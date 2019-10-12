Beneath each of the famed fall Friday night lights of the Texas landscape are football fields and stadiums to house all of those drawn to those lights.
The stadiums come in various shapes, sizes, architecture and capacity that, at least theoretically, can accommodate all comers.
Most are named for the school mascot such as Temple’s Wildcat Stadium or Belton’s Tiger Field while others are named to honor a dignitary, usually a former coach or administrator.
For instance, Academy’s John Glover Stadium was named in honor of its winningest coach as was Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium, which opened in 1970 to commemorate its long-serving coach. Gatesville’s McKamie Stadium serves as a reminder of a pioneering superintendent, L.C. McKamie, who also began girls high school basketball state tournaments before the sport was sanctioned by the UIL. Buckholts’ Jim Hauk Field is named for its decades-long superintendent and most successful coach. Central Texas Christian School’s Frazee Field is named for a donor, as is the oldest field in existence — though no longer actively used for football — Temple’s Woodson Field.
Just as Yankee Stadium was once metaphorically known as “The House that Ruth Built” some of these same facilities could and have attached themselves to their namesakes.
However, only one stadium locally and likely anywhere else was actually built by the same person whose name adorns it.
It’s also, perhaps, the oldest active football stadium in these parts
Jeremiah H. Merka, aka Merk, had been in the Rogers school district for 20 years by 1956 when time was overdue to construct a football stadium. The Bryan native and former Texas A&M football player had coached the Eagles football teams in 1936-37 and ’39 and was a popular agriculture and shop instructor.
By the mid-1950s, playing football in Rogers wasn’t exactly a luxurious experience. The field, located across the street from the current field on what is now at the site of the school gym and parking lot, was an un-level plot of ground with little grass to speak of. Seating was sparse so patrons either brought their own chairs, stood along the sidelines or sat in their cars to watch the game.
Rogers was deeply invested in capital improvements during the course of 1955-56, and constructing a stadium that was “second to none” as described by then-superintendent Bruni F. Harbour who arrived in 1955, went into the planning stage. School morale was on the upsurge after an interior painting project proved successful. Through the investigative efforts of Harbour, Merka and a building committee to study stadium construction, the school obtained the appropriate structural steel from a San Antonio surplus supply company.
Instead of hiring out to have the stadium built, Merka with the assistance of local volunteers — both skilled and unskilled — and students from his Future Farmers of America classes built it themselves. Merka did virtually all of the welding himself.
The grass had been planted the previous spring and was doing nicely by the September start of the new season. The stadium wasn’t ready for the season and home opener on Sept. 7 against Milano, which Rogers won 18-0, but the rush was on to get it, along with concessions, restrooms, ticket booths and a press box, in place for the following week’s home game. Volunteers worked throughout the day and well into the night to put it together for a Saturday night game against the Temple “B” team, then known as the “Kittens.”
The game was heavily promoted as a christening of the new stadium, far more attention than a game against a sub-varsity team would otherwise receive. Merka — who not only built much of the stadium but announced Rogers games for years — and his cohorts had it ready in time.
Rogers, then coached by George Moore, had been promoted from Class B to Class A division after that year’s UIL realignment. The school needed improvements to facilitate a growing school and competition against larger programs.
It was a successful stadium debut for the Eagles. Rogers took advantage of early Kittens turnovers, and quarterback Henry Cowan scored the first touchdown in the new stadium on a 17-yard run. He also scored the second one soon after on a short run and Larry Harbour added another one in the first half for a 20-0 lead. Rogers held on for a 20-12 victory. It was another nine years before both Temple’s Wildcat Stadium and Copperas Cove’s Bulldawg Stadium came into existence and 10 for McKamie Stadium in Gatesville.
All things considered, Merk Field and its stadium, with various modifications, have stood the test of 63 years of football. The visitor’s bleachers are believed to be the original. Most of the Eagles’ more than 600 program victories have taken place there. A turf field doesn’t appear to be on the horizon, but the grass is meticulously manicured and the track was resurfaced last year.
“In my opinion it has held up great,” Rogers superintendent Joe Craig said. “It is one of the best natural grass fields in Central Texas. When the Eagles are playing well, like this year, Merk Field will be rocking on Friday nights.”
Indeed, the Eagles are experiencing a return to much of the glory that has transpired at Merk Field and are currently undefeated.
As for Merka, the field was named for him decades after he spearheaded its construction. Appropriately, a modest steel welding of “Merk Field” attached to the back of the press box greets home-side patrons denoting his 40 years (1935-75) of service to the school. It set the trend of naming facilities after long-serving former dignitaries such as football coach Donald Godwin, girls basketball coach Harley Doggett and superintendent Carol Ann Bonds.
The House that Jeremiah Merka built literally as a labor of love remains a source of pride for Rogers.