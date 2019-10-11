MARLIN — Clay Cooper ran for four touchdowns to set the pace for the Holland Hornets in their 64-13 rout of Marlin in a District 13-2A-I game Friday night.
Holland (7-0, 3-0) shut out the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-1) in the second half and held them to 119 yards overall.
The Hornets ran for 423 yards on 46 carries, compiling 19 first downs to just two for Marlin.
Cooper had 169 yards on 14 carries and started off the scoring for the Hornets with a 1-yard jaunt. He added touchdown runs of 19, 32 and 65 yards.
Caleb Cearley scored on a 41-yard run on his only carry for Holland, which got 107 yards rushing from Ethan Botts on 11 carries.
HOLLAND 64, MARLIN 13
Holland 29 21 14 0 — 64
Marlin 6 7 0 0 — 13
Hol — Clay Cooper 1 run (Zane Spinn run)
Hol — Caleb Cearley 41 run (Brady Shelton run)
Hol — Shelton 43 run (Spinn kick)
Mar — Tra Butler 25 pass from Braylen Fisher (kick failed)
Hol — Cooper 19 run (kick failed)
Mar — Ty Harris 53 run (Gabriel Pena kick)
Hol — Shelton 27 pass from Spinn (run failed)
Hol — Cooper 32 run (Cooper run)
Hol — Cooper 65 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Ethan Mann 1 run (run failed)
Hol — E.Mann 9 run (Ayden Tomesek run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Mar
First downs 19 2
Rushes-yards 46-423 33-94
Passing yards 98 25
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-14-0 1-10-1
Punts-average 2-29 5-39
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-50 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Cooper 14-169, Ethan Botts 11-107, Cearley 1-41, E.Mann 10-34, Shelton 4-80.
PASSING — Holland: Spinn 6-14-0-98.
RECEIVING — Holland: Shelton 3-72, Logan Mann 2-19, Cearley 1-7.
— Reported by Matt McCray
Bruceville-Eddy 62
Italy 41
ITALY — Quarterback Trapper Ensor threw five touchdowns, Nathan Quattlebaum rushed for 223 yards and three scores, and Bruceville-Eddy piled 654 yards to remain unbeaten in District 8-2A-I.
The Eagles (6-1, 3-0) took a commanding 42-14 lead into halftime and didn’t look back, avenging last season’s loss to the Gladiators (4-3, 2-1).
John Lopez (65 and 29 yards), TJ Jarmon (65 yards), Levi Lafavers (32 yards) and Cody Janek (29 yards) caught TD passes from Ensor, who finished 9-of-22.
Quattlebaum, who now has an area-best 1,423 yards rushing, had TD runs of 47, 57 and 5 yards Friday night.
Jarmon added a 73-yard touchdown run and finished with 176 total yards.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 62, ITALY 41
Bruceville-Eddy 26 16 14 6 — 62
Italy 7 7 13 14 — 41
B-E — John Lopez 65 pass from Trapper Ensor (Colby Tolbert kick)
B-E — Levi LaFavers 32 pass from Ensor (kick failed)
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 47 run (Tolbert kick)
B-E — Quattlebaum 57 run (kick failed)
B-E — TJ Jarmon 65 pass from Ensor (Caleb Pate pass from Lopez)
B-E — Lopez 29 pass from Ensor (2-point conversion)
B-E — Cody Janek 29 pass from Ensor (Tolbert kick)
B-E — Quattlebaum 5 run (Tolbert kick)
B-E — Jarmon 73 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
B-E
First downs 15
Rushes-yards 34-365
Passing yards 289
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-22-0
Punts-average NA
Fumbles-lost 2-2
Penalties-yards 8-141
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bruceville-Eddy: Quattlebaum 21-223, Jarmon 4- 85, Evan Vasquez 7-52, Ensor 2-5.
PASSING — Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 9-22-0-289.
RECEIVING — Bruceville-Eddy: Lopez 2-94, Jarmon 3-91, LaFavers 2-44, Janek 1-29, Pate 1-2.
— Reported by Matt McNew
CTCS 29
Dallas Covenant 0
Charlie Hudson ran for three touchdowns to lead Central Texas Christian, and the Lions defense held the Dallas Covenant Knights to minus-18 yards rushing in in non-district action.
The Lions (4-2) were dominant defensively as the Knights (3-4) managed only 94 yards passing on six catches in 26 attempts. Covenant’s minus-18 yards rushing came on 13 attempts.
Hudson had 166 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 75, 16 and 1 yards. CTCS had 269 yards rushing on 57 carries. Ryan Turley added the Lions’ other score on a 3-yard run and finished with 58 yards on 17 carries.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 29,
DALLAS COVENANT 0
Covenant 0 0 0 0 — 0
CTCS 0 22 7 0 — 29
CTCS — Ryan Turley 3 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 75 run (Carter Smith run)
CTCS — Hudson 16 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 1 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cov CTCS
First downs 11 27
Rushes-yards 13-(-18) 57-269
Passing yards 94 46
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-26-0 3-9-0
Punts-average 5-32.8 2-33.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 9-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Hudson 19-166, Turley 17-58, Smith 11-15, Connor Ling 3-13, Andrew Lange 4-4, Ethan Allerkamp 1-4.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 3-9-0-46.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Nathan Beck 1-28, Connor Ling 1-17, Isaiah Dumont 1-6.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Bulverde Bracken 53
Holy Trinity Cath. 8
Josh Schroeder scored four touchdowns to lead the Bulverde Bracken Christian Warriors over the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics in a TAPPS six-man Division II-2 opener.
Schroeder scored on runs of 32, 22, 30 and 5 yards for the Warriors (5-1, 1-0).
Trent Lockhart caught a 3-yard scoring pass from Zaylin Blackwood for Holy Trinity to get the Celtics (1-5, 0-1) within 14-8 by the end of the first quarter, before Bracken scored 18 points in the second, 14 in the third and seven in the fourth.
BULVERDE BRACKEN 53,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 8
Bracken 14 18 14 7 — 53
Holy Trinity 8 0 0 0 — 8
Brownwood 49
Gatesville 0
BROWNWOOD — The Brownwood Lions (7-0, 1-0) remained undefeated with a shutout of the Gatesville Hornets (0-7, 0-1) in a District 5-4A-I opener.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bremond 40
Bartlett 22
BARTLETT — The Bremond Tigers (6-1, 1-0) opened their District 13-2A-II schedule with a victory over the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-7, 0-1).
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger
Iola
GRANGER — The District 13-2A-II opener between the Granger Lions (4-2) and Iola Bulldogs (3-3) was delayed more than 2 hours because of a power outage and did not end before press time.
Buckholts 54
Prairie Lea 27
PRAIRIE LEA — The Buckholts Badgers (1-5) broke into the win column by pulling away from the Prairie Lea Indians (2-4) in the second half of a non-district six-man game.
No other information was reported before press time.