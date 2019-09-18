It took until the season’s third game for the Temple Wildcats to put together the kind of maximum effort and all-around execution that coach Scott Stewart wants to see.
The timing of that breakthrough was excellent, occurring during their District 12-6A opener, last Friday’s thorough 37-3 win over Harker Heights in Killeen.
Temple rushed for 209 yards, passed for 207 and committed only one turnover. The Wildcats’ defense allowed 263 yards, made an interception and recovered a fumble. The special teams were strong, as Roman Jackson’s blocked punt set up a touchdown, Aaron Wagaman kicked two field goals and went 4-for-4 on extra points and Adrian Guzman added a field goal and several touchbacks.
That’s a formula for success, one that Stewart hopes Temple (2-1) replicates when it plays its 12-6A home opener against Killeen Shoemaker (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium. It’s the league opener for the Grey Wolves, the lone 12-6A team with an open date last week.
“It was just intentional aggressiveness. There was intentionality in our effort and how hard we played,” Stewart said of what pleased him about Temple’s performance at Heights. “I saw it in person, and Saturday film corroborated that. We’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on, but I was really pleased with how hard our kids were trying to play. I hadn’t seen us consistently play with Temple-acceptable effort (until last Friday).
“I’ve told them, ‘Playing hard is not enough, but it’s a critical element. It’s not enough in Class 6A and in 12-6A just to play hard, but if you don’t, you don’t give yourself a chance.’”
Wildcats senior quarterback Vance Willis was sharp in his third career start, completing 16 of 23 passes for 207 yards and touchdowns of 19 and 35 yards to Quentin Johnston and AJ McDuffy, respectively. Willis (team-leading 73 yards rushing) was interception-free after being picked off five times in the season-opening loss at Round Rock Cedar Ridge and once by Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Mexico).
“All week in practice we work on executing plays, and it just felt good to come out and execute just like we did in practice,” said Willis, who’s thrown for 636 yards and seven touchdowns, with five scoring strikes to Johnston. “Our offensive line treated us well up front.”
After blanking Heights 45-0 last year, Temple threatened to shut out the Knights for the second consecutive season. A third-quarter field goal snapped the shutout streak, but the Wildcats’ defense kept the Knights out of the end zone for eight straight quarters. Temple’s defense ranks second in nine-team 12-6A at 314.7 yards per game.
Freshman linebacker Taurean York leads the Wildcats with 19 tackles, sophomore linebacker/end Eric Shorter has 15 stops, senior “boom” safety DaMarco Williams 14 and senior cornerback Jackson 13.
On the injury front, an ankle ailment has slowed senior left tackle Dayton Lewis, who split playing time with junior Kai Lynn against Heights. Junior Alex Rodriguez moved from tight end to right tackle after Temple lost senior starter Blake Perez to a season-ending knee injury in the College Station scrimmage. Sophomore Colby Rice is mixing in with Rodriguez. Senior tight end Tyson Magana is playing through a painful ankle injury.
The Wildcats take their open date next week before playing at rival Belton (1-2, 1-0) on Oct. 4.
Elite speed, another year of seasoning
make Shoemaker legitimate threat
Shoemaker third-year coach Toby Foreman played 15 sophomores last season, and for most of 2018 the results were predictable as the Grey Wolves dropped their first six games — including 42-6 against Temple — to extend their losing streak to 27 games.
However, Shoemaker finally broke through by blasting Waco 47-10 last Oct. 19, and the Grey Wolves challenged playoff qualifier Copperas Cove in a 41-35 loss before closing with a 44-43 barnburner win over Heights. A 2-8 season doesn’t sound like much to celebrate, but for Foreman and Shoemaker it marked tangible progress and created optimism for a brighter future.
“Last year, we played 15 sophomores. When that happens, it pays off in the upcoming seasons,” Foreman, who coached Beaumont Central to four playoff berths from 2013-16, said before this season. “We’re going to have lots of experience, and we’ve put in a lot of hard work.”
The season opener expanded Shoemaker’s positive outlook. Junior Ty Bell threw six touchdown passes totaling 163 yards to pace a 467-yard offensive attack, and the Grey Wolves’ defense grabbed five turnovers while crushing San Angelo Central 54-21 on Aug. 30 in Killeen.
Midlothian slowed Shoemaker’s momentum by exploding for 423 yards rushing in dominating the visiting Grey Wolves 51-20 two weeks ago, but Stewart has seen enough to realize this Shoemaker squad doesn’t remotely resemble the one that Temple trampled a year ago in Killeen.
“You look at the (2018 and 2019) rosters and see they’ve got a ton of people back, and you go to a track meet and just watch them run people off the track,” Stewart said of Shoemaker. “But there’s no teacher like experience. Speed is speed and athleticism is athleticism, but then the mental part of the game . . . it takes a while to get seasoned at that part of it.
“Toby Foreman’s a great guy and a heck of a ball coach. They look like a completely different team than they did a year ago. They’re another year down the road.”
Shoemaker scored a combined 74 points in its first two games this season after producing only 14 points in 2018’s first two outings. With fleet-footed skill-position players fueling their junior-laden spread offense, the Grey Wolves pose problems that on Tuesday had Stewart and his defensive staff busy trying to devise viable solutions.
“It’s just pure speed. They’re deadly at this stuff,” Stewart said as he watched video of long Shoemaker gains in its season-opening romp. “(Speed) doesn’t automatically correspond (to the football field). I just know fast kids are a little tougher to deal with, especially when they know what they’re doing and where they’re going and they’ve got a little swagger.”
Against Central, Bell threw two touchdown passes to junior Ka’Jari Herrera and one each to Devin Brown, De’Andre Exford, Jalen Guillory and Trent Hudson. Bell didn’t play in the first half at Midlothian buttalented sophomore receiver Omari Evans started for him and passed for 59 yards. Speedy junior receivers Monaray Baldwin and Dashawn McCubbins are threats.
Last year Temple gashed Shoemaker’s defense for 299 yards rushing and 435 total. Stewart doesn’t put much stock into how the Grey Wolves fared against Midlothian’s unusual Slot-T rushing attack.
“They had a hiccup against Midlothian, but you can’t get ready for that Slot-T stuff in three days,” he said. “It was not indicative of (Shoemaker’s ability).”
Shoemaker’s defense (421.5 yards per game) employs several different fronts and is led by junior linebacker Keith Cunningham, senior safety Devin Owens, junior safety Brown and senior end Guillory.