Playing summer golf in Texas means dealing with the elements: Hitting the course early or late to avoid energy-draining, triple-digit temperatures; drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration; slathering on sunscreen and sweating through clothes, hats and gloves; and almost always riding in a cart, which most Americans prefer year-round anyway.
During a recent trip with a group that included local residents Bill Euler, Ken Kjelland, Jerry Tyroch, David White, Brad Turner and Joel Ralston, it was easy to see that playing summer golf in Ireland and Northern Ireland also means dealing with the elements but in a completely different way: Trying to remain steady on swings and putts in winds of 35 mph or stronger; putting on and taking off waterproof pants and jackets and scrambling to open umbrellas as rainstorms quickly roll in and just as quickly dissipate; and enjoying the walk with an experienced, golf-loving caddie.
A visit there offers the chance to play world-class links courses, drive (on the left side of the road) through vibrantly green countryside scenery and meet many friendly people.
Ireland features the stern test of County Louth at Baltray and windswept Portmarnock. Northern Ireland has stunningly beautiful but incredibly rigorous Royal County Down — full of blind tee shots and ranked among the planet’s finest five courses — challenging Royal Portrush (site of July’s British Open), picturesque Portstewart that’s highlighted by sweeping doglegs amid giant dunes, and underrated gems Ardglass and Castlerock.
Here are some things a golfer learns, sometimes the hard way, about playing on Irish links.
n Keeping the tee shot on the fairway is vitally important. There’s a narrow margin between the short, firm grass and the long, gnarly “junk” in which a ball gets lost or nestles into a nearly unplayable lie. Bunkers are plentiful and most are steep-faced, penal and nasty. Hitting more fairways makes the game significantly easier.
n The weather changes drastically and with little warning, so waterproof gear has to be handy.
At County Louth, the late-afternoon conditions were breezy but mostly mild until a driving rainstorm hit in approaching darkness on the 18th hole.
At Ardglass, which sits against the Irish Sea and boasts the world’s oldest clubhouse — a fortress that dates to 1405 — rain fell hard as tee time arrived but most of the round was played in calm conditions. The only hiccup was one fast-arriving deluge late in the round that brought the need to seek shelter in a small building, where one caddy noted, “Here we get all four seasons in one day.”
n Maintaining a good attitude is essential. Seemingly great shots can take horrendous bounces, even leading to lost balls, and mediocre shots sometimes receive better bounces than they deserve. Links golf requires players to be creative, use the ground and execute different shots than they’re accustomed to back home.
At Portmarnock, punishing winds exceeding 40-plus mph never let up and often forced shots to be aimed 30 yards wide of the intended finishing target to compensate for brutally blustery conditions.
During the second of two rounds on Royal Portrush’s Dunluce links, fierce winds the caddies estimated at 50 mph blew for the first four holes before dying down, replaced by ideal weather.
n Overall, golf in Ireland and Northern Ireland is an experience like none other, filled with beautiful courses and friendly people.
A Portrush caddie named Wallace Torrens, a retired policeman who served during Northern Ireland’s turbulent times known as The Troubles, had a simple, favored response when he saw a good shot: “Class.”
He said it best because playing golf in Ireland and Northern Ireland really is world-class.