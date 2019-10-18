HAMILTON — The Rogers Eagles had two 100-yard rushers and easily handled the Hamilton Bulldogs in a 46-14 victory Friday in their District 8-3A-II opener.
Rogers remained unbeaten at 6-0 and 1-0. Hamilton fell to 5-3 and 0-2.
Rogers started fast, taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on a 57-yard touchdown run by Christian Riley, a 4-yard run by John Hill and a 10-yard scoring pass to Ben Hutka from Heath Schiller.
The Eagles extended their lead to 36-0 in the second as Schiller found Jacob Glasgow with a 27-yard scoring pass and later hit Hutka from 28 yards out.
Hamilton broke the shutout with a 3-yard scoring run from Taylor Long to make it 36-7 in the third quarter. But Rogers came right back with a 23-yard field goal from Julian Lashbrook and a 27-yard scoring run from J.J. Frieden to make it 46-7.
Jordan Riley had 115 yards on eight carries, while brother Christian Riley rushed five times for 103 yards. Schiller completed 12 of 21 passes for 168 yards. His favorite target was Glasgow, who caught four passes for 50 yards.
ROGERS 46, HAMILTON 14
Rogers 21 15 10 0 — 46
Hamilton 0 0 7 7 — 14
Rog — Christian Riley 57 run (Riley run)
Rog — John Hill 4 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Ben Hutka 10 pass from Heath Schiller (kick failed)
Rog — Jacob Glasgow 27 pass from Schiller (Brady Sisneroz pass from Schiller)
Rog — Hutka 28 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Ham — Taylor Long 3 run (Jace Sloan kick)
Rog — Lasbrook 23 field goal
Rog — JJ Frieden 27 run (Lasbrook kick)
Ham — Matt Zschiesche 16 pass from Colby Bailey (Sloan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Ham
First downs 19 22
Rushes-yards 31-343 53-175
Passing yards 168 225
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-22-0 12-27-2
Punts-average 3-42.0 3-34.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 7-49 4-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Jordan Riley 8-115, C. Riley 5-103, Frieden 5-66, Hill 3-28, Jeremiah Quinones 4-27; Hamilton: Jacob Walton 25-118, Bailey 15-31, Austin Clark 5-17.
PASSING — Rogers: Schiller 12-21-0-168; Hamilton: Bailey 12-27-2-225.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Glasgow 4-50, J. Riley 2-48, Hutka 3-45; Hamilton: Denver Poe 5-125, Zschiesche 5-75.
— Reported by Cory Cross
Holland 59
Rosebud-Lott 0
HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets got 554 yards total offense, but it was the defense that stole the show in a District 13-2A-I victory over Rosebud-Lott.
While the Hornets offense was pounding out 288 yards on the ground and gaining 266 through the air, the defense held the Cougars (0-7, 0-3) to just 29 yards total.
Holland (8-0, 4-0) got touchdowns from six players, including three from Brady Shelton. Wyatt Wooley, Blaze Wooley, Logan Mann, Caleb Cearley and Clay Cooper each scored one. Cooper finished with 137 yards on 13 carries to remain among area rushing leaders with 89 carries for 1,131 yards on the season.
HOLLAND 59, ROSEBUD-LOTT 0
Rosebud-Lott 0 0 0 0 — 00
Holland 45 7 7 0 — 59
Hol — Logan Mann 45 pass from Zane Spinn (Brady Shelton run)
Hol — Shelton 45 pass from Spinn (L. Mann pass from Spinn)
Hol — Shelton 1 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Blaze Wooley 39 run (Clay Cooper run)
Hol — Wyatt Wooley 19 pass from Spinn (Spinn kick)
Hol — Shelton 32 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Caleb Cearley 30 pass from Spinn (Spinn kick)
Hol — Cooper 19 run (Spinn kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Hol
First downs 2 25
Rushes-yards 27-4 26-288
Passing yards 25 266
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-12-1 12-16-1
Punts-average 7-30 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 3-15 2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Perez 5-9, Damonte Hargrow 20-(-4), Zach Buhl 1-(-2), Cortez 1-(-7); Holland: Cooper 13-137, Shelton 5-64, B. Wooley 1-39, Spinn 2-25, Ethan Mann 2-9, Cearley 1-7, Ayden Tomasek 1-4, L. Mann 1-3.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Perez 2-12-1-25; Holland: Spinn 12-15-1-266, Shelton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Buhl 1-25, Hargrow 1-0; Holland: Shelton 3-69, L. Mann 3-59, Cearley 2-73, Josh Evans 2-8, Cooper 1-38, W. Wooley 1-19.
— Reported by Luis Sierra
Shiner St. Paul 31
CTCS 14
SHINER — Charlie Hudson scored two touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards but it was not enough to lift Central Texas Christian past Shiner St. Paul in the TAPPS Division IV-3 opener for both schools.
The Cardinals (5-3, 1-0) built a 24-0 lead at the half, but Hudson scored on runs of 57 and 28 yards in the third quarter to bring the Lions (4-3, 0-1) to within 10 points, 24-14.
But the Cardinals added another touchdown in the fourth to produce the 31-14 final score.
SHINER ST. PAUL 31,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 14
CTCS 0 0 14 0 — 14
St. Paul 14 10 0 7 — 31
SP — Carson Reese 60 run (Sam Benes kick)
SP — Kai Giese 60 run (Benes kick)
SP — Atley Pilat 30 pass from Giese (Benes kick)
SP — Benes 27 field goal
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 57 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 28 run (Hudson kick)
SP — 4 run (Benes kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS SP
First downs 15 15
Rushes-yards 45-272 38-321
Passing yards 37 95
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-11-1 2-6-0
Punts-average 2-27.5 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-28 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Hudson 22-144, Ryan Turley 12-81, Carter Smith 9-43, Andrew Lange 1-4; St. Paul: Reese 22-161, Giese 5-97.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 1-11-1-37; St. Paul: Giese 2-6-0-95.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Nathan Beck 1-7; St. Paul: Pilat 2-95.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Victoria Faith 28
Holy Trinity Cath. 14
VICTORIA — Holy Trinity Catholic fumbled eight times and Victoria Faith recovered all eight en route to a TAPPS six-man Division II-2 victory.
Guido Zecca scored on a 20-yard run for the Celtics (1-6, 0-2) in the second quarter. The Cougars (2-5, 1-1), though, built a 28-6 lead by the start of the fourth quarter.
Zaylin Blackwood rushed 13 times for 187 yards and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Celtics.
Zecca rushed for 96 yards on eight carries and caught eight passes for 58 yards.
VICTORIA FAITH 28,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 14
Holy Trinity 0 6 0 8 — 14
Faith 12 8 8 0 — 28
HT — Guido Zecca 2 run (kick failed)
HT — Zaylin Blackwood (Zecca kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
HT
Rushes-yards 21-283
Passing yards 58
Fumbles-lost 8-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Blackwood 13-187, Zecca 8-96.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Zecca 8-58.
— Reported by Ike
China Spring 52
Gatesville 13
GATESVILLE — The China Spring Cougars (3-5, 1-1) topped the Gatesville Hornets (0-8, 0-2) in District 5-4A-I action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bruceville-Eddy 34
Riesel 16
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Burceville-Eddy Eagles (7-1, 4-0) soared past the Riesel Indians (2-5, 1-2) in District 8-2A-I action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bosqueville 62
Moody 38
BOSQUEVILLE — The Bosqueville Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1) topped the Moody Bearcats (1-6, 0-3) in a District 8-2A-I tilt.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bremond 49
Granger 14
BREMOND — The Bremond Tigers (7-1, 2-0) downed the Granger Lions (5-3, 1-1) in a showdown of two league heavyweights in District 13-2A-II contest.
No other information was reported before press time.