KILLEEN — Running back Kadarius Marshall returned to Killeen’s lineup after a one-game absence and rushed for 139 yards, quarterback James Terry passed for one score and ran for another, and the Kangaroos posted a 44-17 victory over Belton on Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Marshall, who missed last week’s loss at Temple because of an injury, entered Thursday as District 12-6A’s fourth-leading rusher and had a scoring run in each half to help Killeen (2-6, 2-4) snap a three-game losing skid.
Belton (2-5, 2-3), coming off its open date, fell behind 14-0 early and never fully recovered. The Tigers dropped their third straight and yielded at least 40 points for the sixth time this season.
Terry finished 11-of-17 passing for 188 yards among Killeen’s 466-yard (278 rushing) total output.
Belton quarterback Ruben Jimenez gained 145 yards on 17 carries with a 6-yard TD. However, the junior struggled through the air, completing seven of 28 passes for 143 yards and an interception — one of four Tigers turnovers. Javier Luna added 93 yards and a leaping 1-yard score.
Killeen had first-half rushing touchdowns from Marshall and Terry, a 75-yard scoring connection between Terry and Treyvon Bohana that answered Belton’s first TD, Xavier George’s 45-yard TD return of a Tigers onside kick and Noriel Gomez’s 26-yard field goal for a 31-17 lead at halftime.
Belton had rushing TDs from Luna and Jimenez, and Logan Smith’s 30-yard field goal during the first half but punted twice, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs twice before the break.
Marshall’s 12-yard TD run set up by Imek Berkley’s interception made it 37-17 Killeen with 7:48 to go in the third. Emory Arthur’s 9-yard run following a Belton fumble provided the final points a little more than a minute later.
Marshall’s first carry of the night went for 19 yards and his next one — a 35-yard dash up the left sideline — put the Roos up 7-0 just 39 seconds into the contest.
They led 14-0 not long after when Terry capped a seven-play, 49-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run.
Belton cut it to seven twice in the first half with the TD runs by Luna and Jimenez but didn’t get closer and will look to end its slide next Friday against Killeen Ellison.