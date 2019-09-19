— District 12-6A —
KILLEEN SHOEMAKER at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Shoemaker Grey Wolves 1-1, 0-0; Temple Wildcats 2-1, 1-0
Last week’s results: Shoemaker, idle; Temple 37, Harker Heights 3
Last year’s meeting: Temple 42, Shoemaker 6
Grey Wolves to watch: QB Ty Bell, RB Ka’Jari Herrera, RB/S Devin Brown, RB/WR De’Andre Exford, WR/QB Omari Evans, WR Trent Hudson, WR Monaray Baldwin, WR Dashawn McCubbins, LB Keith Cunningham, DE Jalen Guillory, S Devin Owens.
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR Montavian Carlysle, WR AJ McDuffy, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, S/OLB DaMarco Williams, S Coryell Fillmore, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, LB Taurean York, CB Keon Williams, LB/DE Eric Shorter, DT Jayven Taylor, DE Isaiah Fach.
Note: Temple played its best all-around game of the season and recorded its eighth straight district-opening victory in last week’s win at Harker Heights. Now the Wildcats aim to move to 2-0 in 12-6A before next week’s open date in advance of their Oct. 4 battle at rival Belton. Temple controlled Shoemaker a year ago, racking up 435 yards and limiting the Grey Wolves to 193. However, that was a very youthful Shoemaker squad that played 15 sophomores. Those Wolves broke their program’s 27-game losing streak and went 2-2 over their last four games. Shoemaker now presents a deeper, more seasoned group that has the potential to challenge Temple with its speed and athleticism. The Wolves shellacked San Angelo Central 54-21 in the season opener behind Bell’s six touchdown passes, but Midlothian ran for 423 yards while pounding Shoemaker 51-20 two weeks ago. Temple’s defense will have its hands full trying to contain Shoemaker’s fast skill-position players, but the Wolves’ defense must devise a plan for covering Johnston. He has caught five TD passes from Willis, the dual-threat QB who last week produced his first interception-free start.
HARKER HEIGHTS at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Harker Heights Knights 0-3, 0-1; Belton Tigers 1-2, 1-0
Last week’s results: Temple 37, Harker Heights 3; Belton 62, Copperas Cove 40
Last year’s meeting: Belton 48, Harker Heights 14
Knights to watch: QB Terrance Carter, RB Andre Gebhardt, WR Mikelle Mason, OL Chris Terry, DE Malachi Robinson, DE Idris Haith, LB Reece Vazquez, CB Ronald Gurley, S Savonte Sanford-Page.
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, WR Luke Bramlett, S/WR Jason Stephens, RB Mike Davis, WR D’emante Smith, LB Coby Trovinger, S Tanner Holman, LB Edrick Holcombe, DB Trent West.
Note: After picking up win No. 1 of the season last week, Belton has its sights on a second straight 2-0 start in district as well as a third consecutive victory over the Knights. Jimenez leads the Tigers with 347 yards rushing and five TDs, while Davis is coming off a second 100 yard-plus rushing performance. Trovinger had two sacks last week and has three on the year. Davis and Smith exited last week’s game with injuries but are expected to play tonight, according to head coach Sam Skidmore. The Knights are third in 12-6A with 398.3 yards per game.
— Non-district —
WACO CONNALLY at GATESVILLE
7:30 p.m., McKamie Stadium
Records: Connally Cadets 3-0; Gatesville Hornets 0-3
Last week’s results: Connally 21, China Spring 20; Cameron Yoe 68, Gatesville 34
Last year’s meeting: Connally 17, Gatesville 7
Cadets to watch: RB Jay’Veon Sunday, WR Je’Juan Forward, QB Kavian Gaither, WR/DB Korie Black, OL Trent Pullen, DL Kary Turner.
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, RB Jason Delong, RB Hayden Mooney, WR Aveyn Sarinana, OL Waylon Jones, OL/DL Stephen Fitzer, DL Luke Gregory.
Note: Gatesville is in search of its initial win under first-year head coach Luke Howard, but the task doesn’t get any easier tonight against unbeaten Connally. The Hornets produced their best offensive performance in last week’s loss to Yoe and will need more of the same. Delong, Brown and Mooney all have more than 100 yards rushing, and Brown has thrown for 323 yards and two scores. Gatesville biggest challenge will be slowing down Sunday, who averages more than 10 yards per carry.
SALADO at TAYLOR
7:30 p.m., Taylor Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 2-1; Taylor Ducks 0-3
Last week’s results: Salado 50, Austin Travis 0; Giddings 44, Taylor 0
Last year’s meeting: Taylor 35, Salado 25
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Ducks to watch: QB/CB Christopher Fabian, RB/LB Jason Martinez, WR Ryan Barcuch, DL/LB Isaac Rivera.
Note: It’s been an uphill climb for Taylor so far. The Ducks have been outscored 126-7, with the lone TD coming in Week 1. Salado, meanwhile, looks to be closer to finding its groove after a second straight 50-point performance in a double-digit victory. The Eagles’ defense ranks third in the area, allowing 224.3 yards per game. Brown has the fourth-most yards rushing among area runners with 369. This is the final tune-up for Salado before embarking on district play, which starts next week at Waco Connally.
ACADEMY at FLORENCE
7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 0-3; Florence Buffaloes 0-3
Last week’s results: Hempstead 46, Academy 36; Holland 59, Florence 7
Last year’s meeting: Academy 46, Florence 7
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, QB Jerry Cephus, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, QB Kollin Mraz, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau.
Buffaloes to watch: RB Jakobi Lewis, RB Brenden Woljevach, OL Oakley Jones, DB Ariz Grimm.
Note: The Bees and Buffaloes have gotten off to slow starts this season, but one team is bound to pick up its first win tonight. Academy has been outscored 153-102 so far, allowing 50 points or more twice and 46 points last week. Cephus leads the Bees in yards rushing (271), passing (471) and overall touchdowns (nine). Lilly has been a strong addition for Academy. The senior transfer averages 115 yards receiving per game and has a pair of TD catches. Florence has tallied just 27 points while allowing 164. The Buffaloes dropped games to area teams Jarrell (41-14) and Holland.
CAMERON YOE at GIDDINGS
7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 2-0; Giddings Buffaloes 1-2
Last week’s results: Yoe 68, Gatesville 34; Giddings 44, Taylor 0
Last year’s meeting: Giddings 22, Yoe 21
Yoemen to watch: RB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, QB Braden Brashear, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart.
Buffaloes to watch: QB Alex Delatorre, RB Cody Gill, WR/RB Chad Adams, S Dalton Kasmiersky.
Note: Giddings kicked a field goal as time expired after a lightning delay to hand Yoe the first of its two one-point losses a year ago. The other was in the Class 3A Region III semifinals. The Yoemen scored every which way last week, including two interception return TDs and a kick return. Four receivers had at least one TD reception. Yoe’s offense averages 459.3 yards per game. Giddings rebounded from an opening loss to Rockdale and narrow defeat to Wimberly with its rout of Taylor. The Buffaloes have four players with at least 100 yards rushing, led by Delatorre’s 281. Gill is second with 180.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at JARRELL
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-3; Jarrell Cougars 2-1
Last week’s results: Rio Vista 24, Rosebud-Lott 6; Jarrell 37, Riesel 34
Last year’s meeting: Jarrell 40, Rosebud-Lott 19
Rosebud-Lott players to watch: QB/WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, RB/LB Adrian Valdez, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl.
Jarrell players to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, RB DJ Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Joseph Shamburger, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance.
Note: Rosebud-Lott will face the best offense it has seen when it travels to take on Jarrell, which averaged 39 points in its last two games after a slow start. Warren has established himself as Jarrell’s go-to back, with 247 yards and three TDs rushing so far. Rodriguez has thrown just one interception in 50 attempts and three of his six TD passes have gone to Crathers. Rosebud-Lott put up its first points of the season last week when Buhl hauled in a 45-yard pass from Reyna in the fourth quarter. Reyna also had more than 100 yards receiving.
AUSTIN HYDE PARK at ROCKDALE
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Hyde Park Panthers 0-3; Rockdale Tigers 3-0
Last week’s results: Houston St. John’s 34, Hyde Park 6; Rockdale 45, Lexington 13
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 41, Hyde Park 36
Panthers to watch: QB Luke Hindman, QB Ryan Williamson, RB Jeffery Barnett, WR Regan Turnley, WR Jax Guyett, LB Wesley Conquest, OL/DL Spencer Dye.
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR KeSean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, WR Anthony Dansby, OL Alex Ellison, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield, DB Levi Baggerly.
Note: Rockdale is off to a fast start this season, and Hyde Park will be hard-pressed to slow the Tigers. Robinson has thrown for an area-best 929 yards and 10 TDs. Raven leads the area with 372 yards receiving on 14 catches, and Valdez churns out an average of 9.9 yards per carry. On the other sideline will be a Panthers team that has been outscored 142-29 through three games.
TROY at HILLSBORO
7:30 p.m., Eagle Field
Records: Troy Trojans 2-1; Hillsboro Eagles 1-2
Last week’s results: Robinson 63, Troy 35; Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24
Last year’s meeting: Troy 33, Hillsboro 14
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, QB/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Eagles to watch: QB Thomas Pratt, DE/TE Tyson Simmons, S Jaace Miles, DE/WR Tavarious Shaw, RB Brandon Montoya, RB Kaleb Howard.
Note: The Trojans look to bounce back from their first loss, in which they were outscored 35-7 in the second half after being tied with Robinson at halftime. Hrbacek rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns last week to bring his season totals to 406 yards and seven scores. He’s third in the area in yards rushing and tied for first in touchdowns. Troy faces a Class 4A Division II program for the second consecutive week. The Eagles started their campaign with a 35-13 win at West but have dropped two straight with losses to Grandview (45-17) and Whitney (33-24).
ROGERS at BOSQUEVILLE
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 3-0; Bosqueville Bulldogs 1-2
Last week’s results: Rogers 53, McGregor 20; Bosqueville 60, Waco Reicher 12
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 49, Bosqueville 28
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Tyler Webb, WR/LB Will McClellan, WR/DB Noah Pena, OL/DL Nick Womack.
Note: Rogers finds itself on a bit of a tear through three games, averaging 57 points per game. Bosqueville snapped a two-game losing streak to start the year last week with its commanding victory. The Eagles and Bulldogs share an opponent in McGregor, which handled Bosqueville 56-14 two weeks ago before losing by 33 to Rogers last week. Hill and Jordan Riley are both over the 220-yard rushing mark for the Eagles, who churn out 282 yards on the ground a night. Sisneroz averages 24.8 yards per catch.
GRANGER at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
7 p.m., Eagle Field
Records: Granger Lions 3-0; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 2-1
Last week’s results: Granger 62, Meridian 0; Bruceville-Eddy 31, Chilton 13
Last year’s meeting: Granger 36, Bruceville-Eddy 15
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza.
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, OL Jed Davis, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, S Brandon Stratton.
Note: Granger is one of five area teams to still be undefeated and one of four to be 3-0. The Lions were challenged but emerged victorious in Week 1 at Snook (31-18) then steamrolled Frost (56-21) and Meridian. The Lions rank second in the area in total defense, allowing 179.7 yards per game. Reyna is the sparkplug and does it all for the Lions, and Rhoades continues to improve during his third season as the starter. Granger head coach Walt Brock said the Lions enter tonight’s contest with a playoff mentality as they aim to keep their winning streak alive. The Eagles have won two of three to start the season under new head coach Kyle Shoppach. Quattlebaum is a force at running back and ranks second in the area with 583 yards rushing and is tied for the area lead with seven scores. He ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns during last week’s win, in which the Eagles led 19-13 before scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
CRAWFORD at HOLLAND
7:30 p.m., Hornet Field
Records: Crawford Pirates 3-0; Holland Hornets 3-0
Last week’s results: Crawford 28, Rice 7; Holland 59, Florence 7
Last year’s meeting: Holland 35, Crawford 14
Pirates to watch: QB/DB Tate Abel, WR/LB Trey Lacina, DE/Ol Will Browning, RB/LB Jed Whitney.
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB/LB Clay Cooper, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans.
Note: The Pirates are allowing just 11.6 points per game but will be tested by the Hornets, who’ve lit up the stat sheets through three games to the tune of 493.7 yards and 47.6 points per game. Holland allowed a mere 139.3 yards and 5.3 points while steamrolling its first three opponents by a combined 143-16. Cooper is coming off a massive game last week when he rushed for 327 yards, a total that vaulted him to the top of the area statistical list with 587 yards rushing.
MOODY at MERIDIAN
7:30 p.m., Yellow Jacket Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 0-3; Meridian Yellow Jackets 0-3
Last week’s results: Hamilton 56, Moody 14; Granger 62, Meridian 0
Last year’s meeting: Moody 26, Meridian 7
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, RB Tra Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch, OL/LB Rene Contreras.
Yellow Jackets to watch: LB Anthony Gonzalez, DE Teagan Smith, QB/CB Dylan Poole, OL Zade Kendell.
Note: One of these teams will no longer be winless after tonight. Moody averages 10.1 points per game and allowed more 40 points in each of its first three contests. On the bright side, Trashawn Hill ran for 139 yards and a touchdown last week, and Norward caught four passes for 96 yards. Meridian has yet to score this year and has given up 155 points.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at BARTLETT
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 2-1; Bartlett Bulldogs 0-3
Last week’s results: CTCS 13, San Marcos Academy 7; Wortham 24, Bartlett 0
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 46, Bartlett 0
Lions to watch: QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Daniel Juarez, OL/DL J.J. Shaw, OL/DL Myles Buchhorn, RB/DB Levonta Davis, DB Devonta Davis, DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Note: It’s the eighth straight year for these teams to meet. The Lions lead the all-time series with five wins and have outscored the Bulldogs 182-123. Bartlett comes into tonight’s contest looking to score more than six points for the first time this season. The Lions are led by Hudson (369 yards rushing, four TDs) and Davis (322 yards passing, two TDs). Belcher has a team-best 175 yards rushing and two scores for the Bulldogs.
BUCKHOLTS at ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA
7:30 p.m., Concordia Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 0-2; Concordia Cardinals 2-1
Last week’s results: Buckholts, idle; Concordia 67, McDade 18
Last year’s meeting: Concordia 70, Buckholts 21
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Cardinals to watch: QB Matthew Honstein, RB Jack Borgeson, WR Ryan Unrath, WR Zavien Prater, LB Jacob Armstrong.
Note: The Badgers are back in action this week after their open date. Buckholts is still looking to pick up its first win after being outscored 96-16 over its first two games. Concordia has alternated wins and losses this year and scored more than 65 points in both victories.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at BRYAN ALLEN
7:30 p.m., Baker Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-1; Allen Rams 3-0
Last week’s results: Holy Trinity 54, Round Rock Christian 6; Allen 65, Tyler East Texas Christian 20
Last year’s meeting: Allen 55, Holy Trinity 25
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Rams to watch: QB/DB Brandon Boyd, RB/DB Brent Tucker, WR/DB Ryan Hassell, WR Aaron Boegner, OL/DL Luke Meadows.
Note: The Celtics have a tough test on the docket tonight as they go up against a Bryan Allen team that routed its first three opponents. The Rams defeated Sugar Land Logos Prep (50-0) to start the year, bounced McDade (46-0) and took down Tyler East Texas Christian last week. Holy Trinity bounced back from a season-opening loss to Bryan St. Joseph (55-6) with a big win last week. Allen used a 27-point second quarter to lead Holy Trinity 35-19 at halftime last season before outscoring the Celtics 20-6 in the second half to pull away.