just above the .500 line at 56-53, well below the 1970s when the Tigers went 85-21-4. District12-6A foe Copperas Cove turned in 61 wins in the 2010s, which was a dip from the monumental 2000s when Jack Welch guided the Bulldawgs to 103 wins.
None of the other area teams saw their greatest victory success in the 2010s. Salado and Academy have to go back a half-century to find their top decade. The Eagles struggled through the first half of the 2010s before finishing on a higher note for 41 wins, while the Bumblebees scratched out 39. The 1960s were the best for both. Salado enjoyed its success primarily under James Adair, who led the Eagles to 60 wins in the 60s, while John Glover guided the Bees to 68 in that era.
Despite currently basking in the best season of its history, Lampasas must go back much further to locate its top 10 years. The Badgers of the 1940s went 58-31 and none have eclipsed that since.
The two elder Killeen schools had a sub-.500 decade with Killeen at 48 wins and Ellison just 30. Killeen’s best came in the 1970s with 83 and Ellison won 64 in the 80s.
Going beyond Bell County, Moody won 38 games in the 2010s, well short of the Bearcats’ 1970’s output of 65. Granger has been a model of consistency of finishing with at least 60 wins in five different decades, including 61 this go-round. The 68 wins produced by the Lions of the 1940s and 1990s still top their chart.
Gatesville tumbled to a 46-victory 2010s after sporting a program best in the 2000s with 69, which included a 2000 state title. It was similar news for Rosebud-Lott, which posted 65 victories in the 2000s, including a 2002 state championship, but had just 36 wins in the 2010s.
Jarrell, which began 11-man football in 1976, won 42 games this decade after cranking out a program-best 58 wins in the 200’s under Randy Franklin. Bruceville-Eddy has never a decade with a winning record. The Eagles had a resurgence this season with nine wins to get to 38 for the 2010s. The 1980s are still the standard when the Eagles reached 50 wins.
Whether the 2010s were a terrific 10 years or a downer decade, all area programs have a vision for even better in the 2020s.