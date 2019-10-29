BELTON — The final week of the regular season can often be quite mundane as some teams prepare for the playoffs while others prepare for next year in meaningless finales.
Belton’s District 12-6A finale Tuesday was far from mundane, with postseason berths and playoff seedings still to be had.
A lot was settled at Tiger Gym, where Belton swept Killeen Shoemaker 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 to lock up third place in the district standings.
“Considering how high the stakes were, we really played really relaxed,” Lady Tigers setter Emily Holder said. “We really wanted to get third.”
With Belton and Killeen Ellison entering Tuesday with four league losses each, the Lady Tigers (20-22, 12-4) needed the win and an Ellison loss to Copperas Cove to secure third place.
Shoemaker (17-18, 8-7) also had something to play for, needing a win and an Ellison loss to keep its playoff hopes alive. Ellison lost to Cove — which finished second, a match behind Hewitt Midway — securing third place for Belton and eliminating the Grey Wolves from the playoff picture.
“We didn’t want to have (a tiebreaker) for a spot,” said Belton hitter Abbey Karcher, who led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills. “We just wanted to come in and take third.”
With their season on the line, the Grey Wolves didn’t make it easy and led the opening set 21-18 before Belton went on a seven-point run to close it out. Back-to-back kills by Karcher started the run and an Elizabeth Smith block ended it.
The Lady Tigers pulled away quickly in the second set, building a 13-3 lead before a Shoemaker rally fell short.
The Grey Wolves led 10-9 in the third before getting rattled when Veronica Myles was called for a net violation on a 50-50 ball. Shoemaker coach Merdith Shaw-Moore argued the contact was not initiated by her player but rather the ball hitting and moving the net, but to avail.
Then with the score tied, Belton’s Isabel Holguin got back-to-back aces on serves that Shoemaker mishandled, and the Grey Wolves never recovered.
“You have to capitalize on momentum,” Karcher said. “So when they got that, we knew we had to run off with it.”
The Lady Tigers, who are in the playoffs for the third straight year, will play Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath next week at a time and location to be determined.
“It’s so much fun when it’s obvious they are enjoying the match and focusing on what we need to do on our side of the net,” Belton coach Krystal Brodbeck said. “I feel like that’s what they did. They relaxed and savored that they were playing on their home court one last time.”