— Class 6A Division II —
TEMPLE at LONGVIEW
7:30 p.m., Lobo Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 8-2; Longview Lobos 10-0
Last week’s results: Temple 55, Copperas Cove 17; Longview 49, Mesquite 14
Winner gets: Dallas Jesuit or Garland Lakeview Centennial
Wildcats to watch: QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR Quentin Johnston, WR AJ McDuffy, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, MLB Taurean York, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, NT Jayven Taylor, DE Eric Shorter, DE Cody Little, LB Quincy Marshall, LB O.T. Peoples, CB Keon Williams, K Aaron Wagaman.
Lobos to watch: QB Haynes King, RB Kaden Meredith, RB Xavier Jimmerson, RB Kevin Jones, WR Kyas Moore, WR Kaden Kearbey, LB Tyshawn Taylor, LB Cedric Smith, DT Sawyer Goram-Welch, DT Drew Beltran, NG Joe Jones, SS Malik Cannon, S Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, DB Patrick Webb, DB Tyree Hale, DB Dakirin Buchanan.
Note: As far as first-round playoff matchups go, Temple probably couldn’t have a more difficult one. The Wildcats have beaten several previously undefeated teams in the playoffs since 2014, but in a true road game tonight, this might be their most challenging assignment yet. Longview is the reigning 6A Division II state champion, has won 26 consecutive games and owns an 18-game home winning streak dating to 2016. King last season led Longview to its first state championship since 1937 and is committed to Texas A&M, and Meredith (1,320 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns) boosts an offense that produces 450.4 yards per game. However, the Lobos hang their hat on a fast, aggressive defense that allows only 8.5 points and 182.2 yards per game. Taylor and Oklahoma State pledge Goram-Welch spearhead the unit. The Wildcats must limit their turnovers to have a chance to win. Temple committed six turnovers in each of its two losses and only five over its eight victories. Anthony Jackson, Howard and Willis have rushed for 2,765 yards and 39 TDs behind an effective line. To crack Longview’s defense, the Wildcats need to get big pass plays from Willis to Johnston.
— Class 4A Division II —
SALADO vs. RUSK
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
Records: Salado Eagles 7-3; Rusk Eagles 3-7
Last week’s results: Salado 42, Fairfield 21; Wills Point 46, Rusk 18
Winner gets: Texarkana Pleasant Grove or Nevada Community
Salado players to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Rusk players to watch: QB Jaylon Hall, DB Sean Rogers, WR Jalen Rushing, OL/DL Jaheim Upshaw.
Note: Salado is in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons with head coach Alan Haire and enters the postseason with the area’s third-stingiest defense at 272.1 yards per game. Brown (1,042 yards rushing), Turk (1,045) and Vincent (1,060), as their yardage indicates, will share the workload in Salado’s Slot-T offense. Rusk dropped its first six contests but put together a three-game win streak that propelled it into the postseason.
— Class 3A Division I —
CAMERON YOE vs. WEST
7:30 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 9-1; West Trojans 4-6
Last week’s results: Yoe 45, Lago Vista 35; West 49, Teague 20
Winner gets: Diboll or Buna
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas, OL/DL Eduardo Gil, WR Thomas Melton, LB Patrick England.
Trojans to watch: QB Landon Edwards, RB Trey Janek, WR Hunter Sembera, LB Joseph Pendleton.
Note: Yoe carries a five-game winning streak into its playoff opener and represents 10-3A-I as the second seed looking to improve on last season’s third-round showing. West has won two straight and four of five following its 0-5 start to the year. Janek is over 1,000 yards rushing and had 289 yards and five TDs last week. Prior to allowing 35 points last week, Yoe’s defense gave up a combined 23 points over a five-game stretch. The Yoemen offense, led by Brashear, DeBose, Vargas, Young and Spikes, posts 450.7 yards and 49 points per game. Vargas, Hollas and England have a combined 212 tackles.
ROCKDALE vs. GRANDVIEW
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field, Belton
Records: Rockdale Tigers 8-2; Grandview Zebras 9-1
Last week’s results: Rockdale 53, Academy 7; Grandview 49, Maypearl 16
Last year’s meeting: Grandview 45, Rockdale 21
Winner gets: Winnie East Chambers or Coldspring-Oakhurst
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR Kesean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Anthony Dansby, DB Levi Baggerly, LB Chase Mayfield.
Zebras to watch: QB Dane Jentsch, RB Tremayne Gullate, WR Austin Boyd, DL Dametrius Crownover, LB Michael Lehnhardt, DB Antonio Arellano.
Note: Tonight’s battle is a matchup of the last two 3A Division I state champions. Rockdale won it all in 2017, before Grandview followed suit last year. The Tigers feature an offense that averages 456.2 yards per game, triggered by Robinson (2,343 yards passing, 33 TDs). The trio of Raven, Loth and Dansby has totaled 91 receptions for 1,817 yards and 26 TDs, and Valdez has produced 1,537 yards and 26 scores on the ground. The Zebras counter with Jentsch (2,264 yards passing, 27 TDs), Gullate (800 yards rushing, nine TDs) and Boyd (32 catches, 628 yards, 10 TDs). Grandview’s only loss was two weeks ago when it fell 26-21 to Whitney.
— Class 3A Division II —
ROGERS vs. BUFFALO
7:30 p.m., Mac Peoples Stadium, Waco
Records: Rogers Eagles 9-1; Buffalo Bisons 8-2
Last week’s results: Clifton 27, Rogers 21; Buffalo 28, Scurry-Rosser 3
Winner gets: Jacksboro or Henrietta
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill, OL/DL Evan Doskocil, OL/DL Ty Sebek, QB Heath Schiller.
Bisons to watch: QB Brett Hoffman, RB James Phillips, WR Jamaul Randle, WR Kyle Harrison, LB/RB Eric Beshears.
Note: District co-champion Rogers, in the playoffs for a second straight year, faces a talented team in Buffalo in one of the more evenly matched first-round games, on paper anyway. The question for Rogers will be if Schiller can play after suffering an injury late in last week’s loss. Jordan Riley leads the Eagles with 716 yards rushing. Sisneroz has a team-high 383 yards receiving and seven TDs. Hoffman has 1,762 yards passing and 503 rushing for a balanced Buffalo offense that also features 1,000-yard rusher Phillips and Randle, who has 900 yards receiving. The Bison haven’t lost since Oct. 4 against Palmer in the district opener.
— Class 2A Division I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY vs. DE LEON
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Whitney
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 9-1; De Leon Bearcats 3-7
Last week’s results: Bruceville-Eddy, idle; San Saba 54, De Leon 7
Winner gets: Tom Bean or Bogata Rivercrest
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, QB Trapper Ensor, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, WR John Lopez, DB Tate Grams, DL Ian Moore.
Bearcats to watch: RB/DB Jorge Gonzalez, OL/DL Colton Smith, OL/DL J.T. Morris, WR/DB Emery Amick, LB/QB Mattson Locke, WR/DB Dawson Matthews.
Note: The Eagles are back in the playoffs after missing the cut last year. After failing to reach the postseason since 1985, Bruceville-Eddy has made the playoffs two of the last three years. Quattlebaum finished the regular season as the area’s leading rusher with 2,201 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Bearcats lost three of their last four games and were held to just 14 points in those defeats.
— Class 2A Division II —
GRANGER vs. SNOOK
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Rockdale
Records: Granger Lions 7-3; Snook Bluejays 4-6
Last week’s results: Granger 25, Chilton 21; Burton 35, Snook 12
This year’s meeting: Granger 31, Snook 18
Winner gets: Bruni or Runge
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza, RB Donnie Cantwell.
Bluejays to watch: RB Matthew Jordan, RB Qwanterrius Young, OL/DL David James, QB Justin Supak, WR/DB Jermaine Kearney.
Note: Granger is in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. Young had 110 yards rushing for Snook, and Reyna 137 for Granger in the teams’ Week 1 meeting, during which the Bluejays struck first before the Lions posted 25 straight points to break it open. Reyna finished the regular season with 1,349 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns, ranking him fifth in the area. The Lions also will get rushing contributions from Rhoades, Cantwell and D.J. McClelland. Snook went 2-2 in district.
— TAPPS Division IV —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN vs. THE WOODLANDS LEGACY PREP
7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium, Giddings
Records: CTCS Lions 5-5; Legacy Prep Lions 3-7
Last week’s results: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, CTCS 14; Bryan Brazos 62, Legacy Prep 32
Winner gets: Muenster Sacred Heart
CTCS players to watch: RB/LB Charlie Hudson, QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, FB/DL Connor Ling, RB/LB Andrew Lange.
Note: CTCS is in the playoffs for the third straight season and hopes to post its first postseason victory since moving to 11-man in 2011. CTCS lost three of its last four, and Legacy Prep dropped three of its last five entering the playoffs. Hudson finished the regular season with 1,317 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. CTCS averages 353.6 yards per game while giving up 279.