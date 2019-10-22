TROY — The Rogers Lady Eagles came into Tuesday night’s District 19-3A matchup intent on keeping Troy hitter Alexis Tippit from beating them.
The Trojanettes responded by showing they’re not a one-player show.
Graycee Mosley tallied 14 kills to help Troy sweep Rogers 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 in a match with postseason implications for both teams.
“It was a very important win,” Tippit said. “Our loss to McGregor and twice to Lexington, in order to go to the playoffs and have a good run, we had to tighten up and focus.”
The Trojanettes (32-6, 9-3) entered the night tied for second place with McGregor — which was swept by first-place Lexington on Tuesday — leaving the Trojanettes three matches back of Lexington and alone in second.
“(First) would have been nice,” Troy coach Rachel Melancon said of the district standings. “That was our initial goal. But we don’t want anything less than second, and we are going to do everything on our part to maintain it.”
Troy finished second in district last season and still advanced to the Class 3A state tournament.
“We knew going into this year we had a big target on our back,” Tippit said. “Our placing really doesn’t matter. District is just a warm-up. You can lose a game and come back and play the next day. In the playoffs, you lose and you’re done.”
The Lady Eagles (23-15, 7-5) needed a win to clinch a playoff spot but still have the inside track for the district’s final berth, two matches ahead of fifth-place Rockdale with two matches remaining.
Rogers trailed right from the start, opening the match with a service error and losing the next six points to trail 7-0 in the opening set.
“Going in, the girls were ready and excited,” Rogers coach Stacy Andel said. “When we had the missed serve and didn’t start strong, it’s really hard to get the momentum.”
The Lady Eagles trailed 21-12 in the first before making a run on the strength of their net play as they focused on blocking Tippit.
“Our plan was to get some big blocks,” Andel said. “I feel like we got some and that helped us out. We just didn’t execute with everything else.”
Rogers finished the match with 14 blocks and limited Tippit, who averages 4.3 kills per set, to just seven kills overall — three of which came from the back row.
Troy used the Lady Eagles’ defensive strategy to its advantage, though.
“Usually when I keep getting blocked like that, I keep dragging the blockers to me and let our other hitters hit,” Tippit said. “As you see, Graycee Mosley got a lot of kills tonight. If they shut me down, it really doesn’t matter. We have a lot of other hitters that do the same thing.”
Mosley was more than happy to deliver.
“Normally teams will block me and Alexis because they know both of us can move the ball around a lot,” she said. “I was surprised when (they left me open). I was like, ‘OK. I’ll take advantage of it.’”
Rogers kept the second close early on and trailed 11-10 before the Trojanettes went on a 6-0 run to gain separation.
Hailee Talafuse finished with a team-high eight kills for the Lady Eagles, and Sabrina Tuerck had seven blocks.
“We were behind a lot and started coming back,” Andel said. “I’m proud of the girls for that, but getting a strong start makes a big difference, and tonight we just didn’t get it. And we still had too many hitting errors.”
While Andel fretted about her team needing to put together a more complete performance, Melancon saw the kind of balanced production she had been waiting for all year. Savannah Sebek added 10 kills for Troy.
“For the first time, I kind of looked over at my assistants and said, ‘We are firing on all cylinders,’” Melancon said. “Sometimes I’ve felt like I’ve only had one option, sometimes two. Tonight I had three and could move them around, cross them over and give Rogers’ blockers more to think about. It’s been a building process and the girls have worked really hard. That is what is good to see with two more games and hopefully playoffs.”