CAMERON — When presented with the hypothetical choice of being the best player on a decent team or a backup on a state championship team, Cameron Yoe’s Kobe Young didn’t hesitate with his decision.
“Definitely a state championship. Every high school athlete wants to get a ring,” he said.
Individual recognition has never fueled the senior wide receiver and defensive back, and Young’s response is a perfect representation of the kind of teammate he’s gained a reputation for being. Statistics pale in comparison to the only thing that truly matters to Young — winning.
“He’s a team player. He’s not one of those guys that whines or complains if he doesn’t get the ball,” fourth-year Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear said. “I think all he really cares about is the team and helping the team win.”
Young has certainly been a big part of Yoe’s success since joining the varsity squad as a sophomore. After finding his footing in five varsity games two years ago, Young led the Yoemen (10-1) — who play Diboll (11-0) in a Class 3A Division I area playoff game at 7:30 tonight in Magnolia — with 42 catches for 680 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and has a team-high 53 receptions for 1,010 yards and 14 scores during his senior campaign.
“He’s not the biggest statured kid, but he’s very smart, a hard worker and has a great nose for the ball,” Brashear said. “He judges the ball very well, which helps him as a receiver and defensive back. He’s a guy we can put all over the field. We can put him at outside receiver, inside receiver and he knows what to do. I’m glad he’s on our team.”
While he has the numbers — which also include four interceptions this year — that might lead to arrogance or overconfidence, it couldn’t be further from the truth in the case of the 5-foot-11, 155-pound go-to pass catcher. Outside of his inner circle, Young is known by many as a quiet guy, who typically avoids attention and divulges only the most basic or necessary amount of information.
What speaks volumes, though, are his long touchdown catches and his elusiveness in the open field as he leaves defenders behind.
“If I’m really close with you, you’re going to get the energetic side out of me,” Young said. “Most of the time, I usually don’t talk a lot and keep to myself. If you’re close to me, you’ll probably get annoyed with me eventually.”
Few can attest to Young’s non-verbal nature like his dad, Trey. Growing up, Trey coached his two sons in a variety of sports and his instruction didn’t end once Kobe reached high school. As an assistant track coach for his alma mater, Trey also serves on the Yoemen’s football coaching staff and has had the luxury of watching Kobe and his oldest son, Jordan, blossom into strong receivers.
And while good natured, Trey’s constant coaching did not always go over well with Kobe. It forced the two to navigate the dynamics of a relationship that was coach and player, but above all, father and son.
“I’ve been hard on Kobe. The last few years, I’ve taken a step back and tried to enjoy it more,” Trey said. “He’s done a tremendous job on the field but also taking care of things away from football. He’s a special kid, but I may be a little biased.”
Kobe knows his dad wants what’s best for him, but that still doesn’t always stop him from acting like a typical teenager. At the end of the day, he said he’s gotten better at taking his advice.
“I think every coach’s son knows that it’s hard and that you’re going to be ridden pretty hard,” Kobe said. “He can get on my nerves sometimes but I know he wants me to be the best and he cares. He always pushes me to be the best, even if I don’t like it all the time.”
Kobe doesn’t have a lot of complaints when he looks back on his time as a Yoemen. One of his favorite memories is winning his last two Battle of the Bell games against rival Rockdale. But there are still two things he would like to accomplish before hanging up his Yoe jersey for good. One of them is getting a state championship ring, obviously, but there’s also another piece of business he’d like to settle.
Last season, Yoe was knocked out of the playoffs in the third round in a one-point, overtime loss to Winnie East Chambers. The Yoemen — if they take care of business tonight — may have an opportunity at revenge next week, as East Chambers is a possible third-round opponent. Kobe won’t admit to looking ahead at the schedule, but he does like the sound of extracting a little revenge on the way to what is hopefully a state title run.
“If it does happen, I’d like to get my revenge,” Kobe said. “It was definitely a heart-dropping moment. It’s forced us to be better. It’s given us high expectations for this year.
“But first, we got to get past the second round and we’re only going to do that if we play as a team.”
Always focused on the team. Classic Kobe.