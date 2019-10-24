Perhaps contrary to popular belief, 14th-year Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller said Monday that he believes that with the exception of the high school football season, specifically during one week, most of the Milam County neighboring communities — in this case, Rockdale and Cameron — support each other in various sports throughout the year.
This week, though, that all goes out the window for diehard fans who reside or have strong ties to the towns separated by just 17 miles.
Lines are drawn. Loyalties aligned.
Tonight is the 65th Battle of the Bell between the Tigers and Yoemen.
“For the most part, the two communities get along in other sports the rest of the year, but this week is pretty emotional for a lot of people,” said Miller, who is 6-7 in rivalry contests while in charge of the Tigers (6-1, 2-1 District 10-3A-I), who host the Yoemen (6-1, 2-1) at 7:30 tonight. “The way the two communities get involved and the old alumni who truly just don’t like each other most this week is what makes this a special rivalry. From a young age, you’re taught not to like the other side.”
Tommy Brashear leads the Yoemen into his fourth Battle of the Bell as head coach and 15th overall. Brashear won the bell three times as a player and eight times as an assistant before securing his first win as head coach last year, 33-14, after going 0-2 in his first two tries at the helm.
With the proverbial monkey off his back, the pressure has lessened this year. Although, the weight of securing the 117-pound brass railroad bell never truly subsides for either member of a rivalry that began in 1954.
“It can be a high-stress environment if you let it get to you,” said Brashear, whose Yoemen lead the all-time series 43-21, though the previous 10 meetings were split 5-5. “It’s a great preparation for playoffs. The atmosphere, the talent of the team you’re facing, the big stage, it serves as a taste of the playoffs for these kids and us as coaches.
“You can usually throw records out the window for this game, although we’re usually pretty good. There’s usually more at stake than the bell. There’s usually playoff spots, seeding, district championships, all those things really come into play.”
This year is no different as the Yoemen and Tigers compete for more than bragging rights. Both teams enter tonight’s game tied for third in district with one loss apiece. Troy (7-1, 4-0) dealt Yoe and Rockdale their lone district losses and Lago Vista (6-2, 3-1) holds second place while being idle this week.
On top of taking home the bell, tonight’s winner will be tied for second in district with two games remaining in the regular season. The loser will cling to the fourth and final playoff spot — for the time being.
“It’s obviously the game of the year for a lot of people. It’s one of the big matchups on the schedule and the implications of this game are really big,” said Miller, whose team lost to Troy last week, 62-44. “I don’t think coming off of a loss gives us any extra motivation coming into Friday night. I don’t think you need any more motivation coming into Battle of the Bell.”
Both coaches agreed that the team that can limit the other’s big plays will give themselves the best opportunity to leave Tiger Stadium — which hosts the Battle of the Bell for the first time since being renovated last year — with the win.
Cameron (456.9 yards, 48.7 points per game) and Rockdale (470.1 yards, 54.1 points per game) enter tonight’s contest as two of the top offenses in the area. The Yoemen ride a three-game winning streak.
“Really, it’ll be whichever defense can play the best,” Miller said. “You’re going to have to get stops because both offenses are pretty explosive. There’s going to be some points scored. One of the defenses is going to need to go out there and get some key stops.”
Despite splitting over their last 10 meetings, Cameron holds a 326-275 scoring edge over Rockdale in those games. Neither team has won the bell three consecutive years over the last decade, but both Yoe (2012-13) and the Tigers (2016-17) have back-to-back victories during that stretch. The last three-game winning streak was by Yoe (2004-2006).
“It adds even more to the rivalry when both programs are competing at a high level,” said Brashear, as Yoe and Rockdale have combined for 191 wins, 46 playoff victories and four state championships over the last 10 years. “You see a lot of good football in Cameron and Rockdale, especially in recent years. I think that plays a big part in the interest of the rivalry.
“Communities, families, ex-Yoemen and ex-Tigers, everybody is going to be paying attention to the outcome Friday night.”