A slow-forming but certainly steady trend among the Texas high school coaching community is developing at mid-size and smaller schools, which have chosen to utilize the athletic director-only model.
Schools in this area appear to be on the forefront of that growing movement in which the athletic director does not have the dual role of coaching football, or another sport, while handling the administrative responsibilities required of the AD.
“People would say you can’t get good head football coaches at a school our size (and not be the AD),” Salado athletic director Paul Baird said. “But I’ll hear a lot of head football coaches say they would love it if all they had to do was coach football.”
Although hiring the same person in the symbiotic role of head football coach and athletic director is still far and away the most common practice, the splitting of the roles between two individuals is coming into vogue.
Locally, the late Raymond Bennett was perhaps the first to be solely athletic director when he assumed those duties in 2000 at Temple for a few years following the retirement of Bob McQueen.
Belton, with a second high school on the horizon, went to the AD-only concept in 2017 when former coach Bob Shipley retired and Michael Morgan took the AD position while Sam Skidmore took over the football program. Morgan now has taken a different administrative role and Skidmore will be the full-time AD after the Tigers’ football season ends.
But it’s one thing for a large school district — especially with multiple high schools such as Killeen and soon Belton — to have a collegiate model of an AD-only job and quite another for Class 4A, 3A and even 2A schools to do so. Or so it used to be.
Beside Baird in Salado, Academy with Jared Hunt and Rosebud-Lott with Brad Ballard now feature athletic directors who supervise the competitive landscape.
Salado started the trend in 2014 when superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny hired veteran school administrator Marvin Rainwater to oversee the Eagles’ athletic program in place of then-football coach Brent Graham. Football was struggling through winless or near-winless seasons while other sports were flourishing. Novotny insisted then that the move wasn’t stopgap, but permanent. He wasn’t kidding. Baird, a longtime coach at several schools, including a stint as a head football coach/AD at Bloomington, was a middle school principal in Salado and switched jobs with Rainwater midway through the 2016-17 school year.
“I know what it was like to juggle all of those duties,” said Baird, a Round Rock native who was part of memorable football battles against Temple in the early 1990s. “It’s very difficult to give attention to cross country and volleyball in the fall when you’re coaching football. About 99 percent of your time is devoted to football.”
Novotny and Baird next month will be presenting a program to the annual joint meeting of the Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards on the topic entitled: “Does the Athletic Director have to be the Head Football Coach?”
As far as they are concerned, the answer is no.
Baird said the first person to hear a grievance against a coach or some aspect of the program is the athletic director. Quite often the complaint is made about the head football coach himself from a parent or about another coach, and that same football coach may be stretched thin as it is to give adequate attention to the situation.
“If you’re a head football coach and AD with just a bachelor’s degree, it’s difficult to hear these cases without an administrative certification to comply with the legal side of it,” said Baird, who still coaches pole vaulters for the Eagles’ track and field team. “You want a non-biased coaching administrator. You’re starting to see it more and more often.”
Hunt, who graduated from Academy in 2003, returned to his alma mater last year as offensive coordinator and head track and field coach after working on Chad Morris’ football staff at SMU and Arkansas. Hunt replaced Mike Nichols, who spent a year as solely an AD after eight years in a dual role before taking a coaching job in Navasota.
“Academy is a special place for me,” said Hunt, whose grandfather, Robert Hunt, was the superintendent of the school district throughout the 1970s. “My No. 1 job is to make sure that the students have a great experience from middle school on up.
“We are growing fast with many things being implemented,” he continued. “There is so much more paperwork and the AD is in charge of the compliance part of it. (Sole athletic directors) are a trend and it’s good to have someone focus more on the entire program.”
Coaching any sport hasn’t gotten any less pressurized over the years and a liaison between the public and the staff can only take some of that pressure off as well as. Dealing with budgetary and bond issues to upgrade facilities are other tasks. Just as there are more layers of administration on the academic side of schooling, the next logical step is to provide some of the same unencumbered buffer for athletics as well.